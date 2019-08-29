“Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Democratic primary race” links
  • August 29, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand dropped out of the Democratic primary. She never got a fair shake, but she’s a great senator and we need those. [Pajiba]
A blind item which I am absolutely positive is about the only real couple of the VMAs: Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes. [LaineyGossip]
John Stamos defends Lori Loughlin. [Dlisted]
Meryl Streep will probably win a lot of awards for The Laundromat. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Bradley Cooper with a mustache = Jeff Foxworthy. [JustJared]
Evangelical d-bag hates Taylor Swift. [Towleroad]
Cara Delevingne wore orange eye makeup. I can’t. [RCFA]
Some of these annoying visuals would drive me up the wall. [OMG Blog]

2 Responses to ““Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Democratic primary race” links”

  1. ByTheSea says:
    August 29, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    The field was flooded this time. But she’s where she needs to be at the moment. The Senate is a cesspool right now.

  2. Jay (the Canadian one) says:
    August 29, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    While there are others that have more reason to drop out, they really do need to start paring down the contenders. Having 20 candidates makes it look like they’ve got no stars.

    The thing that’s scary is Trump ran against 17 other contenders and still singularly managed to stand out, for better or worse. Not so for any particular Democrat contender, sadly.

