Scarlett Johansson gushes about Colin Jost’s ‘James Bond situation’ proposal

World premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Scarlett Johansson is 34 years old and about to get married for the third time. And it’s fine – as I’ve said before, I expect that of her. Twenty years from now, she’ll probably have three more marriages under her belt. It’s one of the things I legitimately like about Scarlett: she goes through phases where she’s obsessed with some weird dude, she’ll sometimes marry them, and then after a year or two, it’s on to the next phase/dude. She did “marry a weird sockless French dude” and that blew up in her face. Now she’s in the “marry an SNL bro” phase. By 2021, this phase will be over. But for now, we just have to enjoy it, and enjoy the many gushing stories about Colin Jost’s “romantic” proposal:

Looks like Colin Jost has a few tricks up his sleeve. Scarlett Johansson and the Saturday Night Live funnyman recently got engaged, and the actress told Ellen DeGeneres that Jost “killed it” when proposing with “a whole James Bond situation.”

“It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” Johansson said, referring to Jost’s job as Weekend Update host. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still beautiful moment.”

Johannson, 34, and Jost, 37, became engaged in May after two years of dating. The Avengers: Endgame star debuted her 11-carat engagement ring in July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming Black Widow prequel film. “It was very personal. It was a special moment,” Johansson added of the proposal. “I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that’s a lovely, special thing.”

[From People]

“He’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding…” Does he though? I’m really asking. Jost has the reputation as a smart guy, but he also has a reputation as a total bro who veers towards sexism. I wouldn’t think he’s capable of planning some James Bond-esque proposal, nor would I have thought that ScarJo would be into that. But, as I said, it’s just a phase. Also: the proposal must have been amazing for Scarlett to say yes to this fugtastic engagement ring.

Premiere Of Fox Searchlights' "Jojo Rabbit"

Premiere Of Fox Searchlights' "Jojo Rabbit"

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Scarlett Johansson gushes about Colin Jost’s ‘James Bond situation’ proposal”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    October 18, 2019 at 11:22 am

    That.

    Pink.

    Outfit!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  2. Darlac says:
    October 18, 2019 at 11:25 am

    I actually like her ring, but agree with everything else you said about both her, and Colin.

    Reply
  3. jenner says:
    October 18, 2019 at 11:26 am

    I am less and less interested in her…

    Reply
    • Raina says:
      October 18, 2019 at 11:45 am

      That’s his desk? I thought he was just happy to see me.

      And this is not an insult regarding her level of attractiveness but something about her face bugs tf out of me and I don’t know why exactly.

      Reply
  4. Jay (the Canadian one) says:
    October 18, 2019 at 11:30 am

    What’s a James Bond proposal exactly? As I recall the only time James Bond proposed his wife was dead before the honeymoon.

    Reply
  5. Ann says:
    October 18, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Holy cow that ring is so ugly. A big gaudy diamond on a black band? Am I seeing this right? Surely it can’t be that ugly? But it is.

    Reply
  6. Maria says:
    October 18, 2019 at 11:53 am

    Her defense of Woody Allen is the nail in the coffin for me. Despise her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment