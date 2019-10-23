Lori Loughlin is facing an additional bribery charge, she could get 50 years in prison

Aunt Becky is screwed!! Hahahaha. Am I being too mean? It’s just that Lori Loughlin truly thought she could “manage” federal felony charges and wave them away with leaks to People Magazine. She thought she could wear white and talk about her faith-based life. She thought her white-woman privilege would protect her. And… it’s all blown up in her face. Shortly after Lori and her husband Mossimo were initially charged with many crimes (for their part in the college-admissions scheme), federal prosecutors offered her a plea deal which would have still involved prison time. She turned them down. The prosecutors added more charges, and Lori was already facing 10-20 years in prison if convicted. Well… now prosecutors have added additional charges. As I said, Aunt Becky is f-cked.
Felicity Huffman is halfway through her prison sentence for her role in the nationwide college bribery scheme, but Lori Loughlin could be looking at a lot longer stretch if found guilty for getting her daughters into USC under false pretenses. Having plead not guilty this spring to various federal charges from “Operation Varsity Blues,” the former Fuller House star and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are now facing a new bribery claim from the office of the U.S Attorney for Massachusetts. A new charge that potentially adds a decade more behind bars to the couple if found guilty at the trial expected next year.
In total, Loughlin and Giannulli are staring down the long road of 50 years in prison and around $1.23 million in fines each. As new of the scandal broke and has grown over the past several months, both of the duo’s daughters have left USC – the high-profile school their parents apparently played fast and loose with the law to get them into.
“Today’s charges are the result of ongoing investigation in the nationwide college admissions case,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling Tuesday after the new indictment against the once high-flying couple, STX founder Bill McGlashan, Jr and eight other deep pocketed parents was made public. “Our goal from the beginning has been to hold the defendants fully accountable for corrupting the college admissions process through cheating, bribery and fraud. The superseding indictments will further that effort.”
To be specific, with no new arraignment date set yet, the 11 parents are charged in the third indictment with conspiring “to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission. In exchange for the bribes, employees of the university allegedly designated the defendants’ children as athletic recruits – with little or no regard for their athletic abilities – or as members of other favored admissions categories.”
Well, ain’t that something. Before now, I bet Lori thought her big plan to white-church-lady her way out of a conviction was going to work. She thought if she batted her eyelashes and cried a little on the stand, maybe a jury would take pity on her. But the charges keep piling up. Lori and Mossimo are going to be out of money just on legal fees before this whole mess is over, not to mention all of the fines they’ll have to pay if they’re convicted of even HALF of these charges.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She will skate with a light sentence, Mark my words. This is still a system that will go easier on WW than WOC. If a cop can kill a man in his own home and only get 10 years than, yeah, she won’t get much time. I have no faith in the justice system.
The fact that additional charges have been brought signals to me that she will do some time. Two years? Maybe not as much as she should do but she is going to do some time.
Agree. I think she’ll get at least 18 months.
Agreed. I’d be surprised if she got six months.
You know, I’ve done some thinking and have mulled over the tremendous strain and disruption to one’s life this whole experience must be and I just have to say: 😂
😂😂
They can easily pay fines. I’d be surprised if she does over 3 weeks prison. Again, why does the husband skate?
Who says he’s going to skate??
I am at complete peace with my schadenfreude.
hahaha me too. I just laughed at the headline
Yep, me too. She must have equated the offer from the U.S. Attorney with a potential script. She didn’t like it, and she turned it down. As I hear the kids say, See ya. Wouldn’t want to be ya.
Haha no she couldnt.
6 months. Mark my words.
That’s BS is she only does 6 months, but hopefully you’re right. Personally, I think she should do a lot more time. FH’s time is laughable.
I think it is complete BS if she skirts on this. She had a chance to plead guilty, but she chose not too. Now, she should be held accountable for her actions, and face some real time. There are a heck of a lot more charges against her and her husband, so I do expect her/them to do way more time then FH is doing. If she doesn’t do any time, our justice system will become an even bigger joke than it already is.
She took a huge gamble and is losing. Turning up their noses at a plea deal was a giant mistake.
I’m sure the daughters will be loyal and share their “influencer” income to help cover the bills, right?
If she gets anything remotely close to any real consequences at all, I’ll be extremely pissed. Don’t get me wrong, her actions and reactions were problematic from the beginning, and she deserves this stress. But as a taxpayer in this country, there are far worse crimes being committed every second of every day by one particular dipshit in charge, and until our legal system takes care of this blatant criminal, we should be able to do anything, say anything and be anything. Taking the high road has never in my lifetime been so incredibly useless.
