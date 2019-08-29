AbolishtheMonarchy trends on Twitter following the Queen’s parliamentary mess

I honestly thought it was a helpful explanation when someone compared the current British political mess to “imagine Donald Trump decides he can shut down Congress for a month and push through important legislation without debate” (I’m paraphrasing). Except that’s sort of halfway happened in America – while Trump hasn’t shut down Congress, he absolutely would if he could and he’s already largely neutered the Republican Congressional caucus into a rubber-stamp for all of his words, actions and agendas. Is that what it’s like with Boris Johnson? Are the Tories in Parliament just in lockstep with him politically? Sure, they’ll say some words about how terrible all of this is but at the end of the day, they’re still going to push through a no-deal Brexit, right?

One Conservative has resigned over the whole “Parliament suspension” mess – Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has announced her retirement, partly for personal reasons and partly because of Brexit and Boris Johnson.

You know what surprises me a little bit? Donald Trump really hasn’t inserted himself into the parliamentary shenanigans. He did tweet this yesterday:

Would be very hard for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, to seek a no-confidence vote against New Prime Minister Boris Johnson, especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be “a great one!” Love U.K. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Which is a threat. And a reminder that in the US and UK, we’re literally stuck with the WORST people in power. But that’s the only tweet thus far, which is… suspicious. Anyway… are the UK Celebitches still upset about the Queen doing the proroguing thing or whatever? I would still be mad. People were so upset with the Queen’s rubber-stamp for Boris, #AbolishtheMonarchy was trending for hours in the UK and beyond. Well, at least people aren’t talking about the Duke of York right now huh.

Of course we should #AbolishTheMonarchy, and not only because the Queen demonstrated today that she serves no meaningful constitutional purpose. For as long as a single one of her subjects sleeps rough on the streets, the Monarch's unthinkable wealth is an affront to humanity. — Nathaniel Bayard (@NathanielBayard) August 29, 2019

Imagine a 21st century 'democracy' tackling a constitutional crisis by deferring to a hereditary monarch. And the same week her son is accused of rape. #AbolishTheMonarchy — Michael Dunwoody (@MDunwoody98) August 29, 2019

To anyone looking to justify the Queen's actions today with the line, "she had no choice, she was just following protocol and convention", that is precisely why we should #AbolishTheMonarchy. If she is unable to apply critical thought to her function then she is utterly pointless — Victor Brown (@VictorB30355361) August 28, 2019