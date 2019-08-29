The Duke of York’s ‘friends’ are making absurdist arguments to defend him

Embed from Getty Images

We’re at the absurdist part of this terrible Duke of York story. Prince Andrew was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein. One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has said for years now that Epstein trafficked her to Andrew when she was only 17 years old. I believe her. This week, she stood in front of a bank of cameras and microphones and said that Andrew “knows what he’s done.” I agree. That’s why his denials are so… oddly worded. But according to one of Andrew’s close friends, this whole story is fake news. The only evidence – besides Virginia’s victim statements – is the photo with Andrew’s arm around Virginia, right?

"Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell after being a towel-girl at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, is shown at center in a 2001 photo at age 17 with Maxwell at right and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, at left." https://t.co/lB1aVy0AeR #Suicide pic.twitter.com/PouDJdCWgv — Andrew Kreig (@AndrewKreig) August 13, 2019

That’s the smoking-gun, I guess. I would have believed Virginia without the photo, but I believe the photo is authentic too. But still, the Duke of York is trying:

Sources close to The Queen’s second son have hit out at the “witch-hunt” against him telling the Evening Standard the prince has “absolutely no recollection” of the picture. They also insist that the Duke’s fingers are “chubby” and do not resemble the hand seen in the infamous picture. However, images have emerged which appear to cast doubt on their claims, reports The Daily Mail. The snaps show Andrew in London in July 2000 – showing the royal leaving a night club wearing almost the exact same outfit as he allegedly did in the picture with Ms Roberts. Those pictures prove that the prince enjoyed wearing dark trousers, a partially unbuttoned shirt and cufflinks shortly before the allegations were made. His pals also refute Ms Roberts’ claim that she danced with the father-of-two in the capital’s Tramp night club insisting the Duke is “teetotal”. However, the new pictures show the prince leaving celeb haunt Chinawhite club – proving that he still frequented night spots in the city.

[From The Sun]

I mean, what other plays does Andrew have? “Those aren’t my fingers!” “I would never go to a nightclub!” “I would never wear that outfit!” Messy lies. And he’s actually making it so much worse, honestly.

Embed from Getty Images