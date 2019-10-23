Now we’re fighting about whether the Sussexes ‘modernized the monarchy’

It’s just ridiculous at this point. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said what they said in their ITV documentary, which aired in the UK on Sunday and airs in America tonight on ABC. Their words were important, raw, and heartfelt. Trust that they said what they intended to say, and trust that they wanted to show and tell people what they’ve been experiencing. Let those clips speak for themselves. But no – we’ve had DAYS of royal commentators telling us what the clips mean and putting words into Harry and Meghan’s mouths that they never said. Add to that, Prince William and the royal family seem hellbent on gaslighting Meghan and Harry about what they’ve experienced from the media and from “palace insiders.” Well, here’s the big dumb story now: an unnamed source mouthed off to CNN and it’s a thing.
Following the documentary, palace insiders on Monday reportedly told the BBC that Prince William was “worried” about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. Those remarks were picked up by many of the UK’s daily publications on Tuesday morning. The source reacted to the many headlines, telling CNN that Prince Harry has never shied away from talking about his own mental health — and the importance of mental fitness and well-being.
The source continued that Prince Harry gave a candid and honest answer to ITV reporter Tom Bradby in the course of the documentary. They added that any sibling or person seeing that would of course be concerned, but said the tabloids and the briefings by so-called “palace insiders and friends” are classic examples of anti-Prince Harry and Meghan hysteria.
The source added that the institution around the British royal family is full of people afraid of and inexperienced at how to best help harness and deploy the value of the royal couple who, they said, have single-handedly modernized the monarchy.
If the source had just left it at “the institution around the British royal family is full of people afraid of and inexperienced at how to best help harness and deploy the value of the royal couple,” I would be right there. It’s true. Harry and Meghan could be doing even more work (they want to do more work), if only they weren’t being undermined constantly by courtiers and members of Harry’s family. But of course it’s the “have single-handedly modernized the monarchy” part that is causing a new rash of headlines. As this source said: “classic examples of anti-Prince Harry and Meghan hysteria.”
Bombshell claims Harry and Meghan Markle have “single-handedly modernised” the monarchy shows their level of “paranoia”, a Palace aide says. But the claims have now sparked a war among well-placed aides in the Palace – with one saying the “plain wrong” comments simply highlight the level of “paranoia” among Team Sussex.
They also said it is actually the Queen who is responsible for modernising the royal family – although “no one has ownership of it”, Daily Mail reports. The well-placed insider told the newspaper: “It’s very much a mentality of ‘us against the world’, which is a real shame. The Duke and Duchess have much to offer and could be a formidable asset for the royal family. But they need to work as a team with the rest of the royal household and, rightly or wrongly, there is a lot of distrust right now.”
The aide also said there was a “startling lack of self-awareness” over problems Meghan and Harry have created – including the row over their private jet use this summer. US broadcaster CNN yesterday revealed how some Palace insiders were reportedly determined to fuel “anti-Prince Harry and Meghan hysteria”.
But the source told the Mail: “It’s akin to saying that [Harry and Meghan] are too good for the royal family, which is extremely disrespectful to everyone who works for, and on behalf of, the Queen and other senior members of the royal family. The truth is that no-one is “anti” Harry and Meghan and no-one is briefing against them. And it is also just plain wrong to say they have ‘single-handedly modernised have single-handedly modernised the monarchy. Modernisation is an ongoing process led by the Queen. None of this is remotely helpful to the monarchy as an institution. It is promoting discord and taking attention away from the good works senior royals do across the board.”
Can you even imagine the hypocritical high horse of the courtier who was sent out to address this? “The truth is that no-one is “anti” Harry and Meghan and no-one is briefing against them,” the courtier told the reporter, clearly having been sent out to brief against the Sussexes. And the startling lack of self-awareness goes both ways – I think the Sussexes have walked into some obvious traps and they’ve failed to “manage” some issues the right way too, BUT… it’s pretty rich to say that the Queen, Prince Charles and the Cambridges don’t also suffer from startling lacks of self-awareness too.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Backgrid and SussexRoyal IG.
“They’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed humans doing a very silly pseudo job.” John Oliver said this Feb. 2018 on the Colbert show about warning Meghan what she was getting into. I laugh at that clip every time it comes up but more and more it’s like he was predicting the future. Go watch the clip seriously. Not only will you get a laugh but many British people (and American people) knew this was coming. I go back to it all the time as the smear campaign continues to roll out against Meg and Pedo Andy is swept under the rug.
#abolishthemonarchy
Wow! When the mass is against you, you know you are doing the right thing. Stay strong Sussexes, continue on your path. Karma comes to us all.
I mean, just wow.
Obviously that quote (whether from a reputable source or not)is over the top and not really accurate. But the reaction to it shows me that it definitely struck a nerve and seems to have hit home for some palace aides. There is definitely a fear and a lack of ability to “manage” H&M – and by manage I mean, the palaces cant figure out how to best utilize H&M and their star power. they seem afraid of it if anything.
I do love that there is now a fight about who is “modernizing” an ancient institution that is still pretty stuck in the past.
I’ve said this before, but I’m convinced the monarchy does not want to be modernized. It’s an archaic institution that’s anti egalitarian and anti meritocratic. The monarchy wants a light sheen of modernity to distract the public, but more than anything the monarchy wants to cling to power. And it clings to power by making alliances with the current power holders, ie the Brexit crowd (these days). Hence the Meghan bashing, I think.
There is no “modern” monarchy. An institution that believes the people should not only pay for them, but fawn over them and never question them due to a blood line that is chosen by God (or war, murder, or other horrible methods) is the definition of archaic and stupid.
Going on Instagram isn’t modernizing the institution but expanding its propaganda machine. Which has been done for centuries via town criers, then newspapers, radio, television, the internet, and so on. Doing charity work isn’t modern, Queens of old held knitting groups for the poor. It’s kept around for two main reasons: it would be an absolute mess to set up a new government structure, plus people like their pomp and tradition (even while moaning about the cost of it all).
Hmm… The royal reporters have been gleefully boasting on twitter that palace sources have been briefing them against H&M for ages now, that it’s the family and aides that the bad stories are coming from. And now there’s a claim that it doesn’t happen.
Interesting…
These royal reporters are insane.
They literally contradict themselves and only a few people call them out on it.
The issue is harry and Meghan are too popular and while Charles and William are not.
BINGO! Father and the Egg have very “fragile” egos (see what I did there? 😏), and NO ONE can be more “popular” than them, esp. a second son, and NEVER a woman/wife (except TQ)! Neither Father nor the Egg will, or can, tolerate anyone shining brighter than themselves.
This is a way to embiggen them and put H&M back down into their “place” or niche, where they are thought to belong, down in the pecking order, to be brought out when necessary, and then put back.
Exactly!!! So what do they do? Use the press (which I’m sure they have done in the past) to destroy them!
Royal reporters have only ever been court stenographers and them pretending that they do real journalism is hilarious. While some people who cover tours are actual journalists, like Keir Simmons, the reality is if you are covering what the royals wear or where they go on holiday without any critical thought, then you are no different than a gossip columnist covering celebrities. The pretence that some of these people have that the are more than that is hilarious.
While H&M are the reason for the renewed interest and are properly utilizing social media (IG) and seem to understand it’s importance more than the rest of them, I don’t think there’s any modernizing the BRF. Just get rid of it. I do agree that the palace doesn’t know how to properly utilize them. If they did, most of this would’ve never happened.
How have the Sussexes failed to manage certain things?
Like why are the expectations of perfection placed on them?
No one is perfect and no one deserves to be harassed.
Thank you! Those were my thoughts too.
Unfair criticism isn’t only coming from their detractors. It’s like some supporters feel they need to bend over backwards to show they aren’t blind followers so they nitpick every perceived imperfection. Over-scrutiny is a heavy burden for anyone.
The only way to modernise the BRF is to abolish it.
Completely 100% true & correct.
Yes get rid of those parasites.
Agree.
The only entities winning this fight and coming out on top are the bank accounts of the British Tabloid Press.
Maybe a couple Republicans too? Royals fighting in the streets (aka tabs) isn’t exactly the steady dignified calm apolitical figure head model that the monarchy is sold on. Monarchy in chaos = UK Republicans dream.
Sooo in that dysfunctional family there’s a paedo and all the press is doing is talking about H&M….obviously.
On the other side when I read about their relationship I remember thinking: this is not going to end well. She is a feminist, she is independent at a certain point she will need her freedom back. I hope she runs away, it’s not about love, it’s about her health.
“It’s akin to saying [Harry and Meghan] are too good for…”
And there it is. The implicit racism trope rampantly ascribed to black and biracial women in the west. The old “uppity” slam, just worded a bit differently.
