AbolishtheMonarchy trends on Twitter following the Queen’s parliamentary mess

I honestly thought it was a helpful explanation when someone compared the current British political mess to “imagine Donald Trump decides he can shut down Congress for a month and push through important legislation without debate” (I’m paraphrasing). Except that’s sort of halfway happened in America – while Trump hasn’t shut down Congress, he absolutely would if he could and he’s already largely neutered the Republican Congressional caucus into a rubber-stamp for all of his words, actions and agendas. Is that what it’s like with Boris Johnson? Are the Tories in Parliament just in lockstep with him politically? Sure, they’ll say some words about how terrible all of this is but at the end of the day, they’re still going to push through a no-deal Brexit, right?
One Conservative has resigned over the whole “Parliament suspension” mess – Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has announced her retirement, partly for personal reasons and partly because of Brexit and Boris Johnson.
You know what surprises me a little bit? Donald Trump really hasn’t inserted himself into the parliamentary shenanigans. He did tweet this yesterday:
Would be very hard for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, to seek a no-confidence vote against New Prime Minister Boris Johnson, especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be “a great one!” Love U.K.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019
Which is a threat. And a reminder that in the US and UK, we’re literally stuck with the WORST people in power. But that’s the only tweet thus far, which is… suspicious. Anyway… are the UK Celebitches still upset about the Queen doing the proroguing thing or whatever? I would still be mad. People were so upset with the Queen’s rubber-stamp for Boris, #AbolishtheMonarchy was trending for hours in the UK and beyond. Well, at least people aren’t talking about the Duke of York right now huh.
Of course we should #AbolishTheMonarchy, and not only because the Queen demonstrated today that she serves no meaningful constitutional purpose. For as long as a single one of her subjects sleeps rough on the streets, the Monarch's unthinkable wealth is an affront to humanity.
— Nathaniel Bayard (@NathanielBayard) August 29, 2019
Imagine a 21st century 'democracy' tackling a constitutional crisis by deferring to a hereditary monarch. And the same week her son is accused of rape. #AbolishTheMonarchy
— Michael Dunwoody (@MDunwoody98) August 29, 2019
To anyone looking to justify the Queen's actions today with the line, "she had no choice, she was just following protocol and convention", that is precisely why we should #AbolishTheMonarchy. If she is unable to apply critical thought to her function then she is utterly pointless
— Victor Brown (@VictorB30355361) August 28, 2019
Oliver Cromwell's ghost watching as #abolishthemonarchy starts trending. pic.twitter.com/FPKRKBQqyX
— Minicandy (@Minicandy67) August 28, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
The tweet that’s imbedded whose handle is a name and then a string of random numbers is most likely a Russian fake. That’s their tell. That and the fact that of course the Russians are stirring the pot on Twitter. Not saying they’re all fake, but that one definitely is.
You’re almost certainly right about them being a fake, but I wouldn’t assume Russian. There are so many illicit people/companies invested in that kind of stuff, anyone could be behind it.
Not many followers and followed, so it’s quite possible, but “his” Tweets are pretty cogent and the grasp of the English language is quite good.
Could be a pot-stirrer. At the same time, actual Brits are making the same exact points.
If the British monarch has devolved into a purely ceremonial creature with ZERO discretion, then what exactly is the point and why is she the Head of State? What is she doing getting her red box every day and doing her hours of “work” ?
I’m Canadian. She’s my Head of State too. Our former Conservative PM, Harper, used the power of prorogation to shut down the government to avoid a no-confidence vote, too, and he “consulted the Queen” through the Governor General. At least they made a pretense of allowing it a few days of seeming deliberation. In the current Brexit situation, it feels as if the Queen nodded briskly so she could get back to tea and jam in the Scottish outback.
I had a big smile on my face last night. The royal reporters and British press wanted this to happen in response to Harry and Meghan, not the Queen. 99% of the #AbolishtheMonarchy tweets I read yesterday were about Prince Andrew and the Queen.
I said a while ago that the hate campaign against H and M would eventually blow back onto the entire royal family. Reporters and trolls opened up the floodgates, now their precious Queen is getting ripped to shreds.
