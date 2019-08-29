Angela Kinsey on letting her cats sleep in the bed: ‘There’s no choice’



This story made me laugh. I have a cat who is getting up there in age. He’s a cranky old man, but when he wants to be he’s very affectionate with me. He’s definitely a one-person cat. He’s also the boss, and I basically exist to cater to all of his whims. So, I could identify with so much of what Angela Kinsey of The Office told Us about her two cats who similarly rule her house:

“I tend to buy them things that I don’t know that they always need,” she explained to Us. “I have a Christmas stocking for them. They get presents, and … I’m like, ‘Here’s your present, try to open it, you’re going to love it.’ So I think I do stuff like that.” [Kinsey] also noted that she will “talk to them like I’m having a conversation.” In honor of National Bring Your Cat to the Vet day on August 22, Kinsey stressed to Us the importance of getting a cat properly checked out. “It’s harder to get our cats to the vet. It’s easier to get dogs to the vet,” she said. “I think because cats are loners, it’s hard to know how they’re doing, how’s their health.”

[From Us]

In the video interview, Angela says that she lets her cats sleep in her bed because “There’s no choice!” I can confirm this. My cat spends a lot of his time on my bed, and it would be impossible for me to keep him off it or out of my bedroom.

Angela also spoke with Parade about her cats, Snickers and Oreo. They are bigger than her two dogs! She also talked about her work with Royal Canin to encourage people to take their cats to the vet regularly. She started working with the pet food brand after attending CatCon:

Cats should see a vet at least once a year, though some may need to go more often. This can help identify problems before they become serious, and prevent ailments completely, Kinsey says. Some cats may not show symptoms of a medical issue, which is why regular check-ups are so vital. Also, cat owners may not think cats kept indoors need professional care because they are not exposed to rougher elements as cats who go outdoors. “I think as cat owners, we do sometimes think that our cats are very self-sufficient—we love that about them, ” she says. “We also need to remember that we might not see signs when they’re not feeling well. Just be mindful of it.”

[From Parade]

This is such an important reminder. I’ve had both dogs and cats, and Angela’s right, I bet many cat owners tend to think of their cats as more self-sufficient than dogs. And, if you happen to have a cat that is more standoffish and doesn’t want the same amount of human interaction that is more typical of dogs, it’s easy to forget that cats need regular checkups. If I go away for a few days, when I get home, my cat is extra-affectionate for a couple of days and then he remembers that he’s mad because I left. Sometimes I try to butter him up with presents, though I’ve never gotten him a stocking. He loves yarn and small fabric fish that have shiny tails. Mostly though, he stretches out on furniture and spends time surveying his empire.