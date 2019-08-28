Virginia Giuffre: Prince Andrew ‘knows what he’s done & he can attest to that’

The first time I covered Prince Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein was in 2015, when Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre) filed a civil lawsuit naming Andrew as one of the powerful, well-connected men to whom she was “given” by Epstein. Virginia Roberts has been telling her story – the same story – for years, and she’s been fighting in civil courts for years to be heard, to get Epstein punished for his crimes and to get Epstein’s co-conspirators charged too. She’s never deviated from her story. And now that Epstein and his crimes are back in the news, Virginia is still talking. Good for her.
At a hearing in a Manhattan court, more than 20 of Epstein’s victims gathered to tell their stories in some kind of victim-impact, on-the-record testimony. After the hearing, Virginia spoke to the media. While she sticks the knife into Andrew, I’m still stuck on the first part of her statement: “I was recruited at a very young age from Mar-a-Lago…” OH MY GOD.
#JeffreyEpstein survivor Virginia Giuffre, who delivered a profound statement in court this morning, said Price Andrew, Duke of York “knows exactly what he’s done” and implored him to come clean about his role in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. pic.twitter.com/QPmQyPYiy5
— Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) August 27, 2019
Here’s what else she said:
An accuser of the financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday addressed her accusation that she was coerced into sex with Prince Andrew, saying the royal “knows what he’s done”. Virginia Giuffre had already alleged in 2011 testimony that Andrew “knows the truth” about Epstein’s abuse of underage girls and said he should be made to testify. In a December 2014 court filing she alleged that she was made to have sex with Andrew and other friends of Epstein.
On Tuesday, Giuffre spoke to reporters outside federal court in Manhattan. She was one of nearly two dozen women who spoke about alleged sexual abuse by Epstein during a unique court proceeding scheduled after the financier’s death in prison on 10 August, which was ruled a suicide. Epstein’s death at 66 brought an end to his criminal case but the judge gave accusers the opportunity to speak publicly.
“He knows what he’s done and he can attest to that,” Giuffre said about Prince Andrew, a video of the press conference showed. “He knows exactly what he’s done, and I hope he comes clean about it.”
Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing a number of Epstein accusers, said that “with respect to Prince Andrew or anyone else who made statements, gratuitous statements, if anyone wants to come over here and talk with us, and answer real questions that the victims have, and that we have on their behalf, we welcome that invitation. I personally extended that invitation to Prince Andrew multiple times. Any time, we are ready, and we have a lot of questions for him.”
Meanwhile, Prince Andrew keeps releasing new statements which make him seem guiltier and guiltier. His people let everyone know that he’s available to speak to the police about anything, but he has not offered up his availability for any of these civil cases. I hope Virginia drags him to hell.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
DAAAAAAAMNNNNNNN.
He will need a lot of church visits for this one.
To get advice from the church on how to bury a pedo scandal, I assume?
I’ve been wondering about the royals going to church. What is the point of it? I mean they are no longer chopping off heads,locking people in towers, plundering and murdering (as far as I know) but they are not what I would define as ‘good decent human beings’ so why go to church? Isn’t church all about doing the right thing, being ‘good’, love your neighbour and your brother (looking and you William), no cheating (more looks at you William) etc…I’d love to know what they do inside the church. Because what ever the minister is saying is surely falling on deaf ears.
Other commenters can correct me, but I think the Queen is the head of the Church of England. She has to go for appearances and it’s likely part of their duty.
I totally agree with you. I cannot stand those people who go to church and feel morally superior because they go to church but in their day to day lives don’t follow or try to follow the teachings of whichever religion they practice.
I mean, they have been taught they are the ones chosen by God. That God chose them to rule in his name and the Queen is the head of the church and his representative. I am sure they have a very entitled view of religion and God and it comes down to the belief that they are special and chosen.
No, I mean going to Church as a PR game to seem like the good Christian Prince of high morals. Maybe this time he will have daddy sitting opposite of where mummy sits.
Beautiful. Go, girl. You keep talking, Virginia. We are listening.
Yes we are!!!
Apparently his friends are casting doubt on the photo with Virginia saying his fingers are much chubbier. That follows the he’s had 1000 lovers but no teenagers. They are the worse at this.
I hope he continues to be pressed about Virginia’s claims.
The man should go to trial.
Yeah and why isn’t he? That is a genuine question? Epstein is dead and he may have been the main party behind all of this but these men willingly took part.
I’m surprised all the other dirt on Andrew isn’t coming up. Like his special friends Gaddafi and sons.
Well done Virginia. She’s incredibly brave ❤