Will Cressida Bonas invite the Duke & Duchess of Sussex to her wedding?

Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy both attended Prince Harry’s wedding to then-Meghan Markle last year. They got wedding invites but neither got invited to the after-party bash at Frogmore House. This was said to be done on purpose – Harry thought it was the right thing to do to invite his exes to the wedding, but either he or Meghan were uncomfortable with his exes attending the parties. Reportedly, Chelsy Davy was quite emotional about all of it, but Cressida mostly breezed in and out. Well, now that Cressida is marrying HER Harry (Wentworth-Stanley), will Prince Harry and Meghan get wedding invites?
Prince Harry “will definitely” go to the wedding of his ex Cressida Bonas, who announced her engagement to Harry Wentworth Stanley earlier this week. Royal commentator Adam Helliker, said the Duke of Sussex, 34, has always been on good terms with his stunning former partner, 30. Speaking to Fabulous Digital, Adam said of the upcoming nuptials: “Yes Harry will definitely go, as he has remained on very friendly terms with Cressida, who has never said a word in public about her relationship with the prince. Harry is also very friendly with the bridegroom’s mother, Clare Milford Haven.”
While it is expected that Prince Harry will go to the wedding, predicted to be taking place next year, Meghan Markle is also thought to be on the guest list. A royal source added to Fabulous Digital: “Invites haven’t gone out yet, but I’m told Harry and Meghan will be invited. Harry and Cressie are on good terms, Meghan has got to know her and they are expected to attend.”
Adam said that although Meghan is likely to get an invite, he said the real question will be whether or not she accepts. He added: “Meghan is known to feel less comfortable with his Harry’s former girlfriends, particularly Chelsy Davy, who was the prince’s first love and with whom he went out, on and off, for seven years. It was Meghan who ensured that Chelsy was not included on the list for the evening party after their wedding. This was a very pointed snub when many of Harry and Chelsy’s mutual friends from pre-Meghan days were invited to the Frogmore House party.”
Not only is Harry close to Cressida’s mom, Cressida is still close friends with the York princesses, and I would imagine Beatrice and Eugenie will in attendance too, so it’s not like Harry and Meghan would be the only royal guests. I know Meghan got the blame for not wanting Cressida and Chelsy at her wedding parties, but isn’t this a situation where Harry knows what’s what? He likely extended wedding invites to his exes, half-hoping they would not attend. And Cressida might do the same – send the invite to the Sussexes but kind of hope they don’t attend (because that would pull focus from her on her wedding day). I don’t know about Meghan being jealous or whatever narrative the tabloids try to bring up – it seems like “jealousy” is the least of Meghan’s worries.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
I always thought Cressida really preferred Harry Wentworth Stanley and her relationship with Prince Harry was when she and the other Harry were on the outs. I don’t see this being an issue.
Cressida is really pretty. I never really paid attention to any of Harry’s girlfriends until Meghan.
It’s kind of an awkward situation. If they’re still at least a little chummy, you’d probably half want to invite them. But at the same time, adding them to the mix takes away attention from the bride and groom and adds potential security issues. On the other hand the media will run with a negative story whether they’re invited or not, so it’s hard.
I don’t envy either couple in terms of the whole “do we invite, or do we not” thing.
Meghan is a lot of things but jealous is not one of them. Didn’t they say that she is an overconfident biyatch, what gives. I personally would not invite them, we hardly ever see them when they are not working. Can you imagine, Nah.
In some ways, it makes me think of the way Angelina Jolie is covered in the US and the UK. On one hand, she is an overconfident b*tch who doesn’t her place in HW (loool) and should not work as a UN Ambassador because she’s not worthy. On the other hand, she is that super fragile woman who is jealous of every other breathing female on the planet: Jen A, Amal, Charlize… Like, pick a (fake) narrative and stick to it, tabloid folks!
If the Sussexes don’t go, you can be sure the British media will blame Meghan. She’s a controlling b*tch who’s pushing poor, defenceless Harry away from his closed ones, yaddi yadda… They did that with Kate a few years ago when the Cambridges missed a few of their friends’ wedding. Given that the British press have an oversized, almost unprecedented hate-boner for Meghan, they’ll probably write that she tore apart the wedding invite and burnt it at midnight.
I was thinking the same regarding Kate and or William not going to some weddings a couple years back,I’m sure the press will find a way to shade Meghan if they don’t attend.
Meghan jealous? Lol. They act like Meghan is a 21 year old girl and not a 38 year old woman who was married before AND had a longtime live-in boyfriend. She gets that Harry has past relationships just like she does.
And it’s also pretty clear how much Harry loves her so I don’t think she has any insecurities in that area.
Cressida’s Harry is cute- they are a pretty pair. Best wishes to the happy couple.
Harry never seemed that into Cressida from pics compared to say Chelsy so sure there’s no need for Meghan to go into a diva meltdown & rip up any invite lol. Guessing it was relationship that made sense on paper but maybe chemistry was missing. Think the press want history to repeat itself though and for Chelsy or Cressida to be a Camilla like threat.
Honestly some of these royal reporters should write for soap operas!
I really can’t imagine a scenario in which I would invite a long term ex (mine or my partner’s) to our wedding party. I’m friendly with my ex but there is really no need for them to be at my wedding, I imagine it would just be a little awkward for everyone. I guess with huge lavish events like the Royal Wedding, I understand an invite to the ceremony but the after-party is asking for way too much.
Exactly– who does that…. and the real question is WHY…
Didn’t Cressida have a fling with the Wire actor Dominic West a few years back?
He cheated on his wife with Cressida I think. Never got blown up, but he did say something in an interview once that women should turn a blind eye to men in their 40′s and 50′s having flings because of their mid-life crisis.
“It’s daft to kick someone out over a fling”.
And also there are pictures of them on several occations..
Inviting your ex to your wedding must be a British thing. I wish the British media would leave Cressida alone. Harry has moved on and so has she. I don’t understand the need to link them together forever after dating for only 2 years.
I cannot blame her if she doesn’t want to go. I would not be comfortable either. I mean…who wants to be in a party with your husband’s ex????
Why invite an ex, even if you’re still friendly, to your wedding? I find it’s disrespectful to the spouse to be and awkward Asf…we run in the same circles is not really a reason. Anyways Cressida really is a very pretty woman and her husband is cute, congrats to her and hope for happiness for her and Chelsy…they’ll always be known for Harry unfortunately and compared so for that I hope they have amazing lives!!
Whenever I see her name, I read it as Bony-ass. Okay, so I’m 12.
Inviting your exes to your wedding is the done thing in their set. They all do it and Cress will too.
I don’t get why Cressida or Chelsy accepted the invite to the Sussex wedding. I wouldn’t want to watch my ex have a fairytale wedding while cameras are trained on my face to catch every reaction.