Duchess Meghan’s friend confirms: She tried to ‘warn’ Meghan & Meg didn’t listen

During her interview for ITV’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about how British friends tried to warn her about what was going to happen when people found out that she was dating Prince Harry, and that she was planning to marry him. Meghan said, in part:
“… I don’t think anybody can understand that, but in all fairness, I had no idea. Which probably sounds difficult to understand here, but when I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy… But my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’ And I very naively — I’m an American we don’t have that there — said, ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense! I’m not in tabloids!’ I didn’t get it. So, it’s been… yeah, it’s been complicated.”
I said on Twitter and on this site that it’s true that Americans simply don’t comprehend the ruthless way the British tabloids behave, or the presence the tabloids have in British life. Media outlets like the Daily Mail and The Sun – and to a lesser extent, the Daily Mirror and Daily Express – dominate conversations about celebrities and royals and sometimes even politics. That being said, if I was about to marry a British prince, I probably would have listened to all of those British people and used that information to try to understand. Meghan leaves the impression that she truly did walk into this relationship blinded to the realities they would face from the press and from Harry’s family. I’m not blaming her for what has happened, but… clearly, even Harry understood how bad it would get and he tried to protect her from the word go. Maybe “naive” is the right word for her to use there.
Anyway, as soon as the Daily Mail heard Meghan say that British friends tried to warn her, the Mail tracked down one of those friends and confirmed that, yes, Meghan was warned:
A British friend who warned Meghan Markle over marrying Prince Harry because of intense media scrutiny today insisted: ‘I told her she didn’t know what she was letting herself in for.’ Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne says her friend was ‘naive’ about dealing with the UK press and predicted pressures for the duchess if she wed into the Royal Family.
Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Meghan’s former agent admitted: ‘I knew the documentary was on but I made a decision not to watch it. However I’ve since read that Prince Harry talks about his relationship with his brother and that Meghan discusses her struggles of being in the spotlight with the Press. I did speak to Meghan about the British media and it was clear that she didn’t know what she was letting herself in for. She was naive. I still think that now.’
Ms Nelthorpe-Cowne, 54, was the confidante who had lunch with the then-Suits actress just hours before her first date with the royal in 2016. The two women had been in Delaunay restaurant in London’s Covent Garden when Meghan told Gina: “’I'm going on a date tonight… with Prince Harry!’ She whispered it so quietly I had to ask her to repeat it. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing but I think she could barely believe it either. We were both extremely excited.’
Ms Nelthorpe-Cowne, who is a director at the London-based talent agency Kruger Cowne, said: ‘I looked at how stunning she was and I just thought: ‘There’s no way he’s going to be able to resist her.’
She said as the relationship with Harry blossomed and she could see that it was serious she warned her friend that romance with such a high-profile royal would impact heavily on her life. ‘One day we were having lunch on the Strand in London and it was obvious it was getting very serious with Harry,’ she said. ‘I said, ‘This is serious. This is the end of your normal life, the end of your privacy – everything. But she just held up her hand and said: ‘Stop. I don’t want to hear any negativity. This is a happy time for us.’ She described the 38-year-old as someone who hates ‘negativity’ and is ‘so focused on what she wants’ that she will stop associates in their tracks if they question her decisions.
She accused the mother-of-one of being ‘picky’ and someone who ‘likes to move on’ quickly if she doesn’t see eye-to-eye with them. She revealed the ruthless side of Ms Markle in an interview in which she described Harry’s future bride as ‘difficult’ to work with after travelling the world with the former actress. The entrepreneur however described Ms Markle as ‘delightful, warm, personable – and hugely charismatic’, someone who instantly brings you into their world.
Yeah. All of this seems on-brand for Meghan, and I mean that in both a good and bad way. On one side, you can interpret this story as Meghan simply being a positive person and believing in an affirmational life, that if you put out good energy, good energy comes back to you. Meghan doesn’t want to hear the negativity because she doesn’t want that energy. It’s admirable and brave, in a way, to live an optimistic life. On the other side, Meghan comes across as someone willfully blind, to the point where she refuses to hear (much less consider) advice given in good faith. Someone who always thinks she knows best, that her positive perspective will always be right.
Her not “taking” or considering advice doesnt excuse how she has been treated.
