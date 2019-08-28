The Duke & Duchess of Sussex went down to a local pub for a Sunday roast

There’s one thing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have done which the Sussexes will have to play catch-up. For years now, the Cambridges have been carefully curating their image as a perfectly normal, middle-class family. Of course there have been times where that image has blown up in their faces, but they still keep on with it. It’s their branding. It’s the whole reason why William loves the Middleton family – they help him cosplay his idea of a “middle class” life. Harry and Meghan have been repeatedly bashed and smeared as “too jet-set” or “too Hollywood” or “too elitist,” because apparently British people don’t like to be reminded that there’s a monarchy and the Queen literally owns a gold piano. So, the Sussexes have some work to do on their image, and on their couple-branding. So they decided to go down to a local pub for some pints and a Sunday roast.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle answered critics of their jet-set lifestyle — by having a roast dinner down the pub. The royal couple tucked into a £15 lunch at the boozer with three-month-old Archie in a cot beside them. Harry, 34, washed his down with a couple of pints of beer while Meghan, 38, appeared to stick to water during their two-hour stay. They sat inside unnoticed while other diners soaked up the sun on Sunday at The Rose & Crown in Winkfield village in Berkshire. It was in contrast to the global warming campaigning couple’s recent holiday jaunts to Ibiza and the South of France on gas-guzzling private jets. The Sussexes — watched by two protection officers — were spotted by a businessman, 53, and his girlfriend. He said: “They were on a table with, I presume, a private secretary. Meghan was cradling Archie most of the time. The little lad was as good as gold, I didn’t hear him cry once while he was there. No other customers recognised them. The staff clearly knew who they were but kept the service low-key. They did indicate to me they had been there before. They just chatted away like any normal couple and were laughing a lot. After the controversy they have been attracting they were getting their feet back on the ground with pub grub like millions of ordinary folk – and it was nice to see.”

After that little stunt was over, I bet Harry and Meghan were driven back to their high-tech haven, Frogmore Cottage, where they put on golden slippers and reviewed the horrors of having to interact with peasants! Seriously, that’s the image the British papers want people to have of the Sussexes. Like Meghan and Harry haven’t actually lived in the world and existed with regular people before. Anyway, The Sun published the pub’s menu and so much of it looks delicious. Has anyone been to this pub, the Rose & Crown? Is that pork sirloin good? Because it sounds good.