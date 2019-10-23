Duchess Meghan looked lovely in purple Aritzia for the One Young World summit

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out last night at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She attended the opening ceremony for the One Young World Summit, a “global forum for young leaders brings together 2,000 young people from over 190 countries around the world to promote social impact.” Basically, teaching kids leadership skills and how to effect change in the world through social work, political work, etc, I would assume. This dovetails nicely with her role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. The Commonwealth Trust is partnering with One Young World this year to host the summit. This was also Meghan’s first public appearance since the ITV documentary aired Sunday night in the UK.
For this appearance, Meghan repeated a vivid purple Aritzia dress, with long-sleeves and a tea-length skirt. Beautiful color. This is a repeat from her pregnancy – back then, she wore this dress with a red coat, and started a debate about whether purple and red go together. Last night, she paired the dress with navy heels, which reminds me that Meghan seems to feel differently than Kate about shoes: Kate will either go neutral (beige pumps) or she’ll try to “match” her dress to her shoes. Meghan rarely matches. She often goes for a “pop of color” with her shoes. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I like navy-and-purple together, so this works. My only criticism is… something I’ve criticized Kate about many times: Meghan’s hair is down and it’s too “in her face.” These are formal events these duchesses are attending and no one wants to see all of this loose hair hanging down in their faces.
Oh, and Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English noted in her tweet-coverage that Meghan “was all smiles as she stepped out of her chauffeur-driven car.” Because it’s important to dog-whistle so all of the racists know that a biracial duchess has a car and driver, like literally every royal. It’s a f–king security issue.
I thought I didn’t like purple for clothes. I thought wrong.
I know what you mean. And I don’t like how I look in purple, but she looks amazing!
Love the color and hair. Glad she didn’t lose 30lbs in three weeks after baby too
The Daily Fail meltdown was funny.. some body language expert talking about how MM used her hair and hands to tell folks go always.
She looks gorgeous, lovely colour but I don’t like the fitting on this one..
I agree with all you said. Also, her hair is adding to making her look frumpy. It would have been nice to see her have it pulled back a bit. And as always, love her shoe game.
The dress looks a bit loose, and I’m not sure if I like the Navy shoes. Honestly I feel red shoes would have looked better… but purple is a difficult color to pair.
I still have major (major!) ankle envy for Meghan, she has such elegant legs.
She looked great! That dress is a great color on her and I’m glad we got to see it again.
I’m glad you mentioned that tweet, bc omg it was ridiculous. There was NO REASON to include that line about the chauffeur besides being a racist a-hole.
Shes super glowing, such a beautiful smile! That purple on her is amazing, both her and Kate rock those rich colors.
I’m not a huge fan of the dress but it might just be the fit, I think it probably just needed to be tailored a little better. It looks a little shapeless? And the shoes.
Either way, she rocks it.
Rebecca English is such a vile racist PoS.
I love that dress colour on Meghan. I enjoyed it with the red coat, too. It’s a combination I’ve seen a number of times and while it doesn’t always work, imo it did for her partly because of the cuts of the dress and coat together.
Nice dress and I liked it with the red coat, too. The hairstyle is distracting.
It was sweet and awkward when she stopped her friend from curtsying to her. But completely on brand so I loved it.
Like I’ve said before,usually the British tabloids operate in this little bubble, but that is now a thing of the past now. The poor souls didn’t even have time to prepare themselves for the sting that comes from being read to filth.
When you got a retired granny from Florida coming at you on Twitter for being trash, you know you dun’ goofed
Great to see her looking so well. Random thought…I wonder how both Harry & Will managed to marry women with such marvelous hair?? Other random thought…sometimes I wish a house would fall on Rebecca English al a the Wizard of Oz-such a vile woman.
We’d all have great hair if we had constant free access to good hairdressers
If you look up Kate’s hair in the early years, it’s her real hair, and it’s thinner and often messy.
That’s a gorgeous colour on her and it pops even more here because it’s not competing with bright red (I quite liked the combo, but I liv5e this).
Her hair does look amazing, but I agree it would have been better to see more of her face!
She got plenty of support at the event too, which she seems to be a regular at, and there was a sweet moment where one of her friends started to curtsey and she asked for a hug instead.
Rebecca English was trying to mock Meghan for complaining while having luxuries like a chauffeur. It’s rather backfired on her, though. As if having a chauffeur somehow cancels out being harassed.
I really do like the flow of the dress. I wanted to see more of it when she wore it back in Jan and am glad Meghan answered my wishes (10 months later but it’s cool Megs. We cool)
This woman is just super gorge. She’s blessed with one of those faces that people love to look at, man or woman. Her hubs must be over the moon every time he looks at her.
I’m glad Meghan is back after the interview. It show she can bear her soul and still do her job. The cheers for her were wonderful and the bow and curtsy and the chauffeur show she wasn’t stripped of royal privileges after the interview. The RRs are salty their hit pieces didn’t work….again. BRF take note and have a care in handling the Sussexes from here on out.
Beautiful hair. She could try a soft fringe – it didn’t look at great on Kate, but I think it would look lovely on Megs.
Not a fan of the shoes, but thats hardly important atm.
I….agree about the hair. And…I think its time for Meghan to consider a trim. It really does make a difference.
Was she supposed to take the subway to her event? Be strong Meghan.
Stay strong!
It looks like a Kate dress, but I like this style better on Meghan. Kate is just too dang thin, it makes me uncomfortable sometimes. Hair’s a bit of a mess, but I don’t know, it could have been raining or windy. Beautiful overall.
Love navy, love deep purple and love sack dresses, so this is right up my alley!
Another thing I love: since Meghan came on the scene with her long flowy hair, everyone has stopped insisting that women past the age of 30 (ahem, Kate Middleton) need to cut their hair to a chin length Bob to be considered “professional”
You know, her smiles are always genuine. Not clenched or forced. She looks happy to be there and happy to see people.