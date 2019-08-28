Stunt queen Cambridges take another ‘budget flight’ out of Scotland, shock

I didn’t even think about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Earl and Countess of Strathearn would return home after their visit to Scotland. I guess I kind of thought that William and Kate would actually stay at Balmoral for a full week? But they did not. They went to Scotland last Thursday, happily setting up the photo-op with the budget airline… a photo-op which was an eco-disaster involving two empty planes being flown across the UK. They happily rode out the PR storm at Balmoral and smugly posed in a car with the Queen on Sunday. Then by Tuesday (yesterday), they were out of there. They made sure to get photographed taking another “budget flight” yesterday too:

Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen boarding a budget plane back from their trip to the Scottish Highlands with their three children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, reportedly flew into Norwich Airport in Norfolk at 3.26pm. They were pictured after reportedly getting off a Loganair plane from Aberdeen International Airport.

The Cambridges were returning from their yearly visit to the Queen’s Balmoral Estate. Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, told the Eastern Daily Press : “It’s always a great privilege to welcome any member of the Royal family to our airport and we are always happy to welcome them.”

You know what I find interesting? That the Daily Mirror got this exclusive. Maybe Kensington Palace’s communications office realized that they were being WAY too obvious with all of the planted stories, photos and videos to the Daily Mail. KP even ran to Rebecca English at the Daily Mail to massage the “empty planes flying across the UK” story and assure everyone that the Cambridges had NO IDEA. Sure. That’s why KP ran to the DM ahead of the Scotsman, right? So they worried they were being obvious and they knew that they had to use a different outlet but have the same kind of set up: “Aren’t the Cambridges just bRilLiANt for flying budget airlines! Look, there are even photos of them being so humble and middle class!”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Cyprus

32 Responses to “Stunt queen Cambridges take another ‘budget flight’ out of Scotland, shock”

  1. Joy says:
    August 28, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Ah yes so budget. Were they getting groped at TSA like the rest of us? Then I don’t want to hear it.

    Reply
    • Citresse says:
      August 28, 2019 at 8:25 am

      I want budget from William all the budget time. Ok Cambridges, that means budget airline to Budget rent-a-car. And wait in line there too normal Bill Middleton.

      Reply
  2. Nico says:
    August 28, 2019 at 7:31 am

    You get mad when they fly private. You get mad when they fly commercial. What do you guys want? Lol If the next flight the Sussex’s take is commercial, are you going to be this mad too? Lol

    Reply
    • Oh No says:
      August 28, 2019 at 7:44 am

      We get mad at the hypocrisy

      Reply
      • Nico says:
        August 28, 2019 at 7:52 am

        So yes, you will he just as mad at the DDoS if their next flight is commercial? Completely hypothetical but if it does happen, I’m going to love to see the comments about the hypocrisy too.

      • Oh No says:
        August 28, 2019 at 7:56 am

        The hypocrisy in how this was treated by the MEDIA. These people will continue to do what they want and pay us dust.

        The fact that this is so clearly a PR tactic, a tragically pathetic one at that, and we know good and damn well if the Sussexes did something like this people would be on the floor

    • Nico says:
      August 28, 2019 at 8:01 am

      @ OH NO I’m not talking about the PR or the Media, I’m talking about you guys right here on this thread. Will you be mad at the DDoS if they choose commercial for their next flight? No one seems to be able to answer me because deep down I believe that all of you would give them a pass and aren’t willing to admit it.

      Reply
      • Kittycat says:
        August 28, 2019 at 8:06 am

        @NICO

        seems you are not understanding.

        Royals use private planes all the time.

        Only Harry and Meghan were abused over it and they were abused for flying commercial to Morocco.

        Only William and Kate used their children to score pr points over booking a last minute budget flight then posting pictures.

        Not hard to understand that if you are going to call out one couple for something you have to call out everyone.

