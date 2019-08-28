Stunt queen Cambridges take another ‘budget flight’ out of Scotland, shock

I didn’t even think about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Earl and Countess of Strathearn would return home after their visit to Scotland. I guess I kind of thought that William and Kate would actually stay at Balmoral for a full week? But they did not. They went to Scotland last Thursday, happily setting up the photo-op with the budget airline… a photo-op which was an eco-disaster involving two empty planes being flown across the UK. They happily rode out the PR storm at Balmoral and smugly posed in a car with the Queen on Sunday. Then by Tuesday (yesterday), they were out of there. They made sure to get photographed taking another “budget flight” yesterday too:

Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen boarding a budget plane back from their trip to the Scottish Highlands with their three children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, reportedly flew into Norwich Airport in Norfolk at 3.26pm. They were pictured after reportedly getting off a Loganair plane from Aberdeen International Airport. The Cambridges were returning from their yearly visit to the Queen’s Balmoral Estate. Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, told the Eastern Daily Press : “It’s always a great privilege to welcome any member of the Royal family to our airport and we are always happy to welcome them.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

You know what I find interesting? That the Daily Mirror got this exclusive. Maybe Kensington Palace’s communications office realized that they were being WAY too obvious with all of the planted stories, photos and videos to the Daily Mail. KP even ran to Rebecca English at the Daily Mail to massage the “empty planes flying across the UK” story and assure everyone that the Cambridges had NO IDEA. Sure. That’s why KP ran to the DM ahead of the Scotsman, right? So they worried they were being obvious and they knew that they had to use a different outlet but have the same kind of set up: “Aren’t the Cambridges just bRilLiANt for flying budget airlines! Look, there are even photos of them being so humble and middle class!”