Sofia Richie is somehow getting paid to wear clothes at the Venice Film Festival

Here are some photos from last night’s Venice Film Festival opening ceremony/premiere red carpet for La Vérité. Considering what a snooze this year’s Cannes Film Festival was, I didn’t have any expectations for Venice as far as fashion or buzz. But I’m surprised to see that various companies, sponsors and modeling agencies really did send some young models to Venice just to be the “pretty faces” on the carpet. Sofia Richie was there, and please don’t judge Americans – we don’t know why she’s a thing either. She’s a “model” and she’s dating Scott Disick. That’s her claim to fame. And now she’s getting paid to go to Venice and look bored in a two-piece Please Don’t Buy by Twinset.

Juliette Binoche in Armani, with wet-look hair. I think so much of Binoche’s beauty but wow, she has some consistently bad styling, huh? Catherine Deneuve walked the carpet with Binoche – Catty wore Gaultier and looked kind of awful.

Iman wore Valentino and while this piece is confusing and weird, I kind of love it on her.

Nicholas Hoult looking *UNF*

Martha Hunt in Alberta Ferretti. I wish the bodice was a little bit longer? You know what I mean? Like, this would have been awesome if the grey part was just a tad longer.

Candice Swanepoel was one of the few models there who did NOT wear black. She wore this Etro gown in a champagne shade. Blah.