Sasha Obama isn’t going to an Ivy League college, will attend University of Michigan

We watched the Obama daughters, Malia and Sasha, grow up in the White House. It was amazing! Americans love it when we have presidents young enough to have little kids in the White House. We got to see them as little kids coming into Washington, getting their first dog and going to fancy DC private schools, and then we watched as they grew up into lovely young ladies who were embarrassed by their father’s dad jokes. Malia graduated from high school in 2016, and she announced in her dad’s final year that she would attend Harvard in fall ‘17 after a “gap year.” Sasha wasn’t through with high school when her dad left office, which is why the Obamas stayed in Washington – so Sasha wouldn’t have to switch schools in her final years. And it looks like Sasha will not be following her family’s Ivy League path – Sasha will reportedly attend the University of Michigan.
Former President Barack Obama’s younger daughter, Sasha, is poised to begin her college career at the University of Michigan next week. Sasha, whose legal name is Natasha, was seen by students attending summer freshman orientation and again this week accompanied by men believed to be Secret Service agents.
“I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me,” said Zach Lassen, a third-year film student from Redford. “I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes.”
Asked what he thought about her on campus, he said some people he worked with were a tad annoyed with the added security. But Lassen added: “It’s pretty cool.”
Another student, an 18-year-old freshman from Southfield who declined to be named, said Wednesday she saw Obama during her student orientation. The woman, who was in UM’s Summer Bridge Scholars Program at the time, said she saw Obama near the university’s undergraduate library. She said they have mutual friends and said she’s just “a normal student to me.”
Sasha Obama is enrolled for classes that start Tuesday, The Detroit News has learned, which puts her on a path different from her family members: attending a public Big Ten university instead of seeking an Ivy League education. Her sister, Malia Obama, took a gap year in 2016 before enrolling at Harvard University, where her parents attended law school. Malia Obama begins her third year at Harvard this fall.
I really love that Sasha isn’t going Ivy League, and that her parents weren’t trying to force her to go to their alma mater. Some kids truly don’t *want* the Harvard or Princeton experience, you know? Some kids would prefer a university experience that suits their personalities more than the Ivy League. Isn’t Madonna’s daughter Lourdes also attending University of Michigan? I’ll look that up…YES, Lourdes already graduated! Lola is already 22 and a Michigan grad. I hope Sasha has a great college experience! Also: send some good vibes to Barack and Michelle, both of their babies are out of the nest.
Agreed. Good for her going where hopefully she wants and good for her parents not pushing. Live your best life!!
Good for her! Although as a 4th generation Ohio State Buckeye…I say boo. Lol.
Love her and her family so only best wishes to her.
UM is one of the “Public Ivies” along with schools like UCLA, UVA, and UNC (my alma mater). It’s a great school and I hope Sasha has a great experience there!
I was reading an article recently that said an Ivy League education isn’t somehow automatically a better quality education, and there were state schools that offered comparable or slightly better educations in whatever fields. The difference is the connections you’ll make for the most part.
Which… it’s not like Sasha Obama needs. She’s going to have connections just from being Sasha Obama automatically – so I’m glad she’s going to the school she wants to, and I hope she has a great time. I genuinely look forward to seeing what both daughters get up to in the years to come.
She looks so much like her mother while Malia looks like her aunt Maya.
Wishing both Obama girls the best in school and life. Next question: now that they don’t have an obvious reason to stay in Washington, DC, will Barack and Michelle stay there, go back to Chicago, divide their time, or what?
They’re buying Wyc Grousbeck (Celtics owner)’s mansion on Martha’s Vineyard. Not clear if they intend to use it year round or just as a summer place.
Great school! Wishing her a wonderful college experience. M Go Blue!
It’s not like U of M is a glorified community college and it is about as hard to get into as an Ivy. One friend turned down an Ivy and another a West Point commission to attend U of M and have never regretted it.
They are both so grown up! I feel old….
It’s a good school. I wish her privacy.
It’s not like UofM is a run of the mill uni. its definitely up there and on the cusp of being “ivy league” Its such a beautiful school in lovely Ann Arbor , MI. I’m sure she will have a great experience there. So happy she’s coming to the MidWest ! Lucky girl !
Great school and nothing at all to sneeze at. It is a very competitive school to gain acceptance. Good for Sasha. She won’t be disappointed. Go Blue!