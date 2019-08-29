Angela Kinsey on letting her cats sleep in the bed: ‘There’s no choice’

This story made me laugh. I have a cat who is getting up there in age. He’s a cranky old man, but when he wants to be he’s very affectionate with me. He’s definitely a one-person cat. He’s also the boss, and I basically exist to cater to all of his whims. So, I could identify with so much of what Angela Kinsey of The Office told Us about her two cats who similarly rule her house:
“I tend to buy them things that I don’t know that they always need,” she explained to Us. “I have a Christmas stocking for them. They get presents, and … I’m like, ‘Here’s your present, try to open it, you’re going to love it.’ So I think I do stuff like that.”
[Kinsey] also noted that she will “talk to them like I’m having a conversation.”
In honor of National Bring Your Cat to the Vet day on August 22, Kinsey stressed to Us the importance of getting a cat properly checked out. “It’s harder to get our cats to the vet. It’s easier to get dogs to the vet,” she said. “I think because cats are loners, it’s hard to know how they’re doing, how’s their health.”
In the video interview, Angela says that she lets her cats sleep in her bed because “There’s no choice!” I can confirm this. My cat spends a lot of his time on my bed, and it would be impossible for me to keep him off it or out of my bedroom.
Angela also spoke with Parade about her cats, Snickers and Oreo. They are bigger than her two dogs! She also talked about her work with Royal Canin to encourage people to take their cats to the vet regularly. She started working with the pet food brand after attending CatCon:
Cats should see a vet at least once a year, though some may need to go more often. This can help identify problems before they become serious, and prevent ailments completely, Kinsey says. Some cats may not show symptoms of a medical issue, which is why regular check-ups are so vital. Also, cat owners may not think cats kept indoors need professional care because they are not exposed to rougher elements as cats who go outdoors.
“I think as cat owners, we do sometimes think that our cats are very self-sufficient—we love that about them, ” she says. “We also need to remember that we might not see signs when they’re not feeling well. Just be mindful of it.”
This is such an important reminder. I’ve had both dogs and cats, and Angela’s right, I bet many cat owners tend to think of their cats as more self-sufficient than dogs. And, if you happen to have a cat that is more standoffish and doesn’t want the same amount of human interaction that is more typical of dogs, it’s easy to forget that cats need regular checkups. If I go away for a few days, when I get home, my cat is extra-affectionate for a couple of days and then he remembers that he’s mad because I left. Sometimes I try to butter him up with presents, though I’ve never gotten him a stocking. He loves yarn and small fabric fish that have shiny tails. Mostly though, he stretches out on furniture and spends time surveying his empire.
Photos credit: WENN and via Instagram
We have an old dog (16 year old kelpie) and he’s so smoochy, funny and cute. We love to cuddle each other except my husband won’t allow him on the bed.
So when hubby’s away, I bring him into bed and we cuddle all night. Oh I love him so. Is it weird I love him more than hubby and kids?
Nope – perfectly normal response. Pets are much nicer than people!
No it’s not weird
We have three dogs, and our bed is basically the “dog bed” and they just allow us to sleep in it. I love it, I love their warm furry bodies, they are like soft fire logs.
You can’t keep them off the bed but you can set rules as to where they can be while you’re in the bed. I had one who was allowed the foot of the bed, which had a great view out of the second floor window. This worked fine until I got a second cat who had not learned the rules yet. The first cat would tr to enforce the “not beyond the knees” rule on the second cat. I would wake up in the middle of the night to the two of them fighting on top of me.
Current cat is allowed the foot of the bed and the right side. The pillow is forbidden. As is chewing my hair.
Yeah I tried ‘not in the bedroom at night’ when my cat moved in and that lasted one (sleepless) night, even though he’d never been allowed in when he lived with my grandma. Now the rule is not beyond the top of the duvet/on the pillows and that does work.
For the first 4-6months that we’ve had our youngest cats she would only sleep across my neck. It was like having a furry scarf clinging to you constantly. I could move her, and seconds later she’d slump back where she had been before I moved her. She is very much a people-cat, and wants to be doing whatever you’re doing. And we both are big fans of sleep, so I guess she was happy to nap/sleep with me whenever she had a chance.
Thankfully she no longer sleeps on my neck for the most part. She’s gotten huge (large, not fat) and it would really put an awful kink into my neck if she did. But she still wants to be nestled up against us in some way or another more nights than not.
I just freaking love cats. They get such a bad rap from some people – but barring any physical attacks that have scarred someone, if you hate cats you probably just haven’t met the right one. There’s a difference between a cat owned by someone who’s just like “we have a cat now” and doesn’t bother with it, and a cat that’s been well socialized and incorporated into your life.
Today is the one year anniversary of my sweet old lady cats passing, so it was really nice seeing this article, Quimby – I personally really appreciated it.
My cat is signed up for this deal at his vets where you pay monthly to cover the cost of annual vaccinations and the regular flea/worming treatment and as part of that he gets a health check with them every six months and it’s so reassuring. I have taken him in between checks when there’s something clearly wrong (although suspected fungus in his nose turned out to be ear wax…) but I do worry that I just won’t notice if something is off but he’s still eating and doing his business as normal. He’s 11 and I have informed him that he’s got at least another ten years in him but I’m not sure how well he listens to me.
My cats sleep almost anywhere they want. I have one that sleeps on my pillows next to my head and the other one likes to sleep on me (I’m a heavy sleeper and it doesn’t bother me). My two behave more like dogs than cats. They’ll follow me around the house and if I sit they are all over my business. If I’m working on the computer the male is laying across my arms making it difficult to work.