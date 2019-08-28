The Duke & Duchess of Sussex went down to a local pub for a Sunday roast

There’s one thing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have done which the Sussexes will have to play catch-up. For years now, the Cambridges have been carefully curating their image as a perfectly normal, middle-class family. Of course there have been times where that image has blown up in their faces, but they still keep on with it. It’s their branding. It’s the whole reason why William loves the Middleton family – they help him cosplay his idea of a “middle class” life. Harry and Meghan have been repeatedly bashed and smeared as “too jet-set” or “too Hollywood” or “too elitist,” because apparently British people don’t like to be reminded that there’s a monarchy and the Queen literally owns a gold piano. So, the Sussexes have some work to do on their image, and on their couple-branding. So they decided to go down to a local pub for some pints and a Sunday roast.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle answered critics of their jet-set lifestyle — by having a roast dinner down the pub. The royal couple tucked into a £15 lunch at the boozer with three-month-old Archie in a cot beside them. Harry, 34, washed his down with a couple of pints of beer while Meghan, 38, appeared to stick to water during their two-hour stay.
They sat inside unnoticed while other diners soaked up the sun on Sunday at The Rose & Crown in Winkfield village in Berkshire. It was in contrast to the global warming campaigning couple’s recent holiday jaunts to Ibiza and the South of France on gas-guzzling private jets.
The Sussexes — watched by two protection officers — were spotted by a businessman, 53, and his girlfriend. He said: “They were on a table with, I presume, a private secretary. Meghan was cradling Archie most of the time. The little lad was as good as gold, I didn’t hear him cry once while he was there. No other customers recognised them. The staff clearly knew who they were but kept the service low-key. They did indicate to me they had been there before. They just chatted away like any normal couple and were laughing a lot. After the controversy they have been attracting they were getting their feet back on the ground with pub grub like millions of ordinary folk – and it was nice to see.”
After that little stunt was over, I bet Harry and Meghan were driven back to their high-tech haven, Frogmore Cottage, where they put on golden slippers and reviewed the horrors of having to interact with peasants! Seriously, that’s the image the British papers want people to have of the Sussexes. Like Meghan and Harry haven’t actually lived in the world and existed with regular people before. Anyway, The Sun published the pub’s menu and so much of it looks delicious. Has anyone been to this pub, the Rose & Crown? Is that pork sirloin good? Because it sounds good.
What’s next? Meghan waits patiently in line at the post office? Kate searches through the reduced items near the til in the supermarket? Harry lists some used clothes on eBay? William takes a bus? THEY’RE SO NORMAL JUST LIKE YOU AND ME
This PR seems so amateur- is that the point? people talking about how dumb this is to take attention away from paedo Andy? I’m genuinely asking for insight here.
Advantage Sussex.
I mean … Sunday roast is literally the best thing so who can blame them?
There’s several instances of this type of imagery and one is of Michael Phelps and his opponent next to him is checking their progress in the middle of the race while he just forged ahead. That’s what I feel like the Sussexes are doing, just forging ahead while the Cambridge’s spend all their time trying to figure out how to disparage them again. It must be exhausting.
Someone here mentioned that in order to keep the monarchy going the public must never see or feel like anyone else would be better because that would introduce the idea of notion of someone not being “chosen” or “sovereign by God” or whatever. The fact remains no one is chosen by birth and the second sibling or cousin or whoever might be better liked and better for a job. Truth of the matter is that if the monarchy abolished, the Sussexes have a brand that will sustain them. They will continue to collaborate and be heads of trusts and foundations. They will be fine-ish.
The Cambridge’s don’t. No one really finds them useful. That’s what they’re so scared of.
Can anyone explain what and how one goes about removing the royal family from the public’s burden? Like still keep their houses for tourism but now they must find their own jobs or live off their trusts?
I’m laughing because the Michael Phelps/Chad Le Clos comparison is really quite accurate (former swimmer here) and one of the main differences between the two is that Michael would put his head down and DRIVE into the finish whereas Chad frequently ends up finishing awkwardly short or ill-timed (and it’s literally cost him gold medals).
I feel like its a remarkably appropriate if insanely specific metaphor and I love it.
Yeah, I’m sure they went unnoticed.
Lmao… “they help him cosplay his idea of middle class life”.
Spot-on! It’s just a role for him. Harry grew up just as privileged, and I don’t know if it was the military or being the second-born, but he certainly managed to master this “relating to plebeians” thing effortlessly. His bro barely tries by comparison… just cosplays when it’s convenient.
The original article was written by Emily Andrews.
The same person who wrote a whole article about the NY baby shower (with quotes from attendees) a day before the actual shower.
The same person who wrote about the rules that H&M gave out to residents in Windsor. This story has again been proven a lie when the person who actually wrote the so called “rules” came forward and said that it was done as a joke.
Emily Andrews is a proven liar and I would take any article she writes with a grain of salt.