“Kanye West donated $1 million to charity for Kim Kardashian’s birthday” links
  • October 23, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kanye West donated $1 million to charity for Kim Kardashian’s 39th birthday. [Dlisted]
Rihanna & Drake are friendly again after three years of nothing. [LaineyGossip]
Robert Pattinson will probably do a bonkers voice for Batman. [Just Jared]
I wish Andrea Riseborough would ditch the blonde. [Go Fug Yourself]
Local Tennessee man is a racist, homophobe, bigot and sexist POS. [Pajiba]
There’s so much drama about Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin today, something about an IG Story and a vague death threat. [Jezebel]
Grandma Winnie wants us to impeach Trump for her 100th birthday. [Towleroad]
A domestic violence situation for an Unexpected star. [Starcasm]
Nicole Scherzinger sang the anthem and it was not good. [Seriously OMG]

