Lori Loughlin ‘feels like she is a scapegoat’… but that’s not what ‘scapegoat’ means?

As we discussed, the federal prosecutors have added additional charges for Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, all part of the original scheme where they paid $500K to convince the USC admissions board that their daughters were master rowers or something. Apparently, if this thing goes to trial and Lori and Mossimo are convicted of everything, they could be facing decades in prison. No one really thinks they would actually be sentenced to that length of time, but any plea deal or conviction would absolutely come with serious fines and prison time. So… of course it’s time for Lori to run straight to People Magazine to complain about how the mean old feds are trying to make an “example” out of an innocent, faith-based white woman.

As Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli each face an additional federal charge in the college admissions scandal, the Full House star and fashion designer are feeling escalated stress as they await their trial. “They feel like this is David versus Goliath. How do you go up against the federal government, when the government has decided to make an example out of you? How can you possibly move forward from this?” a source close to Loughlin, 55, tells PEOPLE about the A-list couple. “This stress is about to break them,” says the source. Since the newest charges were brought against Loughlin and Giannulli, the source says the actress is feeling a mixture of emotions: “She is angry, she is sad, but most of all, she is terrified. It just gets worse and worse for her. And you have to remember: nothing new has happened. They could have charged her with all of this last spring. But they waited. She feels like she is a scapegoat.” Amid the ongoing scandal, the couple has put on a united front and remained focused on their marriage and daughters. But now, the new charges — and likelihood of increased prison time — have escalated tensions within the home. “The entire family is in chaos right now. They knew this was a possibility, but they all thought that perhaps it was just a bargaining tool from the prosecution,” shares the source. Says the source, “Now that the charges are official, they are realizing that there is no way to avoid a moderately long prison sentence, unless they are found not guilty in a trial.”

[From People]

Lori and her people also ran to E! News to say the same stuff: “They were told that more charges would be coming, but now they fear the prosecution’s strategy is to keep coming up with more. They are the examples and the scapegoats in this case and they are feeling a tremendous amount of pressure… Lori and Mossimo never wanted to accept a plea that involved jail time, but they are starting to feel their backs are against the wall and that its becoming too much. They are feeling extremely stressed out.” Yeah, what’s with all of the “scapegoat” talk? You could argue that the federal prosecutors are making an EXAMPLE out of them, but “scapegoat” doesn’t apply here. A “scapegoat” is actually what Lori and Mossimo need right now: “Look, over there, it was all That Guy’s fault!” A “scapegoat” is not someone who actually did lots of federal crimes and got charged accordingly.