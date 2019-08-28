“Venus Williams looks so regal on the cover of the NYT Magazine” links
  • August 28, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Venus Williams’ NYT Magazine cover is gorgeous, isn’t it? [Go Fug Yourself]
Lori Loughlin showed up to court and she didn’t sign autographs this time. [Dlisted]
Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin had a date night. [Just Jared]
Eddie Murphy will host SNL, and he’ll likely have a big Oscar campaign. [LaineyGossip]
Joe Biden just has problems overall. [Pajiba]
I hope Susan Collins loses her re-election bid in a landslide. [Jezebel]
New Zealand seems like such a cool, chill place to live. [Towleroad]
Teen Mom Lexi Tatman had a secret pregnancy? [Starcasm]
Vintage Kate McKinnon was so cute! [Seriously OMG]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Venus Williams looks so regal on the cover of the NYT Magazine” links”

  1. StartupSpouse says:
    August 28, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    Note to self: sign up to donate monthly to whoever opposes Susan Collins for Senate. And organize events to raise even more money. DO NOT FORGET SHE GAVE US KAVANAUGH.

    ETA: Also what Lightpurple says.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    August 28, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    To Susan Collins, voting for bills that give tax breaks to the super wealthy while gutting healthcare protections for those with pre-existing conditions and for putting drunken rapists on the Supreme Court because you wrongly applied the criminal justice standard to a job interview has consequences. Enjoy your retirement.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment