Kelly Clarkson had a cyst on her ovary burst just a week after her appendectomy

When we last talked about Kelly Clarkson, she was excitedly taking a tour of the set of her talk show, which is debuting September 9. She seemed to be recovering well after her appendectomy at the beginning of May. Despite being in pain for a week before the BMAs, she hosted and performed, and then was flown immediately to Cedars Sinai for the procedure. It turned out that she wasn’t completely out of the woods health-wise: a cyst on one of her ovaries burst while she was filming an episode of The Voice. Kelly covers the new issue of People, and she talked about her second on-air health scare:
“Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, ‘Something is wrong.’”
And that something, she later learned, was a cyst bursting on her ovary. “That was more painful than the appendicitis,” she says. “It was literally a week after my surgery so I was freaking out!”
After another trip to a busy E.R. (“I was like, ‘Anyone a fan? can someone help me get a hospital room?’”) Clarkson now says all is well. But the random back-to-back health scares did throw her for a loop.
“I was hysterically laughing and crying at one point in the E.R. like ‘What is happening?’” she says. Thankfully, “I’m great now. I’m totally great now.”
Kelly also spoke about how she enjoys being busy, but that one of her priorities when working on the schedule for her show was making sure that she had enough family time:
“I love being busy,” says Clarkson, who’s currently filming for The Voice as well as her show. “The schedule is intense but I actually work really well under pressure.”
But when it came to scheduling in time for her kids—daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 3, as well as daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 12, from [her husband]’s previous marriage—Clarkson, who’s known for her hilarious mom-life commentary on social media, made that a non-negotiable.
Poor Kelly. A burst cyst is painful and terrifying no matter what, but I can’t imagine how much more of a wreck she was since her cyst burst a week after her appendectomy. I find that whenever I have a medical procedure, I’m on extra-high alert after for any unexplained twinges or aches, in case whatever hasn’t actually been resolved. I’m so glad that she’s doing well, and hope that she has no more health scares! I think it’s funny that she asked if anyone in the ER was a fan, hoping to get herself into a room and seen faster (I don’t blame her)! I also think it’s great that she started off work on her show by figuring out a schedule that works for her (and presumably her staff) and will enable her to spend time with her family. Hopefully that will help keep her relaxed and happy as she juggles so many work commitments.
Having a cyst burst it like having lava poured into your abdomen, it’s insane. I had symptoms leading up to it and now I’m paranoid about those symptoms because I never want to go through that again. I have a high pain tolerance but this was insane, I was crouched on the side of the bed unable to move at all or speak at all, thinking I must be dying. Thank goodness it passes and the body heals but then you KNOW and you fear it ever happening again!
Kelly is a good sport, as usual!
That must have been scary! Glad she’s doing well know.
I’m not really one for daytime talk shows, but I will probably check out some of hers, she’s funny and seems really nice.
That really sucks. It seems like health issues seem to hit one after the other for some people – unfortunately I tend to also be one of those people lol.
But you know what? Kelly seems like kind of a shit person. Between the whole spanking thing and the asking if anyone is a fan in an attempt to get herself seen sooner, she really bugs. I’m sorry, you just don’t do that.
I assume that triage is done essentially the same way in the States as it is in Canada – and while it’s not a perfect system, it’s an attempt to deal with the people who need help ASAP first. It’s REALLY not funny when you’ve been sitting in the waiting room in mind numbing pain for 10 hours and someone pulls some strings to get pushed through ahead. I have had to wait with what turned out to be a really bad UTI/Kidney infection(and I’m someone who’s used to pain – it takes A LOT to make me go into the ER) for a total of 11 hours one day while around the 9 or 10 hour mark someone brought their kid in. The kid was running around, playing with toys, clearly not feeling THAT bad. I think he had some poison ivy, honestly. But his grandmother shows up after he and his mother got there and was like “Huh. Well you’re not going to wait all night – let me talk to the nurses” and stormed into the back and a few minutes later they pulled the kid in to get checked by the Dr. She was a nurse supervisor who’d retired in the last year or two an legit pulled some strings and had this kid who was itchy but otherwise loving life seen ahead of myself and a few other patients who’d been waiting for ages.
It might seem funny when someone is as “awww shucks, I’m just a kid slapping redneck y’all” like Kelly has profited off of being, but I can tell you it is never funny to abuse the system like that.
That said, I wouldn’t wish that condition on anyone – it sounds horrible. But follow the rules, my god.
I took the “anyone a fan?” comment as self-deprecating tongue-in-cheek…
I mean, hopefully. But if she’s saying it even as a joke – it’s going to influence people. Most people are at least somewhat star struck by celebrities and they tend to go above and beyond for them. Not everyone, of course. But I’d argue most.
Where I live they have separate sections in the ER for adults and children which eliminates some of the delay for both.
That’s actually kind of genius.
When I had problems with cysts on my ovaries, the doctors kept asking whether it could be appendicitis, despite my having had an appendectomy when I as 11! I can’t imagine how freaked out KC must have been with it being so close to her appy, she must have assumed something had gone really wrong. Poor lass.
I was 15 and they decided I was pregnant and having a miscarriage. They told us to just sit in the waiting room. I was writhing in pain and crying for close to two hours in the rather empty waiting room. They called a guy to go in and he refused until they took me first. They then separated me from my parents and either ignored me for long periods of time or asked me repeated questions about my non-existent pregnancy. The woman who took a blood sample was particularly brutal. They finally let my mom in and continued with the pregnancy questions over my mom’s objections that I didn’t even have a boyfriend. No, I must be lying. They only stopped with the pregnancy questions when the pregnancy test and blood work came back negative . Only then did they consider that it might be an ovarian cyst, which my mother had suggested it was when we first arrived because she had had them as a girl. I later learned that this treatment is not uncommon.
I don’t understand why it isn’t procedure with a woman with lower abdominal pain to just do the darn ultrasound first. Instead of all the dance around appendicitis/pregnancy roobarb.
In my late teens, I had a ruptured ovarian cyst and a hot appendix at the same time. The pain was so immense I had to be carried folded up like a shrimp to the car and into the ER. I endured a pelvic exam (my first) that told the docs nothing, so the whisked me off to surgery. It was just a holy mess, but I think having one thing after another would be possibly more terrifying.
I’ve gone through both at different times… I can’t even imagine the pain you were in? Whew!
Hoot, even 50 years later I can remember every moment vividly. God.
I’ve rrally never understood why people, especially famous people, feel that they need to tell the world about their medical problems and procedures. Advocating for rare diseases is one thing, but no one needs to head the details of your various innards bursting. And the “anyone a fan?” comment is disgusting, even if she meant it as a joke—just the fact that it entered her mind speaks to an enormous sense of entitlement.