      • Oh No says:
        August 28, 2019 at 8:18 am

        I can’t say deep down I feel some kind of way about their private plane usage. Because to be honest, there is no deep down with this, just the reactions. And I don’t remember that much noise about the Cambridges flying private the Mustique, only that they take a lot of vacations for people who break a sweat pushing lift buttons

    • Derrière says:
      August 28, 2019 at 8:24 am

      I prefer not hearing about their travel arrangements and not seeing staged photo ops. I don’t care what they fly, but please don’t make it sound like they’re just like us.

      Reply
  3. MachineElf says:
    August 28, 2019 at 7:33 am

    I think they should consider taking the train. Or, you know, stop trying to turn all their travel arrangements into passive aggressive PR stunts against the Sussexes.

    Reply
  4. Nanea says:
    August 28, 2019 at 7:34 am

    So how many empty planes had to be juggled around the UK this time around?
    And Kate even dressed up for the so clearly not obviously set-up photo op!

    Reply
    • Ainsley7 says:
      August 28, 2019 at 7:53 am

      The photos aren’t from their flight yesterday. They’re from a military Christmas thing in Cyprus. Yesterday’s were just some pap shots of them getting into their car near the plane.

      Reply
  5. M. says:
    August 28, 2019 at 7:34 am

    We sit around and talk about feuds and flights, while they are vacationing without a care in the world.

    Reply
  6. ds says:
    August 28, 2019 at 7:35 am

    With Boris Johnson asking the Queen to suspend the Parliament she’s the only royal I’m looking at right now. This is going to be chaos.

    Reply
    • M. says:
      August 28, 2019 at 7:39 am

      I agree. The Queen/ Parliament and Andrew/Epstein are the most important royal stories. Guest editing Vogue, private jets, and articles about the brothers’ feud are all distractions.

      Reply
    • Rogue says:
      August 28, 2019 at 7:43 am

      Exactly this is a non issue- uk is facing a constitutional crisis and the pound is sliding.

      Reply
      • Kay says:
        August 28, 2019 at 8:06 am

        So I guess we’ll see a few more inane royal stories over the next few weeks for distraction value then?…

    • Maria says:
      August 28, 2019 at 8:24 am

      I think it’s a relevant thing when the third in line to the throne is pulling these moves when Brexit is happening.

      Reply
  7. Giddy says:
    August 28, 2019 at 7:41 am

    They don’t look very smiley in any of the pictures, which makes me giggle a bit. I imagine there was some conversation about the contrast with their usual private flights. So much roomier and one can avoid the hoi polloi, doncha know. Oh, the suffering they went through to look more environmentally concerned!

    Reply
  8. HK9 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 7:47 am

    They need to stop. They’re doing this because of optics, not because they really want to and everyone knows it.

    Reply
  9. aquarius64 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 7:48 am

    The joke’s on the Cambridges. They are stuck using commercial for private vacations for now on or get dragged.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      August 28, 2019 at 7:52 am

      This! Because obviously they can do it, so in the future they should be able to continue. But who knows what PR spin they will put on flying private later: security I’m sure will be their excuse.

      Reply
      • Kittycat says:
        August 28, 2019 at 8:17 am

        The point really is the Cambridges will not need an excuse. They can do whatever they want.

  10. Margareth says:
    August 28, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Now for me they are dumb and dumber

    Reply
  11. Lucylee says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Did they take the 🚁 back to KP?

    Reply
  12. Kittycat says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:11 am

    The Cambridges are going to get uglier and uglier.

    I wonder if they will announce Kate’s pregnancy during the Sussexes’ tour?

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      August 28, 2019 at 8:27 am

      @Kittycat, Do you think Cathy Cambridge is really pregnant for the 4th time or just being sarcastic? I could not tell! LOL! LOL! I cannot believe the Cambridges (at least William) would want another child..

      Reply
  13. Rapunzel says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:18 am

    That was a short trip to Granny’s, no? I thought they usually stay longer?

    Reply
    • Citresse says:
      August 28, 2019 at 8:30 am

      I think William’s continuing passive aggressive behavior: he will not surround himself with other senior royals at Balmoral on the very charged date of 31 August.

      Reply

