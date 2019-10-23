Now we’re fighting about whether the Sussexes ‘modernized the monarchy’

It’s just ridiculous at this point. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said what they said in their ITV documentary, which aired in the UK on Sunday and airs in America tonight on ABC. Their words were important, raw, and heartfelt. Trust that they said what they intended to say, and trust that they wanted to show and tell people what they’ve been experiencing. Let those clips speak for themselves. But no – we’ve had DAYS of royal commentators telling us what the clips mean and putting words into Harry and Meghan’s mouths that they never said. Add to that, Prince William and the royal family seem hellbent on gaslighting Meghan and Harry about what they’ve experienced from the media and from “palace insiders.” Well, here’s the big dumb story now: an unnamed source mouthed off to CNN and it’s a thing.

Following the documentary, palace insiders on Monday reportedly told the BBC that Prince William was “worried” about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. Those remarks were picked up by many of the UK’s daily publications on Tuesday morning. The source reacted to the many headlines, telling CNN that Prince Harry has never shied away from talking about his own mental health — and the importance of mental fitness and well-being. The source continued that Prince Harry gave a candid and honest answer to ITV reporter Tom Bradby in the course of the documentary. They added that any sibling or person seeing that would of course be concerned, but said the tabloids and the briefings by so-called “palace insiders and friends” are classic examples of anti-Prince Harry and Meghan hysteria. The source added that the institution around the British royal family is full of people afraid of and inexperienced at how to best help harness and deploy the value of the royal couple who, they said, have single-handedly modernized the monarchy.

If the source had just left it at “the institution around the British royal family is full of people afraid of and inexperienced at how to best help harness and deploy the value of the royal couple,” I would be right there. It’s true. Harry and Meghan could be doing even more work (they want to do more work), if only they weren’t being undermined constantly by courtiers and members of Harry’s family. But of course it’s the “have single-handedly modernized the monarchy” part that is causing a new rash of headlines. As this source said: “classic examples of anti-Prince Harry and Meghan hysteria.”

Bombshell claims Harry and Meghan Markle have “single-handedly modernised” the monarchy shows their level of “paranoia”, a Palace aide says. But the claims have now sparked a war among well-placed aides in the Palace – with one saying the “plain wrong” comments simply highlight the level of “paranoia” among Team Sussex. They also said it is actually the Queen who is responsible for modernising the royal family – although “no one has ownership of it”, Daily Mail reports. The well-placed insider told the newspaper: “It’s very much a mentality of ‘us against the world’, which is a real shame. The Duke and Duchess have much to offer and could be a formidable asset for the royal family. But they need to work as a team with the rest of the royal household and, rightly or wrongly, there is a lot of distrust right now.” The aide also said there was a “startling lack of self-awareness” over problems Meghan and Harry have created – including the row over their private jet use this summer. US broadcaster CNN yesterday revealed how some Palace insiders were reportedly determined to fuel “anti-Prince Harry and Meghan hysteria”. But the source told the Mail: “It’s akin to saying that [Harry and Meghan] are too good for the royal family, which is extremely disrespectful to everyone who works for, and on behalf of, the Queen and other senior members of the royal family. The truth is that no-one is “anti” Harry and Meghan and no-one is briefing against them. And it is also just plain wrong to say they have ‘single-handedly modernised have single-handedly modernised the monarchy. Modernisation is an ongoing process led by the Queen. None of this is remotely helpful to the monarchy as an institution. It is promoting discord and taking attention away from the good works senior royals do across the board.”

Can you even imagine the hypocritical high horse of the courtier who was sent out to address this? “The truth is that no-one is “anti” Harry and Meghan and no-one is briefing against them,” the courtier told the reporter, clearly having been sent out to brief against the Sussexes. And the startling lack of self-awareness goes both ways – I think the Sussexes have walked into some obvious traps and they’ve failed to “manage” some issues the right way too, BUT… it’s pretty rich to say that the Queen, Prince Charles and the Cambridges don’t also suffer from startling lacks of self-awareness too.