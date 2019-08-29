Sofia Richie is somehow getting paid to wear clothes at the Venice Film Festival

76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - Opening Night

Here are some photos from last night’s Venice Film Festival opening ceremony/premiere red carpet for La Vérité. Considering what a snooze this year’s Cannes Film Festival was, I didn’t have any expectations for Venice as far as fashion or buzz. But I’m surprised to see that various companies, sponsors and modeling agencies really did send some young models to Venice just to be the “pretty faces” on the carpet. Sofia Richie was there, and please don’t judge Americans – we don’t know why she’s a thing either. She’s a “model” and she’s dating Scott Disick. That’s her claim to fame. And now she’s getting paid to go to Venice and look bored in a two-piece Please Don’t Buy by Twinset.

76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - Opening Night - Guests arrive on the red carpet

Juliette Binoche in Armani, with wet-look hair. I think so much of Binoche’s beauty but wow, she has some consistently bad styling, huh? Catherine Deneuve walked the carpet with Binoche – Catty wore Gaultier and looked kind of awful.

76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - Opening Night - Guests arrive on the red carpet

76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - Opening Night

Iman wore Valentino and while this piece is confusing and weird, I kind of love it on her.

76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - Opening Night - Guests arrive on the red carpet

Nicholas Hoult looking *UNF*

76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - Opening Night

Martha Hunt in Alberta Ferretti. I wish the bodice was a little bit longer? You know what I mean? Like, this would have been awesome if the grey part was just a tad longer.

76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - Opening Night

Candice Swanepoel was one of the few models there who did NOT wear black. She wore this Etro gown in a champagne shade. Blah.

76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - Opening Night - Guests arrive on the red carpet

Photos courtesy of WENN.

17 Responses to “Sofia Richie is somehow getting paid to wear clothes at the Venice Film Festival”

  1. S says:
    August 29, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Sofia Richie and Nicola Peltz are starting to morph into each other.

    I thought Candice Swanepoel was Miranda Kerr at first.

    Reply
  2. BeanieBean says:
    August 29, 2019 at 9:16 am

    Sofia: so young to look so dissipated; Catherine D: do not understand that dress, but I like her shoes; Juliette B: never wear wet hair again; Iman: goddess.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 29, 2019 at 10:11 am

      WHO IS THAT HOTTIE WITH IMAN?! And agree, she is a goddess. not many people could pull off that dress. Maybe just her and Grace Jones. Hoult looks absolutely YUMMY, too.

      I don’t get why Sofia Ritchie is a thing. she’s not UGGO by any means, but she really isn’t anything special. had to laugh when I read the info on the link that CB posted about how Disick bought her an Aston Martin…she was all braggy on insta but I guess didn’t notice the message on the dash about how the car was 129 days past due for service.

      Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    August 29, 2019 at 9:25 am

    That horrible outfit is exactly what Catherine Deneuve deserves. Ce n’est qu’une imbécile.

    Reply
  4. Char says:
    August 29, 2019 at 9:41 am

    Imagine being Young, rich, with privileges enough to buy you education or even an career and still trying to be famous by attaching yourself to a lesser Kardashian. Sad.

    Reply
  5. MachineElf says:
    August 29, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Beyond awful tailoring on Sophia Ritchies outfit.

    Reply
  6. OuiOkay says:
    August 29, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Her claim to fame should be her dad and sister. I can’t believe people care about this Scott person so much

    Reply
  7. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    August 29, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Absolutely nothing wrong with so-called plus-sized models – they should be standard – but that skirt on Sofia Richie looks like she insisted on forcing herself into a typical ‘sample’ size. Maybe that’s why she looks so miserable?

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    August 29, 2019 at 10:08 am

    Does Nick even realize how ridiculously good looking and sexy he is? And if he does, who the f*ck told him he f*cking could? Come to think of it, I don’t think there’s a single former Skins: First Generation guy (Nick, Dev Patel, Jack O’Connell, Daniel Kaluuya, Joe Dempsie) who didn’t grow up to become hot AF.

    Reply
  9. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    August 29, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Who is kinda dirty looking but definitely hot dude with Iman?

    Reply
    • alexc says:
      August 29, 2019 at 10:13 am

      That’s Francesco Carrozzini – he’s married to Anna Wintour’s daughter. His mother was the late Franca Sozzani of Vogue Italia.

      Reply
  10. Eenie Googles says:
    August 29, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Why does she have such a cheap dye job?

    Reply
  11. Bella Bella says:
    August 29, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Those young women… I have no idea who they are! LOL

    Reply
  12. Savannah says:
    August 29, 2019 at 10:33 am

    Don’t hate the wet look on Binoche but it should be lying on her shoulders like that.
    If they had pulled it all the way back it would’ve looked good on her. The waves in the front is very flattering.
    The dress how ever.. Not so much. Too bad, she is one gorgeous woman.

    Reply
  13. ME says:
    August 29, 2019 at 10:36 am

    Has she done any acting? What exactly does she do? Is she an actual model that does runway or is she “the daughter of Mr. Richie so let’s just make her famous for no reason”?

    Reply