Isn’t it hysterical? All that hoopla over fake protocols, the horrid Markle family and the media led hysteria over everything they do backfired. The media wants access so badly and wants to disparage them so badly that they would try to attach the Sussexes name to the mess the Andrew and the Queen just made. Duncan Larcombe tried that on Good Morning Britain a few days ago and he was shut down, LOL. They are still obsessed with the Sussexes, even though the UK is a mess and the mom-son duo is putting the monarchy in more trouble than ever before.
Murdoch hates the monarchy and so headlines this has been his low key (!) aim forever.
Stupid people, trolls and those with zero idea of the Queen’s real powers, not those conferred upon her as a constitutional hangover, help him with this.
She is there as the icing on a cake. She is nice for some but without her there is still cake. Others dislike her but there is still cake.
She remains purely as it is the will of the people to accept the continuance of a monarchy in this form
She no longer holds any power. Her opening Parliament is pomp. Her accepting Prime Ministers or not is beside the point.
She is not elected and does not speak with or for the people.
It is idiotic in the extreme for anyone to believe that she is a check or balance to government.
She is the opposite of that. She is a head for a stamp and someone with a great array of carriages.
She received A LOT of good will once she reached her Dimond Jubilee and a lot of time and effort was spent rehabilitating her image after Diana’s death but all of that seems to have gone down the toilet in the last few weeks!.
I agree, her image was really turned around after that celebration. And it looked like she accepted Meghan, which helped people think TQ was progressive and modernizing the archaic institution BUT, I am back to my old thinking that these individuals only care about thing: THEMSELVES and preserving their privileged lifestyle while providing very little back to the people when we see how much they take advantage and how they live and how above the law they think they are (I’m looking at you Andrew).
Not just then, but again, when she gave Pedo all those fake medals and the ambassadorship, after his first run in with Epstein. Perhaps TQ *wasn’t* as upset with hosting the Orange Sh!t Stain as we thought?
In all seriousness, if all she is there to do is rubber stamp, why bother with the pretense of her reading the “red boxes” EVER day (as they say, except Xmas day). If she’s only an ornamental figure head to be trotted out on State occasions, what’s the point of having a RF? To see the jewels? Put them ALL in The Tower or in the Palaces, and charge admission. Open the palaces/make them museums.
All respect for TQ, for me, has headed south in the last month in particular.
I’m sorry for my UK sister (and brother)-Celebitches.
What’s the point, indeed?
Perhaps it’s because I was raised in a different system, but between the Canadian and the British parliaments being prorogued simply to allow Prime Ministers to avoid being tossed by the will of the people, it feels as if monarchists still hold out some kind of vague threat that the royals will be there one day in an extreme situation to check some kind of Parliamentary abuse or Constitutional crisis. We never actually get told what that might be. It never actually seems to materialize. Maybe because it does not exist and it’s only a justification to keep that un-elected hereditary dynasty in place. Because if this situation with Boris Johnson, a barely elected anti-democratic conspirator, can seize power and shut down Parliament as such a momentous time for Great Britain and Europe, thus the world, what is the monarchy there for? What is the greater crisis?
I mean it was just the worst move. Like the royal family already has bad optics and have had for awhile and bow this horrible move. I can completely understand people wanting to get rid of this family and not pay for their lifestyles anymore.
Hugh Grant’s tweet was absolute 🔥 yesterday.
@Chica71, Can you post the Hugh Grant tweet?
I had to look it up https://twitter.com/hackedoffhugh/status/1166740030947287040?s=21
He said, “Grant Retweeted Boris Johnson
You will not fuck with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects.”
@Ashley G, THANKS!
This whole twitter thread is awesome!
Not gonna lie, it was a bright spark in a day of shit.
GOTTA love when a British man gives a proper “swear” 😊 That was BRILLIANT! And TOTALLY on point! Bravo, Hugh, well-said!
For the past week I’ve been having my own little Hugh Grant film festival-watched or rewatched about ten of his films. Love Hugh and love that tweet!
Sure, you can say she couldn’t say no or she is merely a rubber-stamp. So the question now is why keep the BRF then? Sorry not sorry that her legacy will go down the drain.
I have the same issue with my country’s President. Waste of tax money.
