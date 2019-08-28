Queen Elizabeth II approves of Boris Johnson’s shutting-down-Parliament scheme

I’m not sure what the Queen could have done or should have done with Boris Johnson’s terrible scheme. As we discussed earlier, Boris Johnson wanted the Queen to shut down Parliament so he can ram through a “no deal Brexit” in October. The idea behind it – from what I understand – is that Johnson wants to limit/stifle debate among MPs. It’s his version of “my way or the highway.” Which is pretty undemocratic. There was some hope that the Queen would find some way to shut down Boris Johnson’s scheme. She did not.
The Queen has formally approved Boris Johnson’s request to suspend parliament from the second week of September until October 14.
The move drastically shortens the time available for MPs to pass legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit, and means an attempt to remove the prime minister through a vote of no-confidence over the next fortnight much more likely.
Former chancellor Philip Hammond joined John Bercow, the Commons speaker, in branding Mr Johnson’s plan a “constitutional outrage” which would prevent parliament from holding the government to account.
Back in 2016, most people assumed – by reading obscure royal tea leaves – that the Queen was pro-Brexit. I remember reading and covering a story about how the Queen’s priority was always the British commonwealth, not the EU. As in, the Queen’s priority will always be the countries belonging to the British commonwealth, and those are the alliances which need strengthening, as opposed to working more closely with one’s European neighbors. Could Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan actually be what the Queen has wanted this whole time? And is she helping him? It certainly appears so.
I imagine she fit in this Privy Council meeting in between shooting parties and tea with the corgis. Lordy.
The Queen has approved the suspension of Parliament for around five weeks, severely hampering MPs’ efforts to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson going ahead with a no-deal Brexit. pic.twitter.com/YPLZMisHvh
Hi my name is Queenie and my son is a rapist, yes I would like to give permission to curtail your democratic rights, all right off to shoot some grouse!
That comment. Perfect
Gotta wonder if she has the heli fired up and waiting to take herself and her “favorite” pedo off to a private island somewhere.
She has. It was part of her plan for post-nodealBrexit in case of riots. Sort of like POTUS boarding Air Force One in case of attack to the White House.
Yeah, I’m not sure why everyone stans for the queen here. She was wearing a sh*t-eating grin with Dump, too. Birds of a feather. (Also not sure why she still has so much power.)
It was quite sad, how people were desperately trying to speculate how her outfits/brooches/enormous happy smiles to him were somehow trolling him.
Instead of seeing who she really is.
She’s been showing it for decades.
Anybody here who knows enough about British constitutional law to say,if she could have denied Jonsons request?
She is a literal monarchist. How is her lack of commitment to a democratic process a shock to anyone?
Realistically to preserve the monarchy she’s caught between a rock and a hard place here. She can’t really get involved in politics to preserve the monarchy, so she acquiesces to the PM. But the No-Deal Brexit that the PM is pushing with this closure of Parliament may well also lead to the monarchy’s demise.
I don’t think giving her consent was very far-seeing.
Agree. As a figurehead, the Queen could have, at most, thrown up a mild roadblock, even if she really, really wanted to. But the best guess is that she doesn’t. She’s a very old, extremely out of touch and incredibly wealthy and privileged white woman. Her life, however long of it is left, is in zero danger of changing due to Brexit. And she knows the monarchy is safe at least for her remaining lifetime, no matter what she does or says at this point. Will a throne still exist for her great-grandchildren to assume? I’m not British, but I find it hard to believe we’ll see it continue another 50 years in its present form. Self-supporting royalty with wealth and honorary titles, maybe. But state-owned private residence castles and public financial support? Seems unlikely, no matter what the Windsors do to try to keep themselves relevant. A model more like other European royal families, where they’re mostly just, you know, glam rich people, rather than quasi-government officials, seems far more realistic. Honestly, most Brits I know don’t think it would have lasted this long without the general post-war affection for QEII and her own personal longevity. She’s a beloved British tradition; Almost a mascot in some ways. Her kids, and their kids? Not so much.
Most European working royal families are the same as the BRF – official-or-unofficial Heads of State, quasi-governmental officials. Living in taxpayer-owned palaces, taxpayer supported. Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, Luxembourg.
+1
I’m agreeing with S.
All of these excuses and surmises trying to find a way make her out to be “of and for the people” when an objective look at who she is and what she stands for requires no mental gymnastics.