However, I feel like this “love blinded” her attitude is the doorway to a dangerous path. I have absolutely decided not to be with people because of their parents. I left someone around the 2016 elections because their family were hardcore trump supporters and closet racists, I was okay to them because I looked bi-racial, I had to leave that. Meghan married into a toxic organization that is under constant press scrutiny, that is something that shouldn’t have been weighed lightly or put in the rearview for love.
I think the love she and Harry share is beautiful and I have a lot of faith in them as a couple, but he comes from a system, one that he will NEVER leave. Let’s be clear, Harry will never leave the BRF, and he fakes just as much normalcy as his brother, and that should have been considered.
Yes. The family needs to be a huge consideration in a serious relationship. I wonder if this wisdom comes with age? Though Meghan wasn’t that young. I don’t know. But yep, the family can destroy you , and who needs it.
Living positively Is not the same as willfully ignoring constructive criticism and warnings. I like her, but that’s waking around with blinders. Women need to be pragmatic to survive, especially a woman on the world stage. This “no-negativity” thing makes sense for an actress going to auditions, but not in the real world.
Willfully ignoring constructive criticism? What other than the advice this “friend” (what friend goes to the press with snarky comments like this?) was “constructive criticism”?
@Christina – Agreed!
Oh, she couldn’t have known, IMO. What I question is Harry. He knew. Why did he even date someone outside of his circle? Okay so this is totally armchair…I think the way he lost his mom, and how he blamed the press (which I totally understand and they played a role, and the pictures of Diana dying, I can’t even think about that), and that he was 12. A 12 yo boy. I think he has relived that evening his whole life imagining how he could have saved Diana. And somehow he is replaying it, trying to save her this time. He was drawn to Meghan and to this. Just my two cents.
I get the feeling the women he previously dated didn’t want to marry him since they knew what would happen if they married so he had to date someone outside of the usual circles. Even Kate I’m wasn’t titled and it‘a like William liked she was as “normal” as possible and not really really doing anything so it’s less easy to target her.
But I still think a biracial once divorced American actress was too risky choice for Harry to date. I mean a couple of those would have been something that would get ignored by press or at least defended by fans enough for it not to matter. But if I was Harry I would have guessed the press would choose to attack at least one of those aspects of Megan even of she was otherwise perfect.
No matter how wilful, naive or optimistic she was, even if she was a scheming social climber, how does this justify racial abuse on this world wide scale? It still comes down on putting the onus on the victim to do something, do more, do less or be something else. The only thing that needs to be done is that the abusers need to be stopped. And to every one who is saying, oh she is a privileged position, she shouldn’t complain, this just further proves to women of color that if even a woman in her position isn’t exempt from racial abuse, what hope is there for the rest of us. This has just been so sad and disheartening on every level.
This article is silly and her “friend” is awful for going to the press about this too and calling her naive now. How many of us can say we eagerly keep people around who tell us our hopes are garbage anyway?
It really doesn’t sound like this woman is a friend of Meghan’s. I would take what she says with a grain of salt.
Thank you. What “friend” goes to the press to say “I told you so”?
Not only the press, but to the Daily Heil. No, no nope. That’s no friend of Meghan. I feel like we’ve heard from this “ex-agent” before and it was also a bunch of snarky digs and ‘Meghan is so stupid’ comments from her. So, I actually don’t believe a word she says. I’ll bet the actual friend who gave Meghan advice is someone else (who will not speak up on the record…because it’s an actual friend) and this “ex-agent” is just trying to get another 15 minutes of fame.
Right?? And then describes her as “difficult” etc. I actually wonder what she did say – because some stuff is in quotes and some isn’t, so I definitely think the Mail is twisting some of what this person said – but, she doesn’t sound like a friend.
That’s what I said aswell, she is aware of the the negative stories but decided to say that no one can change Meghan’s mind and that she is difficult to work with!
…So what?? None of that excuses or explains away the amount of racist abuse she has received. Period.
This again falls under the idea that a black woman has to change how she lives HER life as opposed to the racist institutions and ideologies themselves being changed.
The fact the Nina gave a exclusive quote to the Fail and calls herself a ‘confidante’ says all I need to know about her and the high horse she is on right now.
I don’t know. Even those that have never stepped foot into the U.K. know how brutal their media/gossip reporters are. I think she probably thought she’d be able to handle it but now realizes she can’t. I have some sympathy for her but to be honest she knew what she was getting herself in to. The U.K. press are pure scum. But to be honest as a Black woman she’s probably had to deal with racist bullsh*t her whole life, it’s just now on a bigger/global scale…which is horrible. Why hasn’t the Queen stepped up and made a statement? The only one who seems to have Meghan’s back is Harry.
