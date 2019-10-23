Duchess Meghan looked lovely in purple Aritzia for the One Young World summit

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out last night at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She attended the opening ceremony for the One Young World Summit, a “global forum for young leaders brings together 2,000 young people from over 190 countries around the world to promote social impact.” Basically, teaching kids leadership skills and how to effect change in the world through social work, political work, etc, I would assume. This dovetails nicely with her role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. The Commonwealth Trust is partnering with One Young World this year to host the summit. This was also Meghan’s first public appearance since the ITV documentary aired Sunday night in the UK.

For this appearance, Meghan repeated a vivid purple Aritzia dress, with long-sleeves and a tea-length skirt. Beautiful color. This is a repeat from her pregnancy – back then, she wore this dress with a red coat, and started a debate about whether purple and red go together. Last night, she paired the dress with navy heels, which reminds me that Meghan seems to feel differently than Kate about shoes: Kate will either go neutral (beige pumps) or she’ll try to “match” her dress to her shoes. Meghan rarely matches. She often goes for a “pop of color” with her shoes. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I like navy-and-purple together, so this works. My only criticism is… something I’ve criticized Kate about many times: Meghan’s hair is down and it’s too “in her face.” These are formal events these duchesses are attending and no one wants to see all of this loose hair hanging down in their faces.

Oh, and Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English noted in her tweet-coverage that Meghan “was all smiles as she stepped out of her chauffeur-driven car.” Because it’s important to dog-whistle so all of the racists know that a biracial duchess has a car and driver, like literally every royal. It’s a f–king security issue.

