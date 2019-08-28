Queen Elizabeth II approves of Boris Johnson’s shutting-down-Parliament scheme

I’m not sure what the Queen could have done or should have done with Boris Johnson’s terrible scheme. As we discussed earlier, Boris Johnson wanted the Queen to shut down Parliament so he can ram through a “no deal Brexit” in October. The idea behind it – from what I understand – is that Johnson wants to limit/stifle debate among MPs. It’s his version of “my way or the highway.” Which is pretty undemocratic. There was some hope that the Queen would find some way to shut down Boris Johnson’s scheme. She did not.

The Queen has formally approved Boris Johnson’s request to suspend parliament from the second week of September until October 14. The move drastically shortens the time available for MPs to pass legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit, and means an attempt to remove the prime minister through a vote of no-confidence over the next fortnight much more likely. Former chancellor Philip Hammond joined John Bercow, the Commons speaker, in branding Mr Johnson’s plan a “constitutional outrage” which would prevent parliament from holding the government to account.

[From The Independent]

Back in 2016, most people assumed – by reading obscure royal tea leaves – that the Queen was pro-Brexit. I remember reading and covering a story about how the Queen’s priority was always the British commonwealth, not the EU. As in, the Queen’s priority will always be the countries belonging to the British commonwealth, and those are the alliances which need strengthening, as opposed to working more closely with one’s European neighbors. Could Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan actually be what the Queen has wanted this whole time? And is she helping him? It certainly appears so.

I imagine she fit in this Privy Council meeting in between shooting parties and tea with the corgis. Lordy.

The Queen has approved the suspension of Parliament for around five weeks, severely hampering MPs’ efforts to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson going ahead with a no-deal Brexit. pic.twitter.com/YPLZMisHvh — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) August 28, 2019