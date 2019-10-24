People: The Sussexes are ‘seeking help’ from American lawyers & PR pros

The Duchess of Sussex is the cover subject for Tatler’s 310-anniversary issue, their December issue. They used a photo of her from 2015, and it’s clear that she had no part in this cover story. Mostly, it appears the cover story is just people – journalists, royal commentators – talking about Meghan. It is the one-year anniversary of the start of the smear campaign, so mark your calendars.
Last night, I finally got to see the full Harry & Meghan: An African Journey documentary. It aired on ABC, and I suspect it was slightly edited from the original ITV doc. Still, it provided more context for the clips we’ve already seen. What I found remarkable is that it was even clearer that Harry and Meghan had made the choice ahead of time to use this documentary to start the larger conversation about their own mental health, and how the smear campaign in the past year has affected them. In context, Harry’s words about his own mental health were outstanding, as he discussed the fact that he’s always going to have to do the work to manage his mental health, especially now that he’s reminded of so much of the negativity in his late mother’s life as he sees so many similarities to how his wife is treated. He didn’t seem “fragile,” he seemed tired and self-aware, and aware of what is happening to his family.
As for Meghan… the added context did show more of what we already saw – she’s feeling raw. But she’s good in interviews, they both are. Will the stans slam me if I say that Meghan’s comments felt more… prepared? Like, she knew what she was going to say. She had thought about it. Which makes me wonder about this piece of news, from People:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going their own way. The royal couple are taking a stand against their negative treatment in the media — and seeking help outside of the royal household from lawyers, friends and PR professionals in the U.S.
“They are not going through the traditional route of using people from within the household,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They want to plow their own field, certainly.”
Notably, Harry’s statement attacking the media received no public support from either William, 37, or his father Prince Charles, 70.
“It is a strange family and not one that has supported one another very well,” says royal biographer Penny Junor. “They don’t praise one another and never call each other up just to say, ‘That was a great speech.’ “
We heard rumors about this months ago, before the Africa trip, that Meghan and Harry were speaking to American PR firms, but we thought that was just about managing their charitable foundation and fundraising and such. I wonder if they’ve been prepped by outside PR consultants about how to fight back against the smear campaign, how to call it out. That’s not a slam at all – clearly, the palaces are all nests of vipers. It’s smart to work with people outside of the royal fold.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
I’d be astonished if she hadn’t prepared what she was going to say. Talking about that sort of deeply emotional topic with the world watching? I’d have gone through 100 rewrites if I were her. It was clearly very difficult to say even so.
Exactly, most people go in prepared and Meghan has shown us she always prepares.
I wonder, though, if the American PR firms truly understand the British media? I would think it better to engage a British firm. Whoever hushed up all the Beckhams scandals, for example.
Wasn’t that Max Clifford? At least, I think he was the guy around the time of Rebecca Loos’s affair with David. He’s now dead.
The problem with using a British firm would be the likelihood of divided loyalties, I would imagine. An American firm would likely have Brits working there and can do research hopefully but right now it seems like the Sussexes desperately need to get as far out of the London/Royal/British Press fold as possible for their representation.
At this point I believe that not understanding the BM is actually a plus. The BM is so toxic that it requires an outsider who doesn’t understand them or care to understand them to change things.
Like all family scapegoats Meghan is tasked with bringing about change (just like Diana before her). The question is will she benefit from the change herself?
They may not understand the British media, but they do understand American media, and it seems that someone in Team Sussex has decided that it may be a good idea to fight this battle, in part, in the US media outlets. Not sure how this will play out in the end.
I read on something yesterday (the Daily Beast?) that Harry’s wealth is about $30 million based on his inheritance from his mother. That’s more than I expected and if that’s the case, they *could* make a go of it on their own if they wanted.
How sad that William and co are now using Harry’s depression against him to try and show he is depressed because of Meghan.
If William and the Royal family really are a true family then they will put a stop to those smear campaigns. But alas, they are busy trying to protect pedo Andrew instead of helping an innocent woman.
Using American advisers seems like a mistake, unless they plan to de-camp to the States.