Correct. She gave up all the power for more money and getting the anti-royalists off her back decades ago.
Now she’s just a powerless figurehead the taxpayers pay hundreds of millions to annually for … tourism? tradition? honestly, the lack of a political structure to enable change – the current politicians can’t negotiate new EU trade deals in 2 years. Can you imagine restructuring an entire government??
This is my question. Perhaps being Americans we just don’t get it. But I really REALLY don’t get it.
I found yesterdays thread about this kind of amusing, but probably for all the wrong reasons. I was taught that the monarchy are a figurehead – their powers were very limited and mainly a formality and that the will of the people is supposed to be followed. There seemed to be SO many American’s outraged over this trying to tell the Brits/other common wealth citizens how the monarchy should/does work.
But seeing so many “But this is a different circumstance! She should have done something!” was frustrating when so many have been saying that exact same thing about the US for the last year and a half – more times than I can count. Yes, things are different. But it’s just not that simple. It truly is never that simple, and I think we can ALL look at things that have happened in our home governments over the years and know that even when things ARE incredibly different it’s pretty near impossible for someone to truly pull rank and make a swift change in the trajectory of issues like this. If it were simple Hillary would be president and the electoral college wouldn’t exist. If it were that simple you’d have Trump out of power by now. There’s been so many dire circumstances that you could say were a completely different situation than ‘normal’ politics where someone should have intervened, but it wasn’t wholly possible.
Her Maj was taught her duties – which she seems to take very seriously – and perhaps they’re outdated in this world, but it is what it is. She’s a 93 year old woman who’s always put duty first in her life – I don’t believe for a second that she didn’t think her hands were tied. Maybe things WOULD have been a bit different if Charles was in charge – but that doesn’t mean the outcome would completely change either – more than likely it might have delayed things a bit, but I doubt it’d have made much impact overall.
Ultimately though – thoughts are with you all in the UK. I can’t imagine how uncertain things must feel right now, and I truly hope it all goes as well as possible. I’m rooting for you guys – you’re a tough bunch.
You are correct that she is a figurehead, brought out for state occasions to impress foreigners. She didn’t have a choice and that’s that.
The blame should rest firmly with Boris Johnson.
And that’s where I’m happy to put it! He’s such a freaking skeezy guy. I know looks aren’t everything, but man. You just look at that guy and you can’t get past how much of a creepy moron he is.
How in the world did BloJo take control of the Tory party?
@Erinn, I am beginning to believe her sense of “duty” is really the duty to protect their very cushy lifestyle.
I say cut the apron strings and make them sustain themselves. They have enough money and if they really feel like they are God’s chosen ones, their sense of gratefulness should push them into their rightful place of doing charity work and helping those who are less fortunate.
And for all those who say they bring in money, everyone I know comes to visit England for its history not to see QE. Make them part of history as well.
Agree. Their only “duty” is making sure that they’re covering their own arses.
I can see both sides of that. I mean – just imagine growing up in that kind of lifestyle – especially in the era that she did. She’s still probably got that mindset, and when you’re so insulated in that lifestyle, I’m sure it’s hard for her to see beyond that. But at the same time, do we really think her lifestyle would be DRASTICALLY different if the monarchy went away? I really don’t think so. But at the same time – this is a woman who got involved in WW2. And it wasn’t just some formality office job or something like that – she got her hands dirty. I don’t think her biggest concern is about a comfortable lifestyle – I think she truly does think she’s doing what’s best. Now, her idea of what’s best may be dated and that’s an issue – but I really don’t think she’s sitting there trying to calculate how many piles of gold she should be putting aside in case things truly go tits up.
@Erinn, I’m no expert on this, and your comment is thoughtful and deep and I appreciate it, but this reminds me of when the Queen hewed to tradition by not flying the flag at half mast during the sad Diana week, because she wasn’t at Buckingham Palace, and eventually relented, providing symbolic but still meaningful comfort to her people. This feels like another time when she could have provided more comfort than she has, to use more skill in balancing the obvious power grab Boris and his ilk are engaged in, even if only symbolically. By just going along w it, she makes her role irrelevant, calling in to question much more beyond this one decision about her privileges. Esp in context of Epstein and Brexit. Sad day tho for Britain, and scary for the world as a hard exit will likely be v bad for the global economy and for all of us still clinging to the ideals of democracy…
I’m happy to agree with that, Sue Denim. Honestly, comfort WOULD be helpful, and I think she could be doing more to provide that. But I also think that in a lot of ways that family is so emotionally screwed up and repressed, that they just don’t fully understand how emotionally closed off they come across. Which – isn’t so much an excuse as it is why I think they do what they do. I think they’re much more “this is how it works, this is what I’m going to do” than “this is going against the way things work but this is important to comfort people”.
