People: The Sussexes are ‘seeking help’ from American lawyers & PR pros

The Duchess of Sussex is the cover subject for Tatler’s 310-anniversary issue, their December issue. They used a photo of her from 2015, and it’s clear that she had no part in this cover story. Mostly, it appears the cover story is just people – journalists, royal commentators – talking about Meghan. It is the one-year anniversary of the start of the smear campaign, so mark your calendars.

Last night, I finally got to see the full Harry & Meghan: An African Journey documentary. It aired on ABC, and I suspect it was slightly edited from the original ITV doc. Still, it provided more context for the clips we’ve already seen. What I found remarkable is that it was even clearer that Harry and Meghan had made the choice ahead of time to use this documentary to start the larger conversation about their own mental health, and how the smear campaign in the past year has affected them. In context, Harry’s words about his own mental health were outstanding, as he discussed the fact that he’s always going to have to do the work to manage his mental health, especially now that he’s reminded of so much of the negativity in his late mother’s life as he sees so many similarities to how his wife is treated. He didn’t seem “fragile,” he seemed tired and self-aware, and aware of what is happening to his family.

As for Meghan… the added context did show more of what we already saw – she’s feeling raw. But she’s good in interviews, they both are. Will the stans slam me if I say that Meghan’s comments felt more… prepared? Like, she knew what she was going to say. She had thought about it. Which makes me wonder about this piece of news, from People:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going their own way. The royal couple are taking a stand against their negative treatment in the media — and seeking help outside of the royal household from lawyers, friends and PR professionals in the U.S. “They are not going through the traditional route of using people from within the household,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They want to plow their own field, certainly.” Notably, Harry’s statement attacking the media received no public support from either William, 37, or his father Prince Charles, 70. “It is a strange family and not one that has supported one another very well,” says royal biographer Penny Junor. “They don’t praise one another and never call each other up just to say, ‘That was a great speech.’ “

[From People]

We heard rumors about this months ago, before the Africa trip, that Meghan and Harry were speaking to American PR firms, but we thought that was just about managing their charitable foundation and fundraising and such. I wonder if they’ve been prepped by outside PR consultants about how to fight back against the smear campaign, how to call it out. That’s not a slam at all – clearly, the palaces are all nests of vipers. It’s smart to work with people outside of the royal fold.