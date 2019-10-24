Comfortable sweat pants, a great travel pillow and sheets we love



From Hecate: I ordered the green and black striped tights that CB featured a couple of weeks ago. Here’s a link to a pic of those. They looked great but the crotch did drop a little by the end of the day. I love them, though. Also, JLa asked about the under desk elliptical we talked about and the squeaking mentioned in the comments. It does squeak a little now, after a month. It’s hard for me to comment because to me, it’s quite slight but I work in my home so I don’t have co-workers to annoy. It does not annoy me at all and I use it on and off for almost four hours a day.

From Hecate: Fun placemats for Van Gogh lovers



I was having a really hard time finding non-seasonal cloth placemats. I came across these. They are a bit bolder than I usually go for but I like Van Gogh and I love his Almond Blossoms painting. They are bold but fun for lunch and casual dinners. They come in four different prints, Almond Blossoms, The Starry Night, Irises and Mulberry. You get two placemats for under $10. I haven’t washed them yet so I’ll update when I do

From Hecate: A leakproof bento box and cooler case



I was looking for bento boxes for my kids lunch boxes and had no idea how much they cost. I found this one which only costs $12.99 but it has some bad reviews and a D on Fakespot. I haven’t had any issue but I’ve only used it for three months. But the East World Bento has a four-star rating and an A on Fakespot. It comes in blue and pink and has clear windows to see the food. You can get the box alone or with a regular or deluxe lunch bag, which comes with a little ice pack.

From Hecate: Luxurious inexpensive microfiber sheets that feel like cotton



We finally got ourselves a king bed and needed new sheets, which are so expensive. I’ve had some really bad experiences with microfiber feeling weird, plus they don’t breathe at all. But I ordered these and they feel so good! Plus, they only cost between $21 – $28 a set, depending on what size you get. They come in 13 different colors and in sizes for all bed types. They have 4.2 stars, over 23,000(!) reviews and a B from Fakespot.

From Hecate: Embroidered jeans to get your ‘70s on



I got these just for fun and I love them so, so much. I’d wear them all the time if I didn’t have to wash them. They are a bold statement, though, just shy of a costume being embroidered bell bottoms. But they’re well-made and do wonders for my 50-year-old butt. You can get blue or white denim and blue or multi-colored embroidery. They also have a capri length, if you have normal sized legs that can carry that length (which I don’t). They come in sizes 2 to 22, with availability depending on the color. Amazon has them at four stars but Fakespot only gave them a C, which isn’t bad for clothing.

From CB: Fleece jogger sweatpants you can wear to bed and to the store



People Magazine was featuring these fleece sweatpants from Amazon Essentials, which come in nine different colors and in sizes x-small to xx-large. They have 4.2 stars, 475 ratings and a C from Fakespot. Plus they’re all under $19! Reviewers call them “very soft and cozy,” “warm,” “comfy,” “the best joggers” and love the pockets and drawstring. This reminds me that it’s sweatpants weather now. I’m going to break mine out of storage.

From CB: A convenient and comfortable travel pillow



My mom bought me this other travel pillow, which is inexplicably popular. I appreciate how thoughtful it was of her, but I didn’t like it at all as it’s kind of hard. This travel pillow looks more my speed in that it has several positions, including right under your neck so you can sleep upright. It has a belt to attach to the back of your neck so it always stays in place. You can also flip it to sleep on your side or back. This has 4 stars, 161 ratings and an A from Fakespot. It’s called “the best travel pillow,” “very useful” and “like no other product out there.”

From CB: An inflatable dinosaur costume for an easy and hilarious Halloween



Before I saw this costume featured at US Magazine I didn’t realize you could easily order it on Amazon! This is one of my favorite costumes because it’s ridiculous and there are so many viral videos of people wearing this. Now I’m wondering if I should order one. This inflatable dinosaur costume comes in the most recognizable t-rex version and in pteranodon, velociraptor and triceratops, some with sound. They come in standard, plus and teen sizes and start at $45, which is a bargain really. This has 4.1 stars, over 4,000 ratings and a C from Fakespot. Costume-wearers say it has good ventilation, that it’s surprisingly durable, and that it gets a lot of attention. Some people warn that everyone will want to take pictures with you, and say you’ll need to tell them not to punch, grab and touch you while you’re wearing it.