93 is no excuse; can’t do the job, step aside. Her “decision” had meaning. The “it’s complicated” excuse almost always means “it’s hard,” and often that just means “it’s hard because it will cost me, personally.” Well, time to do what’s hard. Been hearing that excuse way too many times, mostly in the US but in other countries as well. Not sure what she thinks she’s protecting because she’s just giving people more reason to get rid of her family’s outrageous title and privileges.
The thing is – she’s IS doing the job. She’s not going beyond that, and that’s the problem people are having with it. But I don’t think it’s 100% fair to expect her to suddenly go against the grain and single-handedly force the change when there have been SO many instances across the world where someone should have done that and haven’t. Why are we putting a higher expectation on her than we put on the US? She’s part of an incredibly out of date system. Of course she benefits greatly from this, but at the end of the day there’s very little that’s modern about the monarchy, and that’s just how it is. But somehow we expect her to jump and make an unprecedented change when there are so many people in power working in a more modern system who are unable to do the same.
I’m 100% team abolish the monarchy! The Queen was never going to step in and protect anything, but herself, her precious son, and her totally unjustified and unimaginable wealth and power.
@originallala, preach!
with you all the way. A no deal Brexit is a disaster and not what anyone wth any sense can possibly hope for. I honestly don’t know what I’d do if I lived in England. Or worse Northern Ireland. What a complete f***ing mess. And if she and the rest of the BRF goes at least the Uk can spend the money on supplies for its residents after brexit.
Have friends (big time pastoral & arable farmers) in Northern Ireland who feel that if reunification with Republic of Ireland is what it will take to stay in the UK then so be it. Bring on a referendum as there has been limited trouble since the Good Friday Accord.
@OriginalLala – same. I know people are, “But precedent“. Everything in this shit show is unprecedented, she’s watched for over 50 odd years and has been through 14 prime ministers. The threat of a prologued Parliament was in the wind for months when Dominic Raab brought it up, and yet… she couldn’t seek legal advice before? But listen to Mogg and Johnson whose actions will definitely break up the UK?
At least people aren’t talking about her son shagging underaged teenage girls anymore, eh, ma’am.
yeah, I was wondering if there was another reason for her to accept Johnson’s request. If people are losing their mind over this, no one is paying attention to Andrew.
She is trolling us. So we can forget about her pedophile son a focus in this hot mess. Good move from her part. Her people is smart I have to give them that
She would assented to the prorogation if Andrew never even existed, or led a blameless life. I think, at this stage in her life, she’s been detached from the realities of “her” people and shielded from the consequences of various bad governments, that she feels she can and must sail through more. The monarchy is revealed to be what it is: A relic of the past, but clearly not a thoughtful Constitutional counter-balance to problematic governments.
I enjoy her frocks and the pomp as much as anyone, but think of her now as depicted in The Crown: a remote, spottily educated country girl who sat around watching TV with mummy and occasionally rose to the international occasion by dint of good manners and a more forward-looking husband.
#masturbatoryprefects
Are all of the people here @celebitchy stupid? Queen is a Figurehead, she can’t do anything without people’s will and for time being people’s will is vested into Prime Minister. If people are so upset over this, they should have voted for Remain.
It’s not that simple. They voted for Leave but not a hard leave. The referendum was a set up.
Was there a choice called leave and hard leave? If no, how could you assume that vote was for one not another. Again not Queen’s fault that she respects democracy(Elected Prime Minister and Referendum). You can abolish the monarchy for many reasons like it’s a feudal system which propagates class discrimination but this argument is stupid.
