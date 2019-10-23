Duchess Kate wore an autumnal LK Bennett for a Kensington Palace event

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a new dress and now we have to talk about it, I guess. Apparently, before Prince William and Kate did their royal tour of Pakistan, they welcomed the finalists to the BBC Radio 1 Teen Hero Awards to Kensington Palace. They also welcomed Camila Cabello to the palace alongside the kids. Here’s more about the event:
Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 visited The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace earlier this month, along with chart-topping superstar Camila Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James.
Now in its tenth year, @bbcradio1’s Teen Awards is the biggest teen event in the pop music calendar and shines a light on some of the UK’s most inspirational teens, seeing them crowned Teen Heroes of 2019 in front of an audience of 14-17 year-olds.
This is the fourth consecutive year that Radio 1’s Teen Heroes have been honoured with an invitation to the Palace. The ten finalists were greeted by The Duke and Duchess, who praised them for their inspirational work and their dedication to helping others.
I don’t really understand why KP didn’t publicize this at the time, before the Pakistan trip – it’s not like it would have been a security concern to even post these photos the day afterwards, surely. Maybe KP is employing some kind of honest-to-God strategy where they do some work, unpublicized at the time, and then hold on to the information and photos until a smart moment to release them… like, when the Cambridges want to look better than… some other people. I won’t say who.
As for Kate’s new dress… it’s new to us, that’s why it’s notable. Her dress in these photos is LK Bennett, one of her favorite labels, and it’s the silk Gabrielle midi dress, meant to evoke “the spirit of the 1930s.” LOL, Dust Bowl Cosplay. It retails for about $645 (according to Page Six). I mean, it’s pretty and autumnal, a perfect October dress, really.
Photos/IG courtesy of Kensington Royal.
She looks great. She is an incredible representative for the UK.
If you’re sure.
It’s a very pretty dress. And she is an ass.
Tee hee!
I would wear that dress. I love earth tones.
And she is complicit.
@Sarah, Thank God my phone was on mute when I read your comment. Priceless.
She looks good. That’s all.
Lololol.
Yes women of the UK. Be super thin, wear fancy clothes and stay with your man who treats you with disdain. That’s all you should ever want. Also say nothing. We don’t want to hear you talk. Rule Britannia!!
Is it me or she has changed her hair colour again?
she keeps going lighter. i wouldn’t doubt she’s going grey fast. i’m 2 years younger and my grey comes in exponentially more each year. it will be white by the time i’m 45 and i have literally zero stress in my life. i think she and her husband suck eggs right now but no doubt the woman is stressed. she has to be perfect, her man is stepping out, she is being forced to work (sarcasm), her inlaws make her look like trash, she’s got 3 kids.
“her inlaws make her look like trash”.
How are Chuck & Cammie making Cathy Cambridge look like trash? I need to go to Specsavers as I just cannot see what you are referring to.
it’s the kids. It’s like the ageing process speeds up 300% after having them.
@baytampabay – i meant her brother and sister in law…and that is undisputed.
She’s gone lighter, but the lighting in these photos is a bit weird. It almost seems like there’s a filter or something affecting the coloring. Everything seems like it’s at weird saturation/contrast levels.
It looks like a nice dress. She has so many other of those same dresses though – the one she wore for the first day of school with Charlotte seems like it would have worked just as well here.
I guess the days of repeats are over for a while now though, lol.
LK Bennet is mid-range and Brit home grown brand so my guess is she’ll get a guise under supporting UK industry, especially with Brexit forever looming on the political spectrum…
The patronising ‘oh look Katie let’s entertain the commoners’ look from William gets me every time. I get he has to at least look interested, but his whole demeanour screams dis-ingenuity….
I also really love the green paisley dress in the first picture!
I actually prefer that one to Kate’s. I just don’t care for that pattern on Kate’s.
I’m not loving those padded Star Trek shoulders in that dress. And yes, she has at least a hundred dresses that are *very* similar. This is a woman who doesn’t need to buy another daytime dress again. She could “shop” in her closet for years (esp. considering how infrequently she “works”), and we’d never know the difference. She really needs to learn to use separates and change them up with different accessories. Or even just change up the accessories with the dresses, a different colored shoe or bag, different jewelry (for day or night).
An event and a new dress.
“I don’t really understand why KP didn’t publicize this at the time, before the Pakistan trip – it’s not like it would have been a security concern to even post these photos the day afterwards…,”
Perhaps BBC Radio 1 decided the date on when to release the information of the winners of THEIR award? I know it seems shocking but it makes sense in this instance. PS the winners of this award have always been announced in mid-late October.
Well there you go. Mystery solved. Thanks @chunkyla
I think it is because that KP is trying to fool the public to believe that Cathy Cambridge does many engagements that are private (non-public) and not publicized. This would lead the public to believe Cathy works more than she does. Just wait as I believe we will see more pictures released from another non-public engagement two weeks after the fact.
It really is difficult to to “prove” Cathy attended a meeting for three hours hence this type of PR.
Like ITV did with the Sussex documentary clips, right? It’s amazing how they were raked over the coals for when those clips aired, but when the Cambridges do it it’s only on the broadcaster. 🤔🤔
Word on the street is that Willys cheating is much, much worse than reported. Which is not surprising at all. This … Give Kate an Emmy! Also once Willys cheating started to pick up, Sussex smear picked up to. How odd….
And I oop! Tell us more…
Okay, we are going to need more details……
Please serve some extra strong tea!
Well there were casual mentions of a lawyer in London and possibly a banker, when the Rose affair was being discussed. If the media is complicit in keeping this silent we won’t really hear about for several years though.
Where’s that come from?
Word on the street is that Willys cheating is much, much worse than reported. Which is not surprising at all. This … Give Kate an Emmy! Also once Willys cheating started to pick up, Sussex smear picked up to. How odd….
I can’t with these two ever since Megan came onto the scene. Always suspected it. I was disillusioned at Kate after the wedding… doing nothing despite having the big platform to actually do so much good. But I’m even more so after all of this Megan and Harry taking the fall for their laziness and Andrew.
How is that pattern paying homage to the 30s? It’s fine. It fits. Nothing spectacular about it.
Congratulations to the winners! Like you, Kaiser, I’m not sure why they held on to it. Were they afraid of Cabello and a group of teens would overshadow the tour?
It is a great work dress for the office or a very low key non-public engagement.
Kate looks nice and there appears to be limited buttons. Kate has done much worse on many occasions.
I think it hasn’t been broadcasted yet, so it’s probably to do with the BBC schedule for promotion of the show.
She never wears anything fun, IMO. She always winds up wearing something my elementary school teacher wore in 1985. 🤷🏼♀️
Word.
This dress looks like one I had in the early 90s that I wore with black L’Eggs Silken Mist hose and low heel pumps. It was dowdy and unattractive and so is Kate’s. BUT black L ‘eggs Silken Mist hose were the sex and still are, dammit! Lol
I loved L’Eggs hosiery and wore nothing else until I could afford Hanes Silk Reflections from department stores.
Forget about Kate, who looks pretty much as she usually looks, what’s with the slight sheer in William’s jacket? Shiny shiny prince fashion? (Honestly, William is wearing interesting suits lately, he’s becoming a bit of a dandy like his father… How much does HE spend on clothes, I wonder?)
That’s a whole lotta’ ugly for almost 700 dollars.
I hate the dress. It looks dated as hell.