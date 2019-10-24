Prince Charles feels like Harry & Meghan’s drama has ‘undermined his work’

I’ve been saying this since last year, but I’ll say it again: Prince Charles and the Clarence House courtiers have absolutely had a hand in smearing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Both William and Harry know that their father and their father’s “people” will sell them out at any time, because it’s happened before many times. In the past year, I would say that it’s mostly about Prince William’s freakouts though, and then Charles gets to “step in” and try to make peace between the two camps, Camp Sussex and Camp Cambridge. Charles wants to be SEEN as stepping in, like he’s the mature, future king who can solve these family squabbles. Well… what happens when some of Charles’ work is being overshadowed by his sons?
Royal sources have also told The Sun that the Prince of Wales is worried about his youngest son in the same way he used to fear for his ex-wife Princess Diana. Charles is adamant he has supported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and was let down when his daughter-in-law, 38, cancelled a meeting with him at the last minute. However the future king — who yesterday dropped in on the Welsh rugby team in Tokyo — will continue to defend them publicly.
We can reveal the Queen wants Harry, 35, and William, 37, to rise above their issues and focus on their strong family ties. The monarch remains close to Harry given they both live on the Windsor estate. But she does not want to be dragged into the mess and is deferring to Charles, 70, to help bring her grandsons back together. However, it was not helped by the briefing from sources close to Harry and Meghan that claimed they have single-handedly modernised the institution. Some took it as a direct attack on the Queen — and were furious that it completely overshadowed Charles’ work overseas, as well as William and Kate’s.
A royal source revealed: “The Prince of Wales is very busy at the moment touring Japan, including a visit with the Welsh rugby team. But the point is that this whole kerfuffle has completely undermined the work he is doing, just as it undermined the work Prince William and Kate were doing in Pakistan. To do it to your brother is one thing. To do it to your father and paymaster is a completely different matter altogether.”
Staff at Clarence House are also said to be disappointed that the two-part ITV programme Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall – which starts tonight – has been virtually ignored. The source explained: “This is a documentary about his life’s work and it really meant a lot to him. It’s been completely and utterly annihilated, all because these two think they’ve reinvented the wheel.”
Yesterday The Sun revealed Harry strongly disputed claims by William that he is “fragile”. He believes he and Meghan have not received the same level of support from the royal institution. Sources stressed Charles shares William’s very real concern for Harry. One said: “Charles is worrying about Harry in the same way he did Diana. Publicly he will defