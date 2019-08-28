Boris Johnson asked the Queen to suspend Parliament until October

I don’t know what any of this means, but I feel a lot of sympathy for all of our British Celebitches. I’m sorry about Boris Johnson. I’m sorry that Brexit is such a multi-year catastrophe. I’m sorry that UK politics are as screwed up as American politics. And most of all, I’m sorry that Vladimir Putin is sitting in a darkened lair somewhere, smiling with glee at how “the West” continues to shoot itself in the foot, over and over again. So, what’s happening? Boris Johnson has apparently asked the Queen to suspend Parliament for, like, a month?
The government has asked the Queen to suspend Parliament just days after MPs return to work in September – and only a few weeks before the Brexit deadline. Boris Johnson said a Queen’s Speech would take place after the suspension, on 14 October, to outline his “very exciting agenda”. But it means the time MPs have to pass laws to stop a no-deal Brexit on 31 October would be cut.
House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said it was a “constitutional outrage”. The speaker, who does not traditionally comment on political announcements, continued: “However it is dressed up, it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of [suspending Parliament] now would be to stop [MPs] debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country.” It would be “an offence against the democratic process and the rights of Parliamentarians as the people’s elected representatives”, he added.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was “appalled at the recklessness of Johnson’s government, which talks about sovereignty and yet is seeking to suspend Parliament to avoid scrutiny of its plans for a reckless no-deal Brexit”. He added: “This is an outrage and a threat to our democracy.”
The PM, though, said suggestions the suspension was motivated by a desire to force through a no deal were “completely untrue”. He said he did not want to wait until after Brexit “before getting on with our plans to take this country forward”, and insisted there would still be “ample time” for MPs to debate the UK’s departure.
“We need new legislation. We’ve got to be bringing forward new and important bills and that’s why we are going to have a Queen’s Speech,” he added.
On one side, this is obviously a naked power grab and an attempt to shut down criticism and debate about Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans and all of his political agenda. On the other side… like, haven’t all of the MPs debated Brexit enough? Is there still new stuff to say? Isn’t it going to be a sh-tshow no matter what, and it’s just a matter of degrees? Isn’t that the Brexit realpolitik? I don’t know, clearly, what is even happening. Obviously, shutting down the government and stifling speech will never be the best options. And the Queen is in the middle of it, and all Her Maj wanted to do was spend the summer trying to shield her favorite son from the Jeffrey Epstein revelations.
This feels like the constitutional crisis we’ve been expecting: PM saying he has to suspend parliament, Speaker replying it’ll happen over his dead body. The Queen is now in the hideous position of being the rope in tug of war between PM and MPs, between executive and legislature pic.twitter.com/l6yMkJtbio
— Robert Peston (@Peston) August 28, 2019
God save the Queen from this lunatic!
The Queen and this lunatic are very much cut from the same cloth. They only cape for themselves and their own and that’s it. I wish people wouldn’t whitewash the Queen into some twee fairytale heroine, because she very much isn’t.
Completely agree @A. I find it frustrating tbh that the queen is seen as this frail biddy to be protected from big bad Boris. Yes he’s awful but so is she and every member of the BRF.
I am telling you all: he and The Don are related!!! The crazy look and the crazy talk and how much they look alike.
They look the same and think the same… I think you might be on to something
This is like a straight-up episode of The Crown. I’m so sorry Brit friends … we get it
For him, as a PM that wasn’t elected to do so… I woke up to these news and have just decided to go to the store and get all the ingredients to make Shirley Temple (you’ll know if you watch the Crown) and hope that the Queen tells him to back off and grow some ovaries. Either way I think I’ll need my drinks. I seriously can’t imagine what’s going to happen.
Every time I see a picture of him I initially think he’s the Trump-Beast. Their family trees intersect somewhere, I’d bet on it.
Can’t wait to hear 45 chime in on this. I’m sure he supports it fully because it is a blueprint for what he’d like to achieve here in the US come election time. The only difference between Boris Johnson and Donald Trump (how I hate even typing that name) is that the bumbling idiot persona is carefully cultivated by Boris and 45 really IS a moron – but they both pander to the racists in the crowd by constantly hearkening back to the “good old days”.
As an Irish Celebitch this terrifies me, as it is will directly impact my country who had nothing to do with this shit show. We all know why he is doing this and it’s bad, horrible.
The lack of respect, regard or even basic thought for Ireland that the Tories and quite frankly anyone who voted to leave, have shown for Ireland, the Good Friday Agreement and the impact a hard border will have is …..sickening.
It harks back to the day when good old Blighty thought we were an annoyance to be squashed, a bunch of uneducated paddys in the fields eating potatoes (don’t even get me started on Britains role in the famine). The dismissive tone, the brushing off the significance and importance of the GFA and why it MUST be untouched.
They simply don’t care, or want to.
I am sick.
Yes. The people to feel sorry for are not the Brits who have inflicted this on themselves, but on the people of Northern Ireland who DID NOT vote for this, and who will be most negatively impacted by the outcome.
They’ve been debating but haven’t implemented anything. There is the issue.
He wants to shut it down because he has no Brexit plan, he can’t get a majority vote on a plan if he did, so hide the first month on the job is his only card left.
I know nothing about how the UK government works – can she deny his request? What happens if she does?
Can any of our British Celebitches explain what this means? Google is making me more confused.