The heart wants what it wants I guess. But in fairness, I’m sure PH convinced her that he could protect her from it. And he did try to find someone from (or more familiar with ) his own world and those women said thanks, but no thanks. So what’s he supposed to do? It is still on the press and to a large extent the public to stop this garbage behavior. The press feeds the public what it wants to hear and the public (including myself here too) has an insatiable need for gossip.
I agree, but I also think that Harry thought he would protect her from it because he didn’t know how bad it would be. Yes, Harry has often been thrown under the bus to protect various other people, or just because he’s the “spare,” but I still don’t think he was prepared for the full racist onslaught that Meghan has experienced.
I think that Meghan probably thought they would write stories about her but did anyone foresee the avalanche of lies and hatred that would be spewed at her? I agree with Meghan where she expected things to be fair. She didn’t expect tabloids to pay off her father and sister for stories, to skew things like eating an avocado into being about supporting terrorism, to attack her relentlessly for putting her hand on her belly while pregnant. Maybe I’m a naive American regarding UK tabloids, but that all seems so completely abhorrent that I’m shocked by it too.
Lainey was one who was always on that “belly cupping” thing. I think people who obsess over that stuff are mentally ill. It’s not your body, shut up.
And also, I think the line about it being fair plays into what this woman said about Meghan focusing on the positive. Meghan probably thought – “well they may attack me, but I’m going to put my head down and work and try to do good so they can only attack me so much and it will be for stupid things that no one believes and the attacks will stop.” I don’t think she could have anticipated the attacks being so unrelenting, no matter what she is actually doing .
I’m a Canadian but I lived in the UK 2 years. I was aware of Meghan because she used to live in my city and she did a lot of charity and also was in commercials. She had a great reputation here, Toronto. When i heard she was marrying into the Royal family I just felt so bad for her. It was obvious she didn’t know what she’s was getting into. Sometimes you think it’s all worth it for love, it really isn’t. Unfortunately
And those Windsor’s really don’t age well either.
It’s also hard for her because she doesn’t have the support of her own family other than her mother. When your own blood has no problem selling fake stories about you, it’s got to be infuriating. It would be so hard to hold all that anger in and still smile for the cameras.
TRUTH! thank you. Love wears off, and the Windsor’s hair certainly does! I look at Meghan and I think, so you couldn’t meet Captain America? I would have wrangled that instead. lol I swear I think she could have done better! she really is gorgeous.
I can see why Meghan it’s not friends with this woman anymore she sounds jealous and petty This woman went to the same tabloids twice to trashed Meghan .
‘so focused on what she wants’ that she will stop associates in their tracks if they question her decisions.
This comment fits into the negative narrative and this woman knows it, are we sure she is in good terms with Meghan?
“Someone who always thinks she knows best, that her positive perspective will always be right.”
I think this is Meghan’s major problem.
I just lost a close friend to leukemia. She also had this very positive perspective on life. She refused ever to let any negativity come around her and all through treatment she believed completely she would heal. Her attitude made her a beautiful person and she fought her disease for almost five years surviving when the odds were almost zero many times. I credit her positive outlook for that survival. The downside of it however was that it was difficult to discuss what would happen if she died and there was sometimes a sort of artificialness that you had to maintain in the last stages. Also even though she’d been sick for five years nothing was that prepared for her death. So it’s a good and bad thing, this outcome. I really admired it though- however she could stay so positive but there are good and some bad things about this type of person. It sounds like Meghan is like this too.
The last comments by the “friend” are very telling – about that person. No matter how much Meghan could have known or taken into account how awful the press is there, to say that she should have or would have known how vile and racist they could be is bullshit victim blaming. I don’t even blame Harry for being a little naive because that particular level of vitriol is not something he had experienced, regardless of what his mom and Fergie went through.
This sounds more like a FORMER friendly associate than a friend. The latter would have confirmed that she talked to Meghan about her concerns towards the tabloids but stopped then and there. A friend does not call the other ‘difficult to work with’.
Meghan could not have known how bad this would go. Harry didn’t know. Harry probably thought that the Queen or Charles or ANYONE would step up and put an end to this.
I feel like this woman has been used as an unnamed source before. The Meghan putting up her hand thing and saying no negativity sounds very familiar. Like they might have used this woman’s words and attributed it to someone in palace??