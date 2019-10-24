Kelly Ripa: My son hates paying his own rent and is chronically poor

Jimmy Kimmel is in New York this week, specifically Brooklyn. He broadcasts from the East Coast for a week at least once a year, which is always fun because of the guests he can get who are working in New York. Kelly Ripa joined Jimmy (after he appeared on her show, Live with Kelly and Ryan) and she talked about – wait for it – her kids. Mainly she talked about her oldest child, Michael, who attends New York University and lives in Brooklyn. According to Kelly, Michael is footing his own bill for room and board and it’s proving a challenge as it’s leaving him “chronically poor.”
If you don’t have time for the whole interview, here’s the part about Michael’s financial straits:
Your son lives in Brooklyn now. How’s that going for him? Does he like it?
You know, I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he is chronically poor. I don’t think he ever experienced extreme poverty like now. It’s very funny, my parents, always give my kids, for years, for Halloween, they mail them an envelope with $20 in it. For years, I’m like, ‘Mom, Dad, you don’t have to do that. They don’t appreciate it, don’t worry about it.’ For years, my kids sort of ignored the $20 and Mark and I would say, ‘you know, when we were kids, $20 would take you through weeks and weeks of life.’ But now that he’s living on his own, he’s called like three times, ‘Halloween envelope arrive?’ He’s like, tak(ing) the subway, to get his Halloween envelope. Just so he can have electricity.
At the risk of being a Kelly apologist, I do think she’s being sarcastic calling him “chronically poor” and experiencing “extreme poverty.” And Michael’s neighborhood, Bushwick, is listed as one of the more affordable options in Brooklyn. But let’s face it, the average rent is still almost $3K/month so let’s be real, the kid’s not slumming it. But if I’m reading between the lines, which I think is what Kelly is hoping we will do, Michael is on a budget now and he’s learning to live within it. I doubt Michael has a job, I’m sure his parents pay his rent and give him a monthly allowance, but honestly, even that’s admirable for a celebrity kid. We all know his parents will bail him out if things become too dire, but forcing him to learn how to stretch a dollar by not paying his gas bill for him is a step in the right direction. Although I do agree with Jimmy, who gets $20 for Halloween?
As mentioned, Michael goes to NYU’s Tisch School of Arts. He asked Kelly to be a producer on one of his school projects, an experimental film. Kelly posted the cute Instagram below, but the best part of the story is about the professor for whom Michael was doing the project, Chris Goutman. Kelly said Chris was the casting director who directed Mark Consuelos and Kelly’s screen test on All My Children and worked with them on the soap for 11 years. So when Michael was touring the various film schools to determine which he wanted to attend, Chris singled him out and said, “You have to go here because I am literally the reason you exist.” I love that story but I hope not all kids have to decide their futures based on how they got here, otherwise mine are working in a Jameson’s distillery.
3k a month in NYC will not get you that far. Jesus, they have walk-in closets for rent as apartment space going for $1800 a month. What is the point of doing that to your kid if you have the resources not to?
One of the pharmacists I worked with moved into a $3.6K a month Manhattan apartment when she was given a major opportunity there. It was mind blowing to think her rent for a tiny apartment (albeit modern and nice) was more than my total income as a pharmacy tech.
Maybe Kelly Ripa is afraid of her son being the next Tori Spelling if she doesn’t teach him the value of money now.
I doubt it’s 3k a month, that’s average and includes the 12k/mon fancy places. He’s probably 2000-2500 per month if no roommates, less if so. Still a lot though. They probably gave him a reasonable budget to cover rent, utilities, food and entertainment. So he doesn’t quite understand working for the money yet, but understanding budgeting no matter your bank account balance is very important. He’s in college he’s spending money on entertainment, parties, going out food, clubs. Thats why he needs to stretch that Halloween money. And good for them for showing him money isn’t magically always there and you need to budget. He probably has an in case of emergency credit card, and monthly parental deposits into a checking account and debits everything.
He’s not “poor” or in “poverty” but making him “suffer” (or what he would consider suffering given his privilege) is better than most in that group do.
I think she was being facetious, too, but it’s still decidedly tone deaf given the state of the country economically. The benefit of the doubt is not on the side of the wealthy right now.
Agree with ya.
I know it is part of the gig to tell a quick, funny story on these shows but…come on Kelly. No. Just. No.
I;m tired of her yapping about her family. Does she ever stop?
This trust fund kid goes to school with my nephew, at Tisch. Trust me, he is *not* living in poverty, nor waiting on money to pay the electric bill.
Good to know. So she’s just annoying, lol.
Of course he isn’t. Which is why her joke was so gross and disingenuous.
I loathe when people with money (and connections) use the word poor.
First of all, MAYBE he is BROKE at the moment (though i doubt it) but he CAN NOT BE POOR.
Poverty is about WAY MORE than just money. It is absence of access, it is lack of connections, it is not having OPPORTUNITY!!! Poverty is not something you get out of with a subway ride to your rich parents for $20
THIS IS SO GROSS AND ENRAGING
She sounds like a horrible, spoiled, out of touch, insensitive even cruel asshat here. Absolutely in BAD TASTE
Even if she was being sarcastic it was a s*itty thing to say. There are REAL poor and impoverished people who struggle everyday. They have to decide between feeding themselves or their family or paying the rent. It isn’t a joke. Kelly has a net worth of a 100mil dollars. Jokes from multimillionaires about poverty are gross. And I HIGHLY doubt she and Mark would let their son starve or be without lights.
+1
“I love that story but I hope not all kids have to decide their futures based on how they got here, otherwise mine are working in a Jameson’s distillery.”
Hecate, and this will be a problem .
What kind of a job does an 18 year old freshman have that he can pay 3k in rent a month…plus food…clothing, transportation? Who is paying his tuition? I know they are trying to teach their kids responsibility but when you know your parents are millionaires and aren’t going to actually let you starve and be homeless, it’s a safety net that many don’t have. Plus those kids know they will have a nice inheritance one day.
BS. My brother works 40 hours a week at a decent job and I still have to subsidize his rent. Her kids will never know what poor is and she sounds like an ass pretending they do.
I don’t like her and don’t think she is good at her job, she is not deserving of millions of dollars in pay yearly. She was a soap star.
kelly is obviously having a hard time being an empty nester. she should just get a therapist. then she can take her foot out of her mouth.
She still has a child at home. He is 15/16.