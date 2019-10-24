Lori Loughlin ‘feels like she is a scapegoat’… but that’s not what ‘scapegoat’ means?

As we discussed, the federal prosecutors have added additional charges for Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, all part of the original scheme where they paid $500K to convince the USC admissions board that their daughters were master rowers or something. Apparently, if this thing goes to trial and Lori and Mossimo are convicted of everything, they could be facing decades in prison. No one really thinks they would actually be sentenced to that length of time, but any plea deal or conviction would absolutely come with serious fines and prison time. So… of course it’s time for Lori to run straight to People Magazine to complain about how the mean old feds are trying to make an “example” out of an innocent, faith-based white woman.
As Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli each face an additional federal charge in the college admissions scandal, the Full House star and fashion designer are feeling escalated stress as they await their trial.
“They feel like this is David versus Goliath. How do you go up against the federal government, when the government has decided to make an example out of you? How can you possibly move forward from this?” a source close to Loughlin, 55, tells PEOPLE about the A-list couple. “This stress is about to break them,” says the source.
Since the newest charges were brought against Loughlin and Giannulli, the source says the actress is feeling a mixture of emotions: “She is angry, she is sad, but most of all, she is terrified. It just gets worse and worse for her. And you have to remember: nothing new has happened. They could have charged her with all of this last spring. But they waited. She feels like she is a scapegoat.”
Amid the ongoing scandal, the couple has put on a united front and remained focused on their marriage and daughters. But now, the new charges — and likelihood of increased prison time — have escalated tensions within the home.
“The entire family is in chaos right now. They knew this was a possibility, but they all thought that perhaps it was just a bargaining tool from the prosecution,” shares the source. Says the source, “Now that the charges are official, they are realizing that there is no way to avoid a moderately long prison sentence, unless they are found not guilty in a trial.”
Lori and her people also ran to E! News to say the same stuff: “They were told that more charges would be coming, but now they fear the prosecution’s strategy is to keep coming up with more. They are the examples and the scapegoats in this case and they are feeling a tremendous amount of pressure… Lori and Mossimo never wanted to accept a plea that involved jail time, but they are starting to feel their backs are against the wall and that its becoming too much. They are feeling extremely stressed out.” Yeah, what’s with all of the “scapegoat” talk? You could argue that the federal prosecutors are making an EXAMPLE out of them, but “scapegoat” doesn’t apply here. A “scapegoat” is actually what Lori and Mossimo need right now: “Look, over there, it was all That Guy’s fault!” A “scapegoat” is not someone who actually did lots of federal crimes and got charged accordingly.
how fitting for this college scandal
A-list couple? Umm, ok…
This made me laugh too.
Yassss! I’m howling at A-list too! 😂
I hope they throw the book at her and give them the full sentence.
She should have taken the plea deal. She would have served a week or two like Felicity and been home right before the holidays
50 years is now the full sentence. You would put her in prison for 50 years and have her die of old age there, were it within your power?
@DaisySharp, yep, there’s no way she should be in jail for 50 years over this. We need fewer people in prison period. There are rapists and killers who are not serving this much time. I don’t want my tax dollars going to decades-long prison stays for nonviolent offenders. Loughlin isn’t a scapegoat in the sense that she actually did something wrong, but the people calling for her head have projected all sorts of their own issues onto her, in my opinion. Yes, the college system is rigged and if you worked hard to get into college, I understand why Loughlin’s crimes would be upsetting, but she’s a very small part of a much larger problem related to college inequities. Legacy admissions, the high cost of SAT prep courses, the lack of AP and advanced courses at low-income schools, a digital college application process, and the elimination of affirmative action programs in public universities in even “liberal” states like California are just some of the things that make the college admission process unfair to disadvantaged youth. But these things are going to continue happening and sending Loughlin to prison for decades won’t change that. She should be held accountable for her actions, but I don’t think locking her up for the rest of her life is justice. I really wish Americans would rethink their impulse to want to imprison even nonviolent criminals for as long as possible.
I most certainly would..,
WTW, we are so on the same page. I agree with every word of your post, prison for violent offenders only! V V I am so grateful that I don’t feel the same as you.
@Sofia,
I’m with you on her serving her full sentence. It probably won’t happen, but she does deserve to do a good amount of time. Look at all the charges against her and her husband.
It’s not just the admissions bribery, test scamming, it’s also State and Federal TAX FRAUD! Apparently, it’s not enough that they’re getting the huge tax break from Dump and the republiTHUGS, but they went through this Singer guy so they could also DEDUCT THESE BRIBES FROM THEIR TAXES! These arrogant, overly privileged &^%$ *should* be cooling their heels in jail for a few years at least!
I don’t know about you, but with this tax “break”, I went from getting
$2-4 THOUSAND BACK per year, to PAYING IN $12 THOUSAND in state/fed taxes! I sure as hell don’t want to be paying *their* tax bills.
And I *still* think their entitled brats, ESPECIALLY Ms. Bird-Flipper, Olivia Jade, should be made to do at least a year’s community service. They KNOWINGLY POSED on those rowing machines, knowing full well they weren’t on Crew in HS. Let them help homeless and REAL unprivileged kids and see what the “other side” is like.
Damn, these entitled &*^%$ tick me off! (Ok..rant over…sorry…)
They p*ss me off too, Jan! And I 100 vote for and support real change in our historic inequality. But the thirst for merciless vengence on someone who is not a danger to people out and about, terrifies me.
It does kind of feel like the prosecution is toying with them and enjoying it, but they do deserve prison time. They should’ve saved their time and money and taken a plea like Felicity did, will be interesting to see how this plays out.
well, dear, by not admitting that you were wrong, you have allowed yourself to become the poster-child for greed and entitlement.
Wealth inequality is growing in this country and 99% of us are tired of the disparity in everything – including justice.
Yes! JFC to hear her complain of unfair treatment makes my blood boil. Where’s a shred of remorse for, you know, committing a crime?!
Exactly this!
Well, they are making an example of her. I think it’s working. To be honest if anything ever happened with me federally, I would immediately plead and accept the first deal they offered. Because of this. Now is that right? No. It basically is the federal government saying if we come for you, you plead guilty no matter what, because if you plead innocent we will put you in prison for the rest of your life. IS this a good thing? No, it is not. This is completely separate from her, and in no way arguing she should not face some punishment. This is just the facts. This is not cool, and it’s not a good thing as Martha would say.
“Making an example” is far different than being a “scapegoat”.
I’m sick of reading about this dunce. I sincerely hope this happens so it snaps her and her creeper husband into reality. And I wish she’d stop the smiling and the “oh no, who me?” rubbish.
Is she really this clueless, or is it an act?
I hope, but I’m sure she won’t get the full 50 years. She deserves to do some true time for this crime.
If Martha Stewart paid for her crime…. this twit should as well
Maybe ‘paid’ isn’t the right word. LOL!!!!!!
Im torn between thinking she is making up these phony explinations because she is really stupid or really desperate.
She’d sell her soul to the devil to make this go away. I think aside from doing time, she’s even more concerned with her poor image being ruined.
Can I just note that she has to be dressed to the nines while her husband is shlubbing around in a sweatshirt, jeans, and pirate slip-ons!?
Bitch please.
I’m beyond any sympathy or frustration regarding these repeated public cries of victim hood on her/their behalf.
I seriously doubt her friends are the “sources”, too. It’s her or a PR person. Why do these two not realize that showing true remorse could be what helps them at this point? Ignorance and/or arrogance does not aid their cause.