The fact that she can’t do anything is the exact reason why a lot of people are calling to abolish the monarchy. Why give god like status, money, and power to someone who when it matters most cannot protect the english people and their democracy.
What is democratic will according to you, is it only your opinion which is valid or other’s opinion matters as well?
The point being made is that Queen is a symbolic figurehead but she has no real power…Boris would have just gone around the Queen to accomplish what he wanted. But I’ve never gotten the love & adoration commenters on this site bestowed on the Queen or Charles. They are members of BRF & they are so elitist & so out of touch. The only person that appeared relatable was Princess Diana & she was problematic. This site ignores glaring issues people have because oh they dress so well or they play a PR game well. The only member that appears to be likeable, outside of the kids, is Meghan. Possibly Harry, at times. But I don’t need to hear how he wants to lead a normal life. Not after this.
@Nivedita perfectly fine if you have an opposing opinion to the monarchy and queen! I was just reiterating that the points in your comment is the basis many are using to call for abolishing the monarchy.
A hard Brexit would most likely devastate the UK’s economy and the likes of Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees Mogg will probably profit off it while the most vulnerable will suffer further. This is way beyond a simple leave/remain vote now.
Previously there have been these types of requests elsewhere and the figurehead took a few days/ weeks to sign off, basically to show disapproval or that it wasn’t an easy decision. She just got out her rubber stamp and got him out of her office as quick as possible.
You mean the handful of Tory people’s will that actually selected BoJo as a Prime Minister, yes?
Because the majority of the British citizens didn’t vote for BoJo or Brexit, much less for this kind of coup. The referendum back then was not to be about an actual decision to leave the EU, but merely a way of testing the mood. And then the liars like BoJo and Farage stepped in, remember the NHS bus? And Arron Banks with his millions of £ of dark money, and the Russian troll bot farms, and many remainers still stayed home, because they thought the referendum was only to be a test to see where the UK stood.
Since finding out about the consequences of a No Deal-Brexit, Operation Yellowhammer etc etc, even die-hard leavers have had second thoughts.
Even constitutional lawyers have agreed QE II could have said no.
Thanks for the reminder of the complexities of this situation, the tenuous nature of Boris Johnson’s grip on power, and the negotiations’ tortured history of outside interference. Also, the referendum vote in the end was so close – what, like 51-49? Hardly “the people’s will.”
I saw a few tweets along the lines of “an unelected man met and unelected woman to ask if he could pause democracy” and yeah that’s the state of the UK today.
The queen and the rest of the royal family only look out for themselves and their survival, anyone who thinks she thinks of “her people” is seriously deluded.
This is from an Irish satirical website: it’s hilarious and completely true!!
http://waterfordwhispersnews.com/2015/10/21/mum-of-two-who-claims-5mn-a-year-on-benefits-spotted-wearing-diamond-encrusted-crown/
I LOVE Waterford Whispers, the article about Prince Andrew under suicide watch is great.
A little sample; “But Prince Andrew, yeah, he’s in safe hands. We know he’s feeling very stressed out over a number of things; his personal life, his work demands, his close links to a known sex trafficker and allegations that he was up to all sorts with his associate Mr. Epstein… so he’s just the kind of person who we should be keeping a close eye on, just to make sure he doesn’t go and do something that would be both tragic and convenient”.
@Dirk, thank you for sharing that link. I’ve been entertained for this morning. Good stuff.
No need to abolosh completely (though I am for it), just take away all political power. Other countries have done that. The monarchies there only have ceremonial meaning.
Then why pay for them? It’s the complete waste of money that does my head in.
I completely agree. But al least it would just be wasting money and not wasting the entire future of a country. Monarchies are completely outdated institutions.
You have to KNOW you’re a despicable piece of human garbage if The Orange Sh!t Sta!n loves or admires you. Maybe Her Maj *didn’t* have such a bad time with Dump as we thought? While I never thought her to be some paragon of virtue (as she proved between her coldness/being so out of touch after Diana’s death, and giving Pedo all those medals and the Trade Ambassador title after the first Pedo Party came out), but I never thought she was quite this amoral either.
Truly, if ALL she is there to be is ceremonial, and rubber stamp anything some dangerous moron puts in front of her, WHY BOTHER with those stupid red boxes of govt papers or even to have her as head of state??