I would think that most PR and law firms that are large enough to take on a client like the Sussexes would have multiple offices in different countries and would be adept at dealing with international or multi-national PR/law issues. Our economy is global, or media is global, social media is global. This might be a US firm in that it was started and is headquartered in America, but I would imagine that it has offices in England as well.
They’re also working outside of the palace system because folks there always leak to the very people who Harry and Meghan are going against. The only way we don’t know their true next steps is because of this.
As for Charles and William, they have too much crap the media can throw at them(Camilla for Charles, being lazy, hidden affairs, etc for William) to say anything encouraging Harry and Meghan in their fight. At least Charles isn’t being extra buddy buddy with them like William was in Pakistan.
William is showing his weakness to the media by being so buddy buddy as you state. Time will not thank him for that. There will come a time when news will be thin on the ground and they WILL turn on him or someone in the press pack will break rank to build their career.
Having such an open secret hanging over your head will only end in tears no matter how many news paper editors you appease,
If the Sussexes are going outside the Firm they are looking for people who are not afraid to knuckle up.
I watched the documentary last night. I thought it did a great job of highlighting the work and charities supported on the tour and their personal messaging didn’t distract from the tour’s purpose or success. I learned a great deal.
H&M have suffered in silence long enough and have decided to not take it anymore. They both came across as tired and weary, but not “fragile” or showing signs of mental distress and weakness that would require them to “step away from their royal duties” on a long term basis.
I think H&M wanted to shine a light on what’s happening to them on an international level and this documentary achieved that. The world got a chance to see and hear directly from them and in context…not filtered through media spin.
Harry has grown up and matured and it seems to have pissed everyone off that he will no longer suffer in silence in the traditional role of the spare…the whipping and dumping boy for the heirs. He has served notice that Meghan and Archie are his family and he will do what he needs to do to protect them.
This pretty much backs up the speculation that the leaks have come from both courtiers and RF members i.e. the DoLittles.
The facts they’ve chosen Schillings, a non traditional RF firm and now are seeking US Counsel speaks to them not trusting the traditional firm players who would likely muddy the waters.
I haven’t seen the documentary yet (but I do have it DVR-ed) but I’m sure her remarks were prepared. She knew at least some of the stuff she was going to be asked or that they were going to discuss and had remarks written up prior. It seems like the smart thing to do.
The levels of pettiness and ego in that family shouldn’t surprise me, and yet, here we are. I *knew* Charles’ jealousy was off the scales from the beginning with Diana, and he’d use both boys from time to time, but William’s…wow. Again, I know Harry was always the one to under the bus first, esp. to make “the golden one” shine, but I’d never doubted William loved Harry. Now…nope. I feel like William wouldn’t even spit in Harry’s direction, even if Harry was on fire. And did you all see how it was made known that H&M’s picture was no longer in “pride of place” in TQ’s receiving room? But W&K’s engagement photo is still there, as is one taken of Harry & Will in uniform. No Meg.
My heart breaks for Harry, realising his family will stab them in the back, and just stand and watch as they bleed out. Because that’s what this press attack is on his family: death by a thousand cuts.
I hope he extricates himself, Meg, and Archie from the viper’s nest.
I don’t think the picture is that big a deal, my guess is the pictures are rotated out, and there was nothing personal there, but it certainly looks bad and someone should have realized that.
I think the royal family IG in general though says a lot about how the family views Meghan (and to a certain extent Harry). For example, they shared the Cambridge’s IG video of their Pakistan tour, but did not share the video from the South Africa tour. they haven’t posted anything about Meghan’s appearance at One Young world, but they do post about all of Kate’s solo engagements. (they post about some of Meghan’s solo appearances, but not all.)
I’m amazed that Penny Junor, a pro-Charles reporter, went so far as to admit that the BRF are far from the supportive group we’d assume family would be. Even the slightest dig at that toxic establishment is quite a rarity nowadays and she went there. We need to see more of this.
I notice that. She took a swing at the Firm.
I wonder if Junor has been refused some kind of access and this is her payback? Tit for tat as always.
