Martha Stewart throws some artful shade: ‘I don’t follow Goop’

Martha Stewart built a lifestyle empire and she did it by offering people tangible things to improve their lives and their homes. She wasn’t trying to sell people fake science. She just wanted us to cook better, bake better, decorate better and have prettier homes. That’s it. I mean, you could bash her for consumerism or whatever, but at the end of the day, Martha’s brand was lovely and she wasn’t even an elitist – her Kmart line was affordable and massively successful. Compare that to Gwyneth Paltrow, who created an empire which only caters to…herself, and rich, clueless white women like herself. Gwyneth’s energy is pseudoscience, cancer-curing stickers, energy crystals and elitism. So of course Martha Stewart is going to throw shade. Martha is appalled by this goopy nonsense.
When it comes to Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness and lifestyle empire Goop, there’s one celebrity who isn’t a fan: Martha Stewart. Chatting on the debut episode of The Corp season 2 with Alex Rodriguez and Barstool Sports, Stewart talked about growing her business in the lifestyle, cooking and publishing market. So it was only natural for the 44-year-old sports broadcaster and retired MLB player to ask how she felt about the 46-year-old actress’ brand, Goop.
“How would you describe what Gwyneth Paltrow is doing today versus what Martha Stewart created years ago,” Rodriguez asked the 78-year-old businesswoman. Her response? Well, it was seasoned with some salt and subtle shade. “I don’t follow Goop,” Martha said point-blank. “Sometimes I look at products that she’s selling… I wish every young entrepreneur well and I hope that there are many, many, many different kinds of entrepreneurs… if they’re movie stars or hardworking women like I am, who are not movie stars.”
She continued, “If they have a good idea, I want them to be able to succeed. So good luck, Gwyneth.”
Honestly, that’s not even half as shady as Martha could have been and should have been. You actually get the feeling that she’s biting her tongue – “Sometimes I look at products that she’s selling…” Yeah, same. Sometimes I look at those Goop products and I’m like… ORLY? But mostly, I think Martha is offended by the idea that her empire was in any way comparable to Gwyneth’s Goop empire. Martha’s right – two very different vibes. Martha knew what she was selling and she wasn’t selling snake oil and elite energies and scammy diets.
Martha Stewart can be as elitist as anyone (I worked for KMart when she launched her brand and she was a horrible person to be around) but her KMart towels and linens were fantastic. They are still holding up 20′ish years later.
That’s always the impression I’ve had of her. Not someone you want to spend time with, but did a damn good job with her stuff.
She should have just gone with a classic “I don’t know her”…garnished with a little parsley.
Lol.
Wasn’t Martha Stewart a model? There is a bit of goopism in her too as she did not study as anything she specialised in later.
If I remember correctly, she was a model when she was very young but then became a caterer to make ends meet after she got divorced. So I think her empire started out of necessity rather than a whim.
She worked as a model to pay for college. I know she was still married when she wrote one of the first cookbooks because she mentioned her husband a lot. I vaguely remember the divorce happening because she was so involved in the business.
Didn’t the husband leave her for her assistant because she was spending so much time on her business? I think Martha has been through some tough stuff, but never talks about it, and people interpret that as having a hardened edge whereas I think she simply moves on with life like regular people. We won’t hear about conscious uncoupling from her. If she’s been to a therapist, she doesn’t make it part of her brand.
I think Gwyneth tries to deal with wellness and medicine and health whereas Martha doesn’t bother with that stuff, so, yeah, it’s easier to see her as a lady who simply sells good products.
I think the products she sells are better though. Like, I understand why someone would buy what Martha Stewart is selling as opposed to what Gwyneth does (who actually buys those vag—- eggs even if you have a ton of money? Does Aunt Becky buy them? She looks like she would, I guess).
I think if you’re selling a decent product, people will look past any deficiencies you have. I’m not saying Martha Stewart is Steve Jobs, but he’s another one who didn’t go to college or study what he was selling, but he sold a good product. Thus, people are less likely to criticize him, even if he was known to be a little….er, rude. (Maybe Martha went to college — i have no idea.)
I feel as though people talk more about Gwyneth’s products than actually buy them whereas I think people actually do buy Martha’s stuff.
Martha came from a decent middle class background,I don’t think she struggled,and yes she did graduate college—Barnard,after marrying her then husband.
So even though she’s not exactly from a struggling background she still had to put in a lot of work and dedication to accomplish her place in her business and in life.
I really don’t think she would approve of Goop,because it’s more of a hobby for Gwen,whereas Martha actually did something on her own.I appreciate that Martha also doesn’t try to sell us holistic treatments,unlike goopy,without the background to support what she’s selling.
Thanks for the clarification on whether Martha went for college. For some reason, I thought she did go, but wasn’t sure. Something about the way she carries herself did give me the impression that she did go to college.
Martha has a bit of a hard edge to her, but I feel she doesn’t go out of her way to stick her foot in her mouth like Gwyneth does (which I think is why Gwyneth gets mocked, more than anything else. Gwyneth IS conceited. I don’t think that’s even debatable. She might be a perfectly nice woman if you were to meet her in person and talk one on one with her, but in terms of her public persona that she consciously presents to the world, she is one of the most conceited people ever. My goodness.)
Agree perplexed about your assessment on both Martha and Gwen.
I liked the ‘…movie stars or hardworking women like I am….’ Perfect.
LOL I wouldn’t exactly call Gwyneth a movie star
This line made me cry with happiness, it was so good.
Oh man. I came here for some Martha shade but nope
Is it really less elitist to sell a bunch of stuff that’s cheap and made in china, then to sell expensive things made in America? I don’t know that goops stuff is made in America but some how it feels like selling a bunch of cheap stuff at Walmart and target is only going to make a few rich people richer. Yet it’s often said that when people want to buy or sell expensive things because they are local or fair trade, that’s elitist, not accessible, not relatable, etc. Yes it’s easy for ANYONE to buy a $5 shirt at f21 But what is more sustainable for our society ?
I got my kitchenaid mixer in Martha’s colour. I don’t really look at goops stuff. I’ve tried to listen to many of her podcasts but they are almost always disappointing compared to the description. Although I don’t personally use anything goop it seems like what she is promoting IS really good for society (other than anything dangerous for health of course!)
I think there’s a utilitarian purpose to most of what Martha sells. Even if her bath towels are expensive but made in China, everybody still needs bath towels. Does anyone really need what Gwyneth is selling? (some steam engine vag—- facial?) Most of what Gwyneth is selling is elitisit in the sense that there is no real purpose to most of what she sells. Even rich people don’t need what she’s selling. I’m having a hard time believing that Bill Gates’s wife looks at one of Gwyneth’s vag—- eggs and thinks, “Yeah, I need that!”
I’m just saying Martha’s house was never open for trick or treating when I was kid. Yes yes I know security issues, etc. but come on lady we all knew you had the good shit!
Martha Stewart’s Halloween decorations are SPECTACULAR, just fyi
I agree,they are!
Martha is Queen. She did jail time and not only survived, she flourished.
Martha Stewart’s singing 🎤 ‘I don’t f- with you’ to Goop.
When Gwyneth talks about medical therapies, does anybody actually take her seriously?
When Martha talks about bath linens, I’m like, “Yeah, sure. I’ll take advice on that from her.”
I think therein lies the difference between Martha and Gwyneth.