Kylie Jenner thinks it’s ‘amazing’ that 20-month-old Stormi is ‘super into makeup’

One of the stories I missed last week was this dumb Kylie Jenner thing. I enjoy a fun meme as much as the next person, but people were really going crazy over Kylie singing “Rise and shine” to her daughter Stormi. Like, it wasn’t just a social media meme – people were legitimately doing “remixes” and even Miley Cyrus “covered” it.
I mean? It’s just kind of a funny mom thing. The clip is actually from a cool video on Kylie’s YouTube channel where she gives a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office. She’s been posting new videos about once a week, and I actually wanted to talk about the latest one, where Kylie talks about her own makeup routine nowadays – she says she’s got it down to 10 minutes – and then she talks about how Stormi wants to wear makeup. Stormi is 20 months old.
Looks like Kylie Jenner has passed down her love of makeup to daughter Stormi! The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, opened up about her 20-month-old child’s interests in a new YouTube video, which documented how the star’s everyday makeup routine has gotten shorter since becoming a mom.
“Stormi is actually super into makeup right now. It’s amazing,” Jenner remarked, adding that just like her mother, Stormi is all about lipstick. “Every time I’m wearing lipstick she notices. She looks at me and says, ‘lip lip lip.’”
Despite her daughter’s fascination with cosmetics, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn’t decided when she’ll let her daughter start wearing some. “I haven’t even thought about when I’m gonna let Stormi wear makeup. I don’t know, I’m just going to see. She might even not want to wear makeup. But honestly, how things are going, this girl is obsessed with makeup. She begs me at this point.”
I remember being fascinated by my mom’s makeup as a kid as well, and I think most kids are (especially girls) interested in their moms’ whole routine. Stormi probably does notice when Kylie has on lipstick and all of that. Kim Kardashian says similar stuff about North too, only in North’s case, Kim allows North to “style herself” and wear makeup for magazine shoots, which is – in my opinion – a bridge too far. Stormi is just showing an interest in what surrounds her every day. As Kylie showed in her office tour, Stormi is there at the Kylie Cosmetics office every day, and she’s figuring out that makeup is a big deal in Kylie’s life, so Stormi is curious about it. I don’t know…maybe read to Stormi instead of putting makeup on her though?
My 3 year old son loves to help me get ready. He likes finding the different things in the makeup drawer and handing them to me. I think the bright colors and shiny tubes just appeal to little ones.
I don’t know, it’s a little harsh to say read a book instead. We don’t know that she doesn’t do that also.
I don’t know, sounds on point and on brand for any of those people. If there’s a library in her house it’s because a hired decorator put it there.
I hope not. All the girls seems to spend quite a bit of time with their kids, and seem to really enjoy doing things with them, so I’m hopeful. Or maybe I’m just happy that I got to sleep in beyond 330am this morning and am the ultimate optimist today?
My son loves that too at 3. At age of 6 he still likes to do a make up look on me. Now it is more an excuse to paint on my face but that is besides the point. The point is the context. This family is obsessed with beauty to the point they all are unrecognisable. And not only as their original selves but sometimes they look like mannequins not humans. So I think it is fair to assume their kids are constantly exposed to it, and in this way form the notion of what is important and desirable in life. Also if they did not make their own lives into an empire, constantly exposing their private life to public I would be just fine with it. But is there any indication not to assume they are grooming a new generation of KKlan for public consumption? In which case teaching their kids to be aware of their looks and beauty is essential life programming here.
Isn’t make up toxic to children?
I’m not too sure I’d use the word ‘amazing’ for her to be into makeup at that young age. Maybe it’s cute.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. My 2 year old loves to mimic me at my vanity doing my hair and makeup and she always asks me to paint her nails. She also loves books, puzzles and playing with toy cars.
As long as Kylie is encouraging her to explore lots of interests and not focusing only on makeup and beauty it’s fine. What I’m afraid of is that family is so vapid I don’t have high hopes that will happen.
All the kids of this family are going to grow up with body dysmorphia. Really sad.