Oh, and my tinfoil hat theory after watching the documentary is that Harry is the one who wanted to marry Meghan as quickly as possible before she had a change of heart. Harry blames the media for destroying his previous relationships and was not taking a chance on Meghan fleeing also. And, they had Archie so fast, not because of Meghan’s age, but Harry wanted to be sure to anchor Meghan to him. If they’d waited to have children, Meghan would probably have cut and run after experiencing all this toxic hate. But now, with Archie, she’s not leaving her baby or her husband.
That honestly makes it sound like Meghan had no say or choice in the matter, or didn’t get that he was trying to “snare” her, which is kind of problematic.
I do agree with you that Harry’s past relationship failures (because of the intense media hounding of his girlfriends) probably played a part, though. When he realised she could probably handle the worst of media scrutiny it helped seal the deal.
I remember the sick levels of frenzy around Chelsy and Cressida, who I’m glad got out and are living their own lives.
Truly enjoyed the documentary. What surprised me was how emotional I got with the Diana clips. I thought I’d gotten over her death but hearing that the young bombing victim was all grown up with five kids and a Diana of her own got me. Her legacy is the work she did and those boys. It’s a shame Harry and Meghan are having to plow this path alone.
Harry’s openness was surprising, but appreciated. He’s made his mental health a priority. He isn’t giving out lip service. He recognizes the trauma he faced and what triggers it. The line that got me was that he wasn’t going to play the same game with the press that got his mother killed. As for Meghan, her words were measured but the emotion was raw. The attacks hurt her. The betrayals have hurt her, but if they thought she was going to go meekly along with all of this simply for the title and money, they were dead wrong.
The Firm is not going to want the Sussexes to divorce because it would be a bad look and Andrew. The Epstein matter could go on for more years. If Meghan is out of the Firms umbrella US attorneys could subpoena her to find out what she may know about Andrew.
I disagree, I think all of this is happening because they want Meghan to leave. They want Harry to have to choose between his bi-racial wife and child or ‘the Firm’. In turn they want the situation to be so untenable for Meghan that she flees with or without Archie. In their eyes she has form for not sticking things out as a divorcee.
I’ve seen this situation before and quite simply, they don’t value Meghan and can’t understand why Harry is so devoted to a family they place zero stock in. They will rue that sentiment, bc Meghan will eclipse them all. The world is changing and whilst they may be epicentre of the Aristo world I am not sure that without the likes of Meghan they can survive as an institution.
It’s come to the stage where being quiet doesn’t work and speaking up doesn’t work. Being quiet led to three years of relentless abuse and racism. But we’ll have to see if in the long term talking helps.
I wish them both the very best.
This. And they will never be able to do right. Not talking about it? They’re encouraging it, or they don’t really care, or they’re being “haughty” and “pretending to rise above it”. Talking about it? They’re “whining” or having a “tantrum” or they’re being snowflakes in a time of national turmoil.
If she had been overwhelmed and unable to express herself clearly, people would say why didn’t you prepare knowing you were doing an interview. The goal posts always shift..
The media is too busy navel gazing, spinning and deflecting to look at point she made about tabloid lies but this is a great take of a recent story that the Sun apologised for but not before making her seem like a diva https://www.byline.com/column/68/article/2513
Am I the only one who was astonished and horrified that no one ever mentioned racism?!? Talk about the elephant in the room.
To pretend racism isn’t happening is to help racism grow.
Otherwise I thought the doc was great. Majority of it highlighted their work and causes they seem to truly care about. With a peek at the baby and a small segment about the shittiness of living with insane, racist, anti American press mafia.
The moment that made me cry was when Harry met the lady, land mine victim who had famously sat on his mother’s lap, and the narrator mentioned that one of her five children is named Diana.😢
First-she looks great on that cover. Secondly if they’re actually “seeking PR & legal help” (I think they’ve actually done so long ago but I don’t know where any of it is based), the PR from the royal family is an exercise in fuckery. We only have to look at the PR over the years for Will and Kate and Andrew’s crap to see that. Anyone with a lick of sense would look elsewhere.
I’m sure she prepared! She’s got a bit of Hermione in her, and I love her for it I would expect nothing less.
I have never loved Harry the way that I do now.
He’s such a real human being and has shown tremendous growth as a person.
Of course Megan was prepared as this was finally her outlet she knew that she needed to express herself.
She’s almost at pragmatic and Selma.