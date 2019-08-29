Will Cressida Bonas invite the Duke & Duchess of Sussex to her wedding?

Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy both attended Prince Harry’s wedding to then-Meghan Markle last year. They got wedding invites but neither got invited to the after-party bash at Frogmore House. This was said to be done on purpose – Harry thought it was the right thing to do to invite his exes to the wedding, but either he or Meghan were uncomfortable with his exes attending the parties. Reportedly, Chelsy Davy was quite emotional about all of it, but Cressida mostly breezed in and out. Well, now that Cressida is marrying HER Harry (Wentworth-Stanley), will Prince Harry and Meghan get wedding invites?

Prince Harry “will definitely” go to the wedding of his ex Cressida Bonas, who announced her engagement to Harry Wentworth Stanley earlier this week. Royal commentator Adam Helliker, said the Duke of Sussex, 34, has always been on good terms with his stunning former partner, 30. Speaking to Fabulous Digital, Adam said of the upcoming nuptials: “Yes Harry will definitely go, as he has remained on very friendly terms with Cressida, who has never said a word in public about her relationship with the prince. Harry is also very friendly with the bridegroom’s mother, Clare Milford Haven.” While it is expected that Prince Harry will go to the wedding, predicted to be taking place next year, Meghan Markle is also thought to be on the guest list. A royal source added to Fabulous Digital: “Invites haven’t gone out yet, but I’m told Harry and Meghan will be invited. Harry and Cressie are on good terms, Meghan has got to know her and they are expected to attend.” Adam said that although Meghan is likely to get an invite, he said the real question will be whether or not she accepts. He added: “Meghan is known to feel less comfortable with his Harry’s former girlfriends, particularly Chelsy Davy, who was the prince’s first love and with whom he went out, on and off, for seven years. It was Meghan who ensured that Chelsy was not included on the list for the evening party after their wedding. This was a very pointed snub when many of Harry and Chelsy’s mutual friends from pre-Meghan days were invited to the Frogmore House party.”

Not only is Harry close to Cressida’s mom, Cressida is still close friends with the York princesses, and I would imagine Beatrice and Eugenie will in attendance too, so it’s not like Harry and Meghan would be the only royal guests. I know Meghan got the blame for not wanting Cressida and Chelsy at her wedding parties, but isn’t this a situation where Harry knows what’s what? He likely extended wedding invites to his exes, half-hoping they would not attend. And Cressida might do the same – send the invite to the Sussexes but kind of hope they don’t attend (because that would pull focus from her on her wedding day). I don’t know about Meghan being jealous or whatever narrative the tabloids try to bring up – it seems like “jealousy” is the least of Meghan’s worries.