Prince Charles feels like Harry & Meghan’s drama has ‘undermined his work’

I’ve been saying this since last year, but I’ll say it again: Prince Charles and the Clarence House courtiers have absolutely had a hand in smearing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Both William and Harry know that their father and their father’s “people” will sell them out at any time, because it’s happened before many times. In the past year, I would say that it’s mostly about Prince William’s freakouts though, and then Charles gets to “step in” and try to make peace between the two camps, Camp Sussex and Camp Cambridge. Charles wants to be SEEN as stepping in, like he’s the mature, future king who can solve these family squabbles. Well… what happens when some of Charles’ work is being overshadowed by his sons?

Royal sources have also told The Sun that the Prince of Wales is worried about his youngest son in the same way he used to fear for his ex-wife Princess Diana. Charles is adamant he has supported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and was let down when his daughter-in-law, 38, cancelled a meeting with him at the last minute. However the future king — who yesterday dropped in on the Welsh rugby team in Tokyo — will continue to defend them publicly. We can reveal the Queen wants Harry, 35, and William, 37, to rise above their issues and focus on their strong family ties. The monarch remains close to Harry given they both live on the Windsor estate. But she does not want to be dragged into the mess and is deferring to Charles, 70, to help bring her grandsons back together. However, it was not helped by the briefing from sources close to Harry and Meghan that claimed they have single-handedly modernised the institution. Some took it as a direct attack on the Queen — and were furious that it completely overshadowed Charles’ work overseas, as well as William and Kate’s. A royal source revealed: “The Prince of Wales is very busy at the moment touring Japan, including a visit with the Welsh rugby team. But the point is that this whole kerfuffle has completely undermined the work he is doing, just as it undermined the work Prince William and Kate were doing in Pakistan. To do it to your brother is one thing. To do it to your father and paymaster is a completely different matter altogether.” Staff at Clarence House are also said to be disappointed that the two-part ITV programme Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall – which starts tonight – has been virtually ignored. The source explained: “This is a documentary about his life’s work and it really meant a lot to him. It’s been completely and utterly annihilated, all because these two think they’ve reinvented the wheel.” Yesterday The Sun revealed Harry strongly disputed claims by William that he is “fragile”. He believes he and Meghan have not received the same level of support from the royal institution. Sources stressed Charles shares William’s very real concern for Harry. One said: “Charles is worrying about Harry in the same way he did Diana. Publicly he will defend his son.” Charles has welcomed Meghan – who he walked down the aisle on her wedding day – to the family with open arms, the insiders insist. The source said: “It’s a real shame that Harry and Meghan didn’t go to Balmoral. That’s where the family talk about these things. There has also been at least one occasion when Charles invited Meghan to an event, she accepted and then didn’t turn up. You can’t do that. When the Royal Family send you an invitation you go, short of dying. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t be there.”

Yeah, there’s a lot to discuss. What I find interesting – consistently – is how Harry and Meghan truly intended the documentary to be their chance to say all of these things out loud, in their own voices, so there would be no way to misinterpret them or put words into their mouths. And then everyone in the Royal Family and everyone in the British media decided to willfully misinterpret them anyway.

I also think that when Charles is upset with his sons, that’s a whole different beast altogether. William has been burning Harry for months with little to no intervention from Charles or the Queen. But now that Charles is being negatively affected… yeah, there will be larger consequences. And I still think it was a good move for the Sussexes to avoid Balmoral. The Queen was too busy doing photo-ops with Prince Andrew, you know?

These are photos of Charles in Japan this week – he was there for Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.