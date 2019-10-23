Lori Loughlin is facing an additional bribery charge, she could get 50 years in prison

Aunt Becky is screwed!! Hahahaha. Am I being too mean? It’s just that Lori Loughlin truly thought she could “manage” federal felony charges and wave them away with leaks to People Magazine. She thought she could wear white and talk about her faith-based life. She thought her white-woman privilege would protect her. And… it’s all blown up in her face. Shortly after Lori and her husband Mossimo were initially charged with many crimes (for their part in the college-admissions scheme), federal prosecutors offered her a plea deal which would have still involved prison time. She turned them down. The prosecutors added more charges, and Lori was already facing 10-20 years in prison if convicted. Well… now prosecutors have added additional charges. As I said, Aunt Becky is f-cked.

Felicity Huffman is halfway through her prison sentence for her role in the nationwide college bribery scheme, but Lori Loughlin could be looking at a lot longer stretch if found guilty for getting her daughters into USC under false pretenses. Having plead not guilty this spring to various federal charges from “Operation Varsity Blues,” the former Fuller House star and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are now facing a new bribery claim from the office of the U.S Attorney for Massachusetts. A new charge that potentially adds a decade more behind bars to the couple if found guilty at the trial expected next year. In total, Loughlin and Giannulli are staring down the long road of 50 years in prison and around $1.23 million in fines each. As new of the scandal broke and has grown over the past several months, both of the duo’s daughters have left USC – the high-profile school their parents apparently played fast and loose with the law to get them into. “Today’s charges are the result of ongoing investigation in the nationwide college admissions case,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling Tuesday after the new indictment against the once high-flying couple, STX founder Bill McGlashan, Jr and eight other deep pocketed parents was made public. “Our goal from the beginning has been to hold the defendants fully accountable for corrupting the college admissions process through cheating, bribery and fraud. The superseding indictments will further that effort.” To be specific, with no new arraignment date set yet, the 11 parents are charged in the third indictment with conspiring “to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission. In exchange for the bribes, employees of the university allegedly designated the defendants’ children as athletic recruits – with little or no regard for their athletic abilities – or as members of other favored admissions categories.”

[From Deadline]

Well, ain’t that something. Before now, I bet Lori thought her big plan to white-church-lady her way out of a conviction was going to work. She thought if she batted her eyelashes and cried a little on the stand, maybe a jury would take pity on her. But the charges keep piling up. Lori and Mossimo are going to be out of money just on legal fees before this whole mess is over, not to mention all of the fines they’ll have to pay if they’re convicted of even HALF of these charges.