As someone who’s from EU, living in UK I find this is a “get them of the real problem” situation. First of all UK does not have a proper written Constitution and is putting the power in the hands of PM and a ceremonial head of state. A monarch, as it is, has no power to really turn PM down. Whatever anyone was saying – if she interfered during Theresa’s time she would have cause a Constitutional crisis. This is now showing to be one. I do agree that they should abolish the Monarchy, they should have done that ages ago. But right now, at this second, everyone should focus on the Brexit mess first. This is 5 weeks of suspension. It is usally 5 days. What Johnson is doing is either pushing a No Deal Brexit or, I think his end game are general elections. It’s a risky game, but a possible one. And yes, by all means abolish the Monarchy, but stop obsessing about that and intsead go after the heads of Boris and his crowd first. People got out yesterday, but not in the numbers they should have. People should have been on the streets, and they weren’t. It never seems like the things are completely over until they really are and there’s no turning back.
Genuinely curious, can someone tell me: is it even possible to abolish the monarchy? if so, how? And what is supposed to happen to the younger royals? Are they sent into early retirement (on the tax payer’s dime once again?), or do they need to find real jobs?
I doubt any of them will need to get real jobs, they have enough money to live off. Most of their personal fortunes don’t get used because they sponge off us taxpayers from the UK and Commonwealth countries.
If she has no political power when democracy is clearly menaced, why should the British support them financial them. So the better is to abolish all this systems institution. In any case the youngest members of royal family want a “normal life like their aristocrasy friends”
I don’t understand why so many people are saying that she did this to protect herself? Boris Johnson is absolutely after the Royals next and he deliberately cornered her into this situation to stoke the public anger.
This move doesn’t help her at all and I think she fell into the ‘never explain’ trap by not making it absolutely clear that she understands the will of the people but can’t do nothing but comply with this request.
As far as I understand Boris Johnson would have been happy either way. Either he gets Parliament shut down and force through a hard Brexit OR there’s a constitutional crisis and a new election. And because people are somehow stupid Johnson would have won and then could have taken his time with his agenda that way.
He’s actually scarier than Trump because he’s absolutely not dumb and has an actual agenda.
I saw an interview with him from years ago and was stunned at how articulate and intelligent he came across. I dont know if his current buffoony persona is a deliberate act but he is definitely smart and very dangerous because of it.
As someone who currently lives in the UK and studied Law here, this has been the most surreal and bizarre scandal ever. The Queen is a symbolic, figurehead whose opinion (politics or otherwise) carries absolutely no value, and is not representative of anyone but herself. She was not elected, and lives lavishly off the people’s taxes, as approved by the government. The head of parliament, our prime minister, instructs her what to do, purely out of convention and to fool people into thinking the Monarchy has some practical use, and then she does it. Quite frankly, the idea that people would want an unelected body who doesn’t have the slightest clue about how the vast majority of people live or what they want, to interfere in our politics is beyond parody. You really want some aristocrat born into power ‘throwing roadblocks’ or making it difficult for Parliament to do their jobs? In any case, that’s not her job and if the monarchy started interfering in politics I can guarantee we wouldn’t be a monarchy for much longer. Plus, for all the people going ‘what’s the point of the Monarchy if they have no power?’ – There is no point, and millions of people have been saying it needs to be abolished for decades. Fingers crossed it’s finally time.
Agree with everything you said
There is no way Trump wrote that tweet himself.
So I guess we’ve got two camps here:
1.)” The Queen is a figurehead who had absolutely no choice and had to acquiesce.”
Ok. So what is the point of her being there, to people making this argument? That she is neutral? Not really. What’s the point of someone being neutral if they can’t do anything?
2.) “She did have a choice, and could constitutionally refuse due to royal prerogative which is spelled out.”
Probably wouldn’t have done anything, but it would have been a nice gesture to know she doesn’t throw her lot in with racist fascists. But of course she doesn’t want to make waves – because then that would open her and her whole family up to questioning and possible reform. So she said yes, gave an unusually quick rubber stamp for this type of issue, because this way, she only loses popular opinion which she obviously doesn’t care about, instead of losing money or status by saying no.