Watching AOC demolish Mark Zuckerberg in five minutes is pretty cathartic

I tend to not follow a lot of the horror stories about Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg’s conservative-nihilist-anarchist leanings. I’ve never had a Facebook page and I never will. It seems like an utter horror show and I hope more people opt out of it ahead of the 2020 election, on ALL sides. Mark Zuckerberg was on Capitol Hill yesterday to talk to the House Financial Services Committee about Libra, the new crypto-currency. But Zuck’s appearance become a whole other thing entirely, as House members (mostly Democrats) used their time to ask him very pointed questions about political advertising on Facebook and more. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got in some of the deepest cuts:

I love AOC’s what-ifs. What if she ran Facebook ads claiming that Republicans supported the Green New Deal? What if Republicans ran ads targeting black neighborhoods with the wrong election date? What if Zuckerberg acted like an actual media publisher with editorial and moral responsibilities? What if he wants white supremacists to “fact check” Facebook? And few people are talking about Zuck’s hemming and hawing over his knowledge of Cambridge Analytica as well – that was fascinating. Does anyone believe that Zuckerberg is telling the truth about ANYTHING here?