She’s of the monarchy. If her hands are tied, she gave them up willingly.
PM Harper did this in Canada in 2008 to avoid a no confidence vote and the GG ultimately agreed to prorogue the parliament as well. That said Michaelle Jean took a few days to consult with advisers before agreeing to it.
It could have been the only decision the queen could make, but it sure doesn’t look like much thought was put into it. It also conveniently pushes the Andrew headlines to the side.
Hey, remember when she and prince Charles were caught in the paradise papers? That should have been a bigger deal but alas it wasn’t…
I’m sorry to say this but it’s time to abdicate for her.
Get rid of the entire Royal family, tbh.
Yes, there’s an embarrassment or let-down in every generation at the moment. I don’t see Charles or William making wiser choices, and the Queen is disappointing the people while chilling out in Balmoral, shooting animals.
She can’t, she’d lose ££££.
No, it is time for the monarchy to end.
The Queen won’t refuse requests like this – the ‘request’ is simply a formality. She would never say no because she is a monarch, not an elected politician. It’s nothing to do with her feelings about Brexit.
Exactly, the headline isn’t really fair – any action she takes isn’t based on whether or not she “approves” of him doing it in the sense that it is also what she would do. She has no option based on convention but to do what he says – essentially, the monarch is a rubber stamp at this point in history.
I’m an American and honestly confused about this situation. It seems to me what you’re saying is true, and that it would have been more “political” to refuse the request than to grant it. He is the PM, after all, so the Queen saying “no”(or doing anything other than granting the request) seems like it would have been less democratic, not more. But I could be wrong.
So much about what the Queen does with regards to parliament is simply a formality – it is all merely representational. If the Queen starts vocalising political opinions, using her power to stop the government doing what it wants to (within the law), and effectively ‘sticking her oar in’, it is unconstitutional. This site explains it: https://www.parliament.uk/education/about-your-parliament/mps-lords-monarch/the-monarch-and-parliament/
Nah, she could have refused if she wanted to. It would have made waves and a possible Constitutional crisis, but she could do it. But that would be if she cared more about fairness to the people of the UK than about retaining her royal status and maintaining the monarchy – which she doesn’t.
Exactly. She’s a Constitutional Monarch. She has no say ultimately in what goes on politically. It was a gesture. Not a request for permission. She had no choice but to say yes whether she agreed or not. A lot of Americans simply don’t understand how the British political system works and the Queen’s role within it.
Back to the Walter Bagehot quote from the 19th century, referenced in a post a few days ago.
“We must not let in daylight upon magic. We must not bring the Queen into the combat of politics, or she will cease to be reverenced by all combatants; she will become one combatant among many.”
@Valiantly
Hmm No, you are wrong on this issue.
She can reject a request, under the royal prerogative. It is not a gesture at all.
However, the BRF is too ‘weak’ in this instance to exert pressure of this kind and she went along with it. Rejecting it also risked to alienate Johnson and the ruling party, not wise when the monarchy depends on the government’s purse.
Bad move Queenie, this only makes the case for a republic more popular, although TBH she wouldn’t have refused as we all know she won’t rock the boat that funds her.
The UK parliamentary democracy is now under attack just like the US democracy – make room for us Brits are the bar!
Yup, and as Siobhan says above, even though the Queen, as Head of State, must remain neutral with respect to political matters this is a bad decision. It prevents MPs being able to play their full democratic part in the Brexit process and a number of senior politicians, including former Prime Minister John Major, are already threatening to go to court to stop it, and a legal challenge is already in process. It’s going to get real ugly real fast.
I’m a PhD student from India currently in Scotland (St Andrews, funnily enough :/) with a British partner. Have never felt more precarious and unwanted. I am on paper one of the “worthy” immigrants that this country supposedly wants? What they mean is that the UK is now a place that will welcome anyone has money to pay into its obscene and racist immigration system.
I moved here 4 years ago to get a doctorate and start a family with my partner. I am part of a community here. I teach British kids at the university. My ‘worth’ is more than what the financial value I bring to this country or the taxes I pay. I am part of a community here – as are other EU and Non-EU migrants. While we are constantly asked to prove our worth to this country, what worth does the country have to prove to us? What does this country have anymore to offer? More racism? More insecurity?
My country of birth, India, has its own set of MASSIVE political problems. India is currently under a majoritarian right wing government. The sad thing is, while I was born in India, I *chose* to move to the UK. I feel conned.