I’m just wondering where all of this is going. Over 13K comments on the Daily Mail article about Meghan yesterday – most of the highest liked comments were so shockingly cruel and bitter toward her. Some suggesting people should go to her events and boo her for being so selfish. Kate faced a ton of criticism over the past 8 years, lowered the bar, hid in the country, kept her mouth shut, quietly shut down all of the Kate criticism blogs, carefully managed her public image, received coaching and training on how to carry herself, and played the long game. Now she is embiggened and all the flashing, crotch clutching, manic grinning, 15 min visits at events is forgotten. I can’t help but think much of the anti Harry/Meg news articles were started to put them in their place in favor of William and Kate. Harry and Meghan can’t be more love adored and popular than William and Kate you know. But it got racist and has fueled hatred and spiraled out of control. I agree that Harry and Meghan have a lot of potential to do good for the BRF and for people and causes they are supporting. But that will most likely require change that I’m not sure the BRF is ready for.
I don’t think BRF can be modernized.
I think in this moment they are a good shield: people are too focused on them instead of cough cough Andrew. Nobody must be used as a human shield.
I don’t think so. Because if one royal looks bad they all do… the people pay for them all. They all represent the Queen. If they are getting negative press, then she is. She’s just more used to it all after the decades on the job. I mean look at the cost to rebuild Camilla – Camila was spat on, had groceries thrown at her in public.
But you are right the public has a short memory. Everyone was up in arms in the summer, but loved their Africa tour. Had they continued on that path and let things go nothing would be as dramatic as it is now. But the question is why should they let things go? I think the timing was bad, as it overshadowed their last days in Africa and really awesome things they were doing, but it needed to be done in some way at some time as well. Would there ever have been a “good” time?
I love them, but I really hope they didn’t authorize the “single handedly modernized the monarchy” comments. That’s a bad look.
I also think they could take a chapter after Hollywood’s book which is when you want there to stop being stories in the papers, you have to resist the urge to send your publicist out every day to give updates/make corrections. The documentary should have been it. I read a lot of sympathy afterwards. We don’t need daily updates and back and forth and they only stand to lose footing.
My guess is, IF they authorized this person at all and this is a legitimate source (which are big “ifs”), the person just got carried away and was going on about H&M and said the line about modernizing the monarchy just as kind of an over the top point. I don’t think H&M sent someone out to say that. At least, I hope not.
As I recall, years ago William and Kate were “modernizing “ the monarchy and folks were thrilled. Now when the same is being said about Harry and Meghan, it’s horrible, the end of times! Mmmm, I wonder why that is? *sarcasm*
I really don’t get this. Have these people actually watched the documentary? I’m thinking of people critizing it/Meghan. The documentary is amazing, heartbreaking but also enlightning. I very much enjoyed it and have very high thoughts of Meghan – even more now. She came across as very intelligent, caring and down to earth. It adresses racism quite a bit, which is good for a change!
Really – I don’t see that same hysterics around that narrative that its Charles or the Cambridge’s who are GOING to modernise the Monarchy?!?!
Probably because the Cambridges and their people have never tried to directly claim credit for it the way this source is and have let commentators and reporters assign that modernizing label to them. I mean, at least that I recall. I think that talk has been largely been centered around 1) “Will contemplating his future rule and the changes he’d make,” which would arguably be his right as the king 2) the way they use social media and present themselves and 3) their work and conversations around mental health and emotion
I have some sincere questions: what are Meghan and Harry hoping to achieve by outright slamming the institution that ultimately supports them financially and provides their (current) platform? What do they want out of this fight—the courtiers to leave, or is it just punishment for the palaces not defending them from the press attacks? Do they just want the anti-Meghan and Harry sentiment in the palace to stop, because this doesn’t feel like the way to do it? Is this their way of negotiating their terms for an exit? Do you think Sara Latham and the rest of their staff feels awkward going into their offices at BP now?
This feels like a slight messaging misfire to me and born out of Harry being specifically mad about the fragile and worried comments (Interesting, though, that they largely let Will off the hook and place the blame for the media hysteria on the courtiers), but I’m not sure why he wouldn’t expect the palace(s) to have a coordinated PR message in response to try to cover their asses that’s exactly what the palace(s) put out. Was he expecting something more from them, or to just be allowed to air grievances and garner sympathy with no pushback from an institution that always protects itself to survive?
