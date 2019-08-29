Catherine Zeta-Jones is still trying to get her 16-year-old daughter a career

Even though a lot of people complain about “nepotism models,” I get the feeling that people within the fashion industry don’t have the same kind of judgment. Or rather, they do judge certain nepotism models, but they’ll definitely accept and welcome certain second-generation celebrity models if they get their start “the right way” and work hard. Kaia Gerber is a good example of that – I don’t think much of her modeling skills or her “look” (she still looks too much like a child for me to take her seriously as a model), but Kaia’s entrance into the fashion industry was done the “right way.” Meaning, Cindy Crawford worked all of her contacts and for years, Cindy would do magazine covers and photo shoots with Kaia. It was like Kaia was being endorsed by one of the biggest models to ever exist.
I bring this up because I think other famous moms are trying to do it the Cindy Crawford Way. They’re pushing their daughters into Hollywood or the fashion industry by basically co-sponsoring their first moves, their first magazine covers, their first contracts. Catherine Zeta-Jones has been doing this with her daughter Carys. Last year, Carys and Catherine got their first cover together for Town & Country – Carys was only 15 years old and she told T&C sh-t like “I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it. That anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it’s the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people – that I am not just my parents’ daughter.” FOR REAL. That little girl actually said that.
So, it’s time for mommy & daughter’s second cover. They’re on the September issue of Vogue Spain. Page Six had something about how Carys is Zeta’s “lookalike,” which is funny because Carys really takes after the Douglas side of the family, right? Carys is 16 years old now and Zeta is still trying to nepotize her into some kind of career. Zeta told VF Spain: “She is a wonderful singer, dancer and performer. I support her in everything she wants to do.” Yeah but what if she wanted to – gasp – go to college and not be a celebrity? LOL.
Este miércoles llega a los quioscos el número de septiembre de Vanity Fair con Catherine Zeta-Jones y Carys Douglas como protagonistas. Estos son algunos de los best hits de nuestro 'september issue'.https://t.co/xX4BeybFOE
— Vanity Fair España (@VanityFairSpain) August 20, 2019
Photos and cover courtesy of Vanity Fair Espana.
Yeah right so she’ll be self-made billionaire like Kylie Jenner.
She looks a lot younger than 16, and also just like any other teenage girl. But so did Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid- and they just got plastic surgery to cover that up. They’re all boring, but I doubt it will stop these kids from becoming successful (aka their parents paying/shoving their way into success).
She has the face of an 8 year old. She could maybe be a child actor or something, but model, I’m not so sure.
Her appearance is nothing like Catherine…
IMHO, she looks like her father.
It appears she’s well on her way to being incredibly conceited. She’s got that part down pat.
Yep!
Aw, she has her dad’s chin. Cutie.
They all have Kirk’s chin. The DNA is strong.
She looks a lot like her dad to me. She is cute. Of course she’s going to be a model. Now a days all it takes is having at least one famous parent. Also being White helps a lot. Not too many nepotism models of color out there because as a WOC you have to be drop dead gorgeous for anyone to notice you. Harsh world.
what is a 16 year-old selling on the cover and vanity fair and who is she selling it to?
Catherine looks more like her old self, which is to say that she looks great. The daughter looks like a child. which i suppose is nice these days. but i don’t see what she adds to the photo except to make it more family-friendly? but if she’s trying to launch a modeling career for the 16 year-old with this photo, I don’t think it’s helping. the cover is not good and the interior photo is not better. she’s a child, she looks like an average child.
You can tell she’s had some modeling coaching. Someone told her that’s her good side and we’ll only ever see pics of her from that angle. She is a child, she’s only 16. What’s the hurry to make her “famous”? These parents are so annoying. They have no faith their children can find their own way.
She is very pretty, but what a death stare she has in that cover photo. Yikes!
I think she looks like her brother Cameron. Yeah, those Douglas genes are strong.
Carys is now the age that Catherine dropped out of school to peruse her acting career soooooooo….I am not surprised that this Catherine sees this as a norm.
That is one beautiful child. If she does go into the entertainment business, I hope it’s cause she wants to and not because she was pressured into it.
She looks nothing like Catherine. Carys is an average looking 16 year old girl. And Im not throwing shade at her by saying that. She’s attractive. But she’s not some great beauty that would justify her getting this kind of attention. I feel the same way about Kaia – who I agree still looks like a baby and I can’t take her seriously. But at least she has a supermodel as a mother who has the experience and pedigree to help her daughter. Catherine isn’t a model. If she was trying to get Carys acting roles MAYBE I could understand it more. But the modeling thing just baffles me.
And I agree. I would love to see one famous parent be REALLY excited for their child to do something like…pursue a career in STEM. THAT I could get behind.
@ValiantlyVarnished – I think Angelina Jolie’s kid is attending college in South Korea, iirc. Ms Jolie seemed happy enough.
She does. And Bruce Springsteen’s son is a firefighter. That might be my favourite celebrity kid story right now.
Lots of celebrity parents have kids that are in college or pursuing other fields. We just don’t hear about them because they aren’t pushing them to be famous.
If this is the path she wants to take, more power to her. But I agree – she looks far too young. Nothing wrong with that – enjoy your youth while you can! Just wait a few years before jumping into “the industry.”
I can’t imagine going through the scrutiny and difficulties of being a woman in modeling or entertainment and WANTING that for your young daughter. I also don’t understand pushing these kids into the spotlight before they can fully understand it, or before most of them know who they are and want they want.
I think the name Carys is pretty.
She’s cute like any teenager. Why is there an article about them though? And Catherine ZJ (wasn’t she Zeta-Douglas at some point?) has had a lower face lift (or something) that makes her look strange and tight. She was stunning and would have aged well without any surgery.
Sadly, Carys doesn’t have it, and if it weren’t for her parents no one would give her a second glance in that business.
Reminds me of Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy (the one that’s in her 20s now) and Sailor Brinkley Cook. She’s trying soo hard to model when really there is nothing great about them beyond a pretty face and a family name.
If America’s Next Top Model taught me, you can’t just have a good face, you have to give good face.
Carys, Sailor, and ‘Kick’, you ain’t it.
So done with these crying lazy eyed ‘I have to work 10 times harder’ wannabe celebrities and models.
So you being someone famous daughter is NOT a foot in the door? Okay.
Everybody gets that chance? Right.
Your famous mother is literally holding that door open for you and you whine about it being hard work to walk through it! Go do something else then, the world sure don’t need more of your dead eyed looking modelling.
People not being aware of their privilige is exhausting to listen to.
Can’t wait for the interview after her first role, “I got here by myself and I’ve really worked hard to be where I am right now. My talent alone opened doors and I think when ppl see my movie, they’ll realize that “. Sigh I guess it’s better than paying her way into a college career she has no interest in.
She is still a little girl. Maybe she has a future in entertainment acting.
Her brother is at Brown-so clearly there are college discussions taking place in their house. Not sure why her mother is pushing her into this realm instead.
Probably because her mother, who was revered for her beauty, is desperately trying to relive her youth. I just scrolled through her Instagram and noticed how many pictures she posted of when she was younger. But she never was a great actress. And now she’s gotten older, I doubt there are a lot if roles for her. So, she’s using her daughter to stay relevant.
Agreed. She even said once that she was sick of being humble. I find her insufferably conceited. And no, the acting wasn’t great at all. Men were just bowled over by her looks.
she looks JUST like my 10 year old cousin!! – the hair, the cheeks and the nose, I swear it’s uncanny!!
Cute kid. Definitely looks more like her dad than Catherine.