She deserves to rot in jail for a few years.
What in the world are you talking about? Part of the reason he does whatever he wants is because the system lets people like Lori Loughlin skate by.
Yes, what she did was morally reprehensible and completely illegal. She should face the appropriate penalties, but 50 years in prison?! You don’t even get 50 years in prison for MURDER in my country. It’s a waste of taxpayer’s money letting someone like this languish behind bars for what will probably be the rest of her life, if she receives the maximum sentence.
In saying that, I definitely think she deserves SOME jail time, but like 2-3 years max.
“but this lady is just some dumb, pearl wearing, rosary bead praying Becky.”
And that’s the problem. The fact that there are two vastly different treatments of people who commit crimes (read and article this morning about a cop rightfully being fired after pulling a gun on, kicking, and arresting parents in front of their children after the oldest who was FOUR had stolen a doll from the f-cking dollar store.) is a huuuuge issue.
And that’s not changing. This woman doesn’t need your sympathy. She is a criminal. She deserves to be treated as such, and to serve whatever sentence is the norm for her charges.
And let’s not pretend that she doesn’t KNOW that she’ll be treated better because she’s just an oh-so-wholesome bible thumping ‘classy’ white lady. And let’s not pretend that she’s been laying that pathetic schtick on THICK throughout all of this. She doesn’t need and she doesn’t deserve the sympathy that people are giving her.
@MABS A’MABBIN
You know part of the crime is that they committed tax fraud. Do you “as a taxpayer” care about that?
Lock her up, lock her up!
Am I a bad person that I hope the book gets thrown at them? If they were like Felicity, I’d be okay witha
a few months. However, they’ve acted entitled and self righteous during this whole thing. Which actually makes sense that they thought they could throw money at whomever to get their girls a spot on something they didn’t earn. If they showed an ounce of humility and regret, maybe I’d feel differently.
I can’t decide what I am looking forward to the most:
Trump’s impeachment, the collapse of Brexit or this trial.
I bought popcorn already, I had no idea the trial won’t happen until next year! SO SAD!
Why is it taking so long for her trial?
Well, the investigation is ongoing, and the longer this drags out the more charges get bolted on, which they could have avoided if they’d taken a plea deal early on. And I’m totally fine with that.
I actually think paying to jack up your kids’ SAT scores is worse than this case. As a former high school teacher, that really burns me up. We worried about the kids cheating and it’s the parents paying to have wrong answers corrected? Shit.
It burns me up too. It’s cheating at it’s worse and it shows entitlement. Don’t worry, you don’t have to work hard because mommy and daddy will pay for it.
As an educator, I too thought the cheating on tests was worse. Though both were bad. If you saw how hard our kids work to improve their scores and how stressed they get trying to get their scores up, you would get a slow burn on this too.
Did anyone think that Lori looked horrible in these latest photos? AND did anyone think she was doing it for show and to get sympathy?
Should have taken that deal. Hubris is a bitch. The reality is, though, she and her husband and those others did far worse than Felicity Huffman. They deserve harsher treatment.
First of all, they have five hundred million in the bank, so there’s no way some legal fees and a couple of million and change in fines is going to bankrupt them.
Second – a question: have any charges been filed against Massimo?
Third: This woman should go to jail for fifty years in prison but will be in for less than five because it’s a nonviolent crime and she is a WW. My husband says she and her husband should have to create a scholarship fund and give millions away per year to underprivileged kids from under-served communities instead of doing hard time. I like the germ of that idea but making rich people do rich people stuff instead of hard time sounds like a cop out. How about they serve time and then they do that themselves on their own time with their remaining hundreds of millions of dollars.
Nowhere near $500 million; read over the weekend she is worth $8M and his net worth is around $80M. Yes, he’s also been indicted on the same charges (except maybe this most recent one) but she’s the more famous so gets the headlines. They won’t get anything close to 50 years, prosecutors threw out the high numbers, which would be the max sentence for every single charge and served consecutively vs concurrently. They do this in hopes of scaring the defendants and to get them to accept a plea deal. Agree they should have to set up some sort of scholarship beyond fines but not sure the feds can do this, state and local judges seem to have more leeway with creative sentencing.
Please lock her up and her sorry-ass daughters too. Please.
I think this is a bit of overkill, but whatever.
She won’t do anywhere near that, but I do suspect there will be at least some time done. If Felicity got time for a significantly lesser amount and a plea deal, girlfriend is going to see at least a couple months. These guys are the bottom of the barrel of things I care about legally, but they dug their own hole on this.