The thing is, the Sussexes themselves talked about not being all right in the documentary and both described struggling greatly in their roles (with Harry specifically talking about how his mental health problems have come back again), and the filmmaker even talked about how genuinely burnt out Harry seemed in his Times article about the documentary. We even saw Harry get unusually choked up at the Well Child Awards not even a week ago. So it’s sort of a head scratcher to me to see “sources close to Harry” come back with even more defiant comments to The Sun about how rather than being fragile Harry is “stronger than ever” (and more claims of how the institution is afraid of looking responsible for their misery). They sought to portray themselves as authentically vulnerable in speaking their truth and Meghan even answered she wasn’t sure how/if they could continue, so I think they’re risking looking like they want it both ways while only only wanting to allow their side of the story to be out there.
BP let that comment about Meghan and Harry singlehandedly modernizing the monarchy hang out there all day yesterday without immediate comment because they knew commentators would do the work of portraying that statement as arrogant and disrespectful to the Queen, which of course they did. I won’t be surprised if the usual suspects continue to go with the worst possible interpretation of it, which can be summed up as “they just can’t handle how awesome we are.”
The courtiers’ story has always been that Meghan and Harry won’t take advice. If the Sussexes really do feel like they’re being held back and basically sabotaged by the RF and courtiers to the point that they were willing to fire such a direct shot at them… why not actually leave and seize the freedom of being able to run their lives, fully control their messaging independent of anyone else, and work on projects on their own terms? Those are the things they really seem to want, and it’s clear at this point those things won’t be available to them as they serve in a hierarchal institution that can’t and won’t prioritize them. They’ve already built their social platform and are adept fundraisers so what do they really have to lose?
I’ll give them this: it’s tough and takes guts to stand defiant against both the palace and the press, but I’m not sure this is a fight anyone can truly win.
History has proven that people who stand up and head into “fights they can’t truly win” have become nations hero’s, heroines and mentors.
Re-reading this accidental essay (face palm) the one thing I want to add is that I do genuinely feel for the Sussexes and what they’ve been made to go through the last two or so years. That’s not me blaming them, but trying to work out their reasoning and what’s happening behind the scenes. In some ways I do think they make it harder on themselves by trying to swim upriver and make changes to an institution that doesn’t want to be changed (I still think the courtiers haven’t liked Meghan since she came in with ideas and suggestions on how to do that right off the bat, which they likely read as disrespectful rather than trying to be helpful), but I genuinely respect them for trying to make a stand and sticking to their principles and doing what they feel is right.
I sometimes think there are a lot of rogue courtiers and that we don’t really know how members of the BRF really feel about anything (except the visible support one gives ones pedo son ofcourse).
What’s wrong with modernizing an institution that is archaic in its belief that due to an accident of birth one person rules an entire freaking country? The institution has already undergone changes throughout the centuries. Charles is already planning on downsizing it. William has spoken of doing things differently when he becomes king. But yes, let’s come down on Harry & Meghan because some unnamed source says they are interested in modernizing it too. I mean…let’s be honest. Meghan and Archie are proof of the change. No one…NO ONE thought a prince of U.K. would ever marry a biracial American. Everyone assumed the status quo would occur, ie white aristocrat. They have successfully utilized social media to promote their causes. Meghan worked during her pregnancy, like most modern women do. Yes, they have modernized the monarchy. It’s not the end of the world. It needs to happen.
This is what I was saying yesterday about royal reporting.
When people were questioning the tiaragate, Meghan made Kate cry, duchess difficult etc stories saying negative coverage was racially motivated, royal reporters pushed back and said stories were coming from the palaces. A quote in Times article about how Meghan was Harry’s degree wife was attributed to a senior royal source.
Emily Andrews from the Sun said Meghan had upset the royal households on twitter as did Dan Wooten (also from the Sun) on a radio show. Now in their paper a source is denying palace briefings? Laughable.
So if we are to believe that palace sources haven’t been briefing against the Sussexes (even though someone apparently is in this piece) does that mean the press have made these stories up? And doesn’t that support Meghan’s point that the press publish lies? I wonder how they will get around that.
Personally I think that CNN source is mischief designed to discredit and add to divisive narrative. There’s nothing they’ve done that’s been modernising- that was press hype before the wedding about diversity. They hyped her being a vocal feminist but she’s championing same stuff as Sophie & Camilla etc on women’s rights. And the line about how to deploy& harness their value is reminiscent of what (I assume) a palace courtier said in the Tim Shipman piece.
I think this whole statement from the sussexes is a mistake. They come across as self aggrandizing and as insulting the whole family including the queen, who they depend on. Even if they really believe that they are the best thing to happen to the BRF, you don’t go saying this in public. The “they should just leave” opinion is gonna be even worse if they are seen to hold the queen, prince Charles, etc in contempt.
It’s a silly question but who are the courtiers that are feeding information? and why do we hold them to their words?