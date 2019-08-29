The final ‘Joker’ trailer is basically the origin story for every white terrorist

Days after the El Paso and Dayton mass murders, I read this interesting sociological piece about how white men in America are becoming radicalized into becoming domestic terrorists or white supremacist terrorists. It starts somewhat innocently enough for many of these (mostly) young white men: the feeling that they are not all-powerful in society, the feeling that other people (people of color, women) are gaining power. They feel alienated because they are not the center of everything. They start to seek out voices that agree with them and they’re sucked into an echo chamber (online and in real life) which feeds into their victim complex. Their ideas are reinforced and nurtured. All the while, guns and violence surround them, and pieces start to come together. Throughout the entire process, the men feel like outsiders, even as their echo chambers soothe them and make them angrier.
I bring this up because I think Joker is about that. It’s an apologia to the angry white man who feels he is losing power and decides to take back power through violence. The Joker has always been an agent of chaos, if not a flat-out domestic terrorist. I’ve argued that the power of the Joker’s position in pop culture is his lack of backstory – it’s scarier when we don’t know how he became that way, or what even motivates him. But Todd Phillips’ Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix gives the origin story for the Joker, and big surprise… he seems to think he’s the biggest victim in the world. Everyone yells at him. Everyone is violent to him. No one thinks he’s funny. No one thinks he has any power. But don’t you know, he does have power: the power to sow chaos and violence with other aggrieved white dudes. Behold, the latest and final trailer for JOKER (no “the”):
“All I have are negative thoughts…” Yeah, that’s when “if you see something, say something” kicks in, especially when it’s an angry white nihilist dude. “Hello, 9-1-1? There’s a white dude with a clown fetish sitting in my office and I truly think he’s two seconds away from becoming a self-radicalized domestic terrorist.” It’s interesting that Robert DeNiro is in this too – Taxi Driver was the proto-Joker in some sense. Alienated white dude, turns to gun violence.
Nice to see DiNiro in a good movie, he’s really picked some bad ones as he’s gotten older.
I will see this because Joaquin is a revelation in every role.
This is such a truly scary concept and like you say in this article, very very real in our society.
I agree with above but I have to say that Joaquin is freaking amazing and he genuinely gives me the creep as Joker.
I have a feeling he is going out-act Jack Nicholson & Heath Ledger.
I can completely understand the points about normalising extremism.
I’m not sure Joaquin will out act Ledger, that was simply extraordinary and still one of the standout performances of my time, in my opinion.
In saying that, my husband just watched the trailer and in his words, everything Joaquin is in is just intriguing even if you don’t find it appealing.
Unabashedly hyped for this, Joaquin Phoenix looks amazing in this.
This was inspired and a somewhat homage to taxi driver and the king of comedy. Scorcese was the producer.
I agree. Both were great movies and, for me, anything with Scorsese’s name on it is a must. Rupert and Travis morphed into JOKER.
Oh I am so here for this.
The trailer does look good and I’m sure that Joaquin Phoenix is good in the role.
But are they really trying to sell us that he’s a failed comedian who is a “nice guy” and a “victim” of society? Because that totally sounds like ever white terrorist manifesto. Not every villain needs a back story that attempts to humanize them.
I am here for Joaquin all day.
The trailer almost looks like a movie about a guy who really wanted to be a clown and finally achieves his dream after years of hard work and rejection in the super-cutthroat world of clowning.
Giving the Joker a backstory ruins the whole purpose and vibe of the character. Giving him an “oh-poor-white-male-victim” backstory is lazy and reductive.
And while I love Joaquin, he’s definitely no Heath Ledger. Ledger’s Joker was genuinely frightening. Phoenix’s Joker seems…well, whiny.
Yeah so won’t be seeing this in theaters.. honestly what we don’t need is more copycats shooting theaters like in Aurora.
Also just because you take people’s sh*t doesn’t mean you’re a nice person.
A comedian who’s not made fun of because his material doesn’t land? Not possible.
It’s a great movie trailer. It got me intrigued.
I used to think he was so cute but now all I see is deranged. Not just related to this movie, the change started back when he did the faux autobiographical movie with Casey Affleck. Just ick.
Random thoughts:
I am side eyeing how all the black women are being treated in the trailer.
zazie beetz is supposed to be his love interest? is this based off The Killing Joke or is this wholly original?
It is a well put together trailer.
I agree with most of your assessment but honestly am not really going to pick up a pitchfork just because some of yall just woke up. White men being domestic terrorists is not a new thing. A white man being a domestic terrorist is as new as the American flag. The klan, the police in black and brown neighborhoods. White men getting away with killing innocent non-white people. This shit is not new. It may be new for YOU but this is not new for everyone else. Incels will look for any reason to hurt someone. This film is not responsible for their terrible acts, nor is any other action film , video game, etc. Their actions are solely on them. It is a choice to hurt people in mass shootings, rape, or bombings. I am sick of this argument whether intentionally made or not, that those fartknockers are not 100% responsible for their actions. All those films and all these think pieces about films influencing white men to commit horrific crimes, to me at least, reinforces the idea that white men are victims. White men aren’t the problem, them playing video games are the problem, Never mind that black people, asian people, etc play the same damn video games and don’t go into a packed theater with ak-47s like white men do. White men are not victims.
This film does not look to me like an ode to those losers. We know the Joker is the villain. he has always been the villain. Giving him a backstory does not change the fact that he is an anti-social chaos agitator. Just because he is convinced he is a victim and he is convinced that he is right, does not make it correct.
The killing joke comic book gave Joker a backstory. There he was a bad comedian too, who joined a criminal group to earn money for his pregnant wife, but when she died, he fallen into bowl of chemicals, and his skin bleached, he went mad. Than he wanted to do the same with commissioner Gordon, by shooting his daughter Barbara and showing Jim photos of her being abused by Joker. Sense of story is some people go mad because of a tragedy, some are strong and don’t. I’m not a big fan of story, but it is really beautiful novel. I guess TDK and this movie borrow a lot from The killing joke,but do it differently. Joker is personality-less character, and there are Batman and Harvey, who are getting more or less mad by tragedy, orchestrated by Joker, Todd’s movie, well, takes this backstory about fallen comedian, and puts it as a center of entire movie,so I am sceptical about it. But I didn’t think about it as a white supremacist story, really good take, I will use it in the future, when the movie will come out, to argue with my geek friends,lol.
Kaiser,
I usually agree with you but yeah no not with this one