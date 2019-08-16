Kelly Clarkson shares video from the set of her new talk show: will you watch?



I’d forgotten that Kelly Clarkson’s talk show is going to be premiering in September on NBC. She’s going to be the lead-in for Ellen in most of the major markets. (Her show basically is the reason that Steve Harvey’s show got the axe.) Kelly is very excited, and posted a quick video from the set on her show’s official Instagram account:

No one is more pumped for The Kelly Clarkson Show than Kelly Clarkson, herself! The superstar singer, 37, gave an animated tour on the set of her upcoming daytime talk show in a video shared to the show’s Instagram account and Story on Wednesday, admitting that she was doing so of her own accord because she was that excited. First, Clarkson showed off the “band space,” raving, “Look how cool it is!” before panning the camera to the stage and the audience seating area. “Look at it! Don’t you want to come here?” she asked her fans. “Doesn’t this feel like home?” “It’s The Kelly Clarkson Show! I have a show,” the American Idol season 1 champ continued, pointing to the purple neon sign lit up with the title and joking, “They ran out of everyone [else] to ask. … Hope I don’t suck!” Clarkson confirmed last September that she would be hitting the small screen for her own show, telling Jimmy Fallon during a visit to The Tonight Show that “it’s been leaked” and she’s “very excited.” While she was looking forward to the new gig, there was one thing that gave her pause. “I love talking — it’s my favorite pastime,” she explained to the host. “It’s hard for me to shut up, though. You have to listen to people who come on your show, and I just keep talking! The only thing I’ve gotta work on is listening.”

I’ve always liked Kelly and consider myself a casual fan. I enjoy her music when I hear it on the radio, but I don’t usually seek it out, save one or two songs that I’d put on my gym playlist eons ago. If I see her on a talk show, I’ll watch her interview, and she always seems relaxed and happy. It remains to be seen whether she’ll be a great host. This makes me wonder who she’s interviewed for her test pilot. When Tom Hanks was on Ellen’s show a couple of months ago, Ellen commented (I think) that Tom was the first person whom she’d (Ellen) interviewed, and that she did it in her kitchen as preparation for her own show.

Several commenters pointed out on the post announcing Kelly’s show that Kelly wasn’t going to be much different from most of the talk show hosts on the air right now. That’s possibly going to be a stumbling block for her, unless she finds a way to really differentiate herself from everyone else. I remember it took time for Stephen Colbert to find his stride on The Late Show. His show became energized following the 2016 election because Stephen began tackling the atrocities of the administration head-on, often with biting sarcasm. That was a natural fit for him because of his earlier work on Comedy Central with The Colbert Report and The Daily Show. Kelly says that there’s going to be singing on her show. That will be fun, but I don’t know if it will be enough.

Here’s the video!

Here’s a promo

When @TheEllenShow gives you some tricks of the trade 😱 pic.twitter.com/A27B7B059l — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) August 15, 2019