I am a migrant as well (from EU), who naturalised as British. And you know what, even though I am white I have been attacked twice after the referendum because ‘I talk funny’ (i.e. with a foreign accent).
I don’t pretend to be in your shoes as being a PoC non-EU migrant is 100 worse than having a foreign accent, but a society that does not even tolerate someone who clearly was not born on UK soil despite looking the same as the ‘locals’ is a fascist one.
Our plan B today will be into looking to move away, even though my British hubby was not convinced it could go this bad.
UK has ceased to be a democracy (plus we wouldn’t be able to take out health insurance for all of us).
P.S. I feel conned as well after decades here.
Come to Canada – we’ll welcome you. We have our problems as well but nothing like what’s happening in the UK and ‘Murica.
@Jaded
If only! It will take time to get a visa anywhere as I am a little on the old side, although hubby has one of those jobs that come first in the skilled work categories.
@Jaded, we’re one Andrew Scheer away from being in the same mess as the US and the UK. On the provincial level, it’s already a mess; Legault in Qc and his catho-secularism makes it harder for immigrants to feel welcome, Ford in On is a shit fire, Jason Kenney is a paranoid climate change denier with ties to xenophobic groups, the NB Premier hates francophones… So yeah, I wouldn’t tell anyone to move to Canada right now, things might get real messy, real fast here too
I feel your pain, Maya. I am $125,000 in debt with student loans from studying at UK universities, studying the English heritage and history I have studied all my life and were my life’s passion (and still are), I had job offers waiting for me at the end of my studies until Theresa May and Damian Green instituted new immigration reforms that forced me to leave. I tried all sorts of ways to establish myself and they failed. It broke my heart because England was and still feels like my true home. I gave up and went back to my original town. I hope you don’t have to. I am rooting for you.
@Maria
I have done my education since my GCSE in UK. Although I have an MA in humanities, my job is totally in another field because I was not British, got tons of excuses why I was not hired. I naturalised not long before the sh!treferendum and guess what, I had to hear idiots saying I was a ‘plastic Brit’ to my face, meaning not real British because I am not born here or with UK parents.
I have lived in this country longer than anywhere else or in my native country…. this is my home but I feel crapped upon constantly because I don’t belong here due to an accident of birth
Ugh StarGreek that is the worst. The xenophobia and racism is so depressing. Especially when all you want to do is contribute! Sending love <3
Sending hugs back Maria <3
Understandably so. This is a mess all around. F+cking nationalism has plagued this continent for over two hundred years now. NOTHING good ever came of it, nothing. How is this toxic ideology not dead yet?
I wish you the very best!
Can a Brit explain what just happened and did TQ really have a choice or say in the matter??
No, she didn’t technically have a choice or a say. The request is merely a formality. The monarch hasn’t refused a request from parliament for over 300 years.
This is true. But it’s also true that had she wanted to, she could have had her advisors suggest she might withhold permission, since the majority of her subjects don’t agree with this move, which would have been a major Parliamentary headache for Johnson, and probably would have lead to a different deal being made. Such royal machinations behind closed doors have most certainly taken place previously.
She didn’t have to publicly cross the PM to exert some influence, or just bring parties back to the table. She chose not to.
I’m not a Brit, I’m Canadian, but have a fairly good understanding of the Queen’s role in issues like this. In a nutshell, because she’s Monarch and Head of State she must remain politically neutral and defer to the Prime Minister and MPs. To do otherwise would require a constitutional overhaul that hasn’t been attempted in over 300 years. So although she meets with the Prime Minister regularly, she can’t vote and must never publicly intervene or give her opinions on any political matters.
Pathetic! She clearly shows that she has a bad sovereign she has. Brexit without agreement will not strengthen alliances with the countries of the British Commonwealth, which prefers to deal directly with Europe, China and the United States ….
Then a Brexit without agreement could cause the breakup of the United Kingdom because Ireland have border issues and also like
Scotland they not voted for Brexit, it’s just a bad idea. But maybe she got an agreement so that her favorite son Andie the pedophile is not affected by the Esptein lawsuit.
Goodbye and good riddance to the British empire! They ate the world and now they’re eating themselves. Goodbye!
As an American, right now I feel like with our government I’m in a bad, abusive relationship, and with Britain and the EU, now its like my parents just announced they are getting a public, messy divorce.
The Queen could chose, and she chose her son in the end.