Ali Wong: Asking someone to be your bridesmaid is torture for them

Ali Wong just released a book called Dear Girls, which is a letter to her daughters telling them who she is, who she was before them and how to generally navigate through life. Although I’m a fan of Ali, I hadn’t intended to read the book because I don’t generally read memoirs. But then Ali went on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show and told her the reason she wrote the book was because there was so much she wished she’d asked her very successful dad about coming from poverty and how he overcame that. But he died before she could, and now she’ll never get to truly know him. I got all mushy listening to her say this and before I knew it, the book was in my Amazon cart. So her promotionis working. I’m sure Ali tells her girls about her small civil wedding to their dad in the book as well, along with why she went the City Hall route. Part of the reason Ali wanted a small ceremony was to spare her friends from torture – the torture of being a bridesmaid:
Ali’s comments on bridesmaids comes at the 1:02 mark. Just be prepared, her comments are heavy on the word “penis.”
You love standup, though. You did Standup on your wedding night. What does that mean?
I got married at City Hall because I didn’t want to have a formal wedding, because I’m a stand-up comic and I don’t want to walk down an aisle for 60 seconds while people stare at me in silence. That would give me PTSD, that would be very awkward. But, for other women that sounds very exciting, to get to hair and makeup is really exciting. For me, I’m like, that sounds like a nightmare. And so, we just got married at City Hall – I also didn’t want to torture my friends and make them be bridesmaids… it’s like, when people would ask me, ‘do you want to be my bridesmaid?’ I started to hear, ‘Do you want to be financially burdened? Do you want to spend like, $150 on this bogus @ss dress, that you’re never going to wear again? And spent the weekend with a bunch of B-I-T-C- am I allowed to say? Some bitches that you don’t know?’ It’s like there’s always been some weird cousin, with braces, who’s socially awkward and you’re celebrating and they’re like, ‘here’s a penis necklace, here’s a penis hat. Let’s play pin the penis on the penis.’ If I’m about to get married, I don’t want to wear a penis candy necklace. I want a real penis, that’s not the penis I am going to have forever.
Ali’s delivery is a riot, but I don’t share her views on being a bridesmaid. I do about the penis part, I really have no desire to ever wear a crown of penises in any form. But I always loved being a bridesmaid. Everything she said is true, I just prepared myself going in. But remember, I love weddings period, even if I’m standing at them in a lace and sateen mullet dress in a color that makes me look so sallow, people think I’ve escaped my hospital bed to attend. But I do agree with Ali 100% on it being a financial burden. It really should be socially acceptable for anyone to be able to decline the request without it being a huge slight to the couple. But I’ve only ever seen friendships torn apart, either because someone had to say no or because they didn’t say no and couldn’t afford the time or money. As for the weird cousin Ali referred to, my brother’s first wife came from big money (we do not) and I assure you, I was that socially awkward cousin in the bridesmaid suite.
At the start of her appearance, Ali talked about her Harvard educated husband manning the merchandise table at her performances, you can watch that here. I love Ali, but her husband truly is a saint. Oh, and she slipped in a Keanu Reeves is Awesome story in which he buys a bunch of merchandise just so he can go say hello to Ali’s husband.
100% agree on the bridesmaid thing. I’ve done it a few times and it left me financially burdened for months each time. I think brides who do the big bachelorette weekend away (which is what the deal is now, go to Nashville or Vermont or Quebec or Miami) and everything else are just…the worst. It’s torture. I say no now and everyone is shocked when I say no. People ask me how? I’ll tell you how. I have bills to pay and this wedding will run me thousands of dollars. I can’t be happy for you when I hate that you’re forcing me to spend more money on god wedding than 3-4 months of rent. Or more.
I’ve done it twice, I am no longer in touch with the two brides! It made me kind of bitter that I had to spend SO MUCH MONEY going back and forth to look at dresses, try on dresses, having dresses fitted, hen weekends away (one in Paris that was awesome but I get a headache remembering the cost). One of them is now on husband number 2 and honestly, it wasn’t worth it. I didn’t have bridesmaids or speeches, no best men etc. I got married on a Greek island with family and close friends only.
Wow. Back in the 90′s, when I was in my 20′s and bridesmaiding, we didn’t have these destination bachelorette parties. We would go to a male strip club (so cheesy I know, but it ended up being fun!) or hire a limo and go clubbing in NYC. The big expense was the dress, and I really didn’t have a lot of money back then at all, so sometimes it did put a financial strain on me, but not a burden. Certainly not even a month’s rent. This is crazy what is going on now. I hate to sound all get off my lawn, but geez.
I hope I have escaped this by having cool bridesmaids that for the most part know each other, picking a color of dress (black, for a black and white wedding) and saying to wear their own choice; and pay for their hair and makeup, also their own choice of style.
I’m with her on bridesmaids! Have done it 6 times, some truly awful, pricey dresses. Only one has ended in divorce thus far so that’s good. I guess I am lucky as they were before destination bachelorette parties and multiple showers were a thing so it wasn’t as expensive to participate as it is now.
There’s more than one bridal shower now? Per bride?
In the UK the bride usually pays for her bridesmaids’ dresses. I’ve been a bridesmaid twice. The first time I got dressed in a ruffled, peach monstrosity that was almost certainly highly flammable. The second bride was a total bridezilla – I hadn’t seen her for six months before she asked me to do the role. I didn’t feel I could say no. She dressed me in what can only be described as a tent whilst she had a beautiful, silk, bias cut Catherine Walker that fit her like a glove. When I asked if it would be possible to have the tent taken in a smidgen I was told “No. I don’t want you upstaging me.” Another warning sign was that none of her six chosen ‘friends’ wanted to come to the hen party and, at the ceremony, when I asked her why she hadn’t asked the old university and childhood friends who turned up to be bridesmaids she replied – and I quote – “I hope you don’t think I’m shallow but I chose you for aesthetic reasons.” This turned out to be a mistake it seems because she later told me that I had “ruined” the wedding photos by pulling a strange face. (I hadn’t – it was just my face).
Funnily enough we are no longer in contact…..
oh my god
I’ve been in multiple weddings and had my own. I definitely tried to be as low key as possible – buy the dress they all agreed on (gave them like 5-6 month window to buy – none of that must be bought in same batch crap), and show up. I had hair/makeup available but only a couple used it because I told them they did not have to use and they could do whatever they wanted with hair/makeup, and shoes (i hate being told what shoes to wear!!) I did have a bachelorette only because they insisted honestly, and it was a one day event and anyone from out of town stayed with me so no hotels and those like me (who prefer to go home after a party) could do just that. Attendance was optional, no pressure, everyone has a busy schedule. I know my sister caused a lot of problems for my party, so I still feel guilty about that to date.
Now some weddings I’ve been in have been low stress, and it was a great experience even traveling across country for the event. But others…. less enjoyable. I think it comes down to the silly things. Like having to buy an unflattering bridesmaid dress 8 months pregnant for a wedding that would be 10 months after purchase date (i had no idea what size and cost me another 100 in alterations so nearly 400), or still being told what overpriced uncomfortable shoes to wear even though the dress is a gown and not one picture of shoes was done. Or having to get hair/makeup even if I’d do better with my hair. Or pitching “disappointed” guilt because i couldn’t attend bachelorette weekend that would be for me a 5hr car ride (alone) while postpartum/nursing. A nervous/ anxious bride makes things hard, I’ve never lost a friendship over it though. Most I know where there stress is coming from so I just vent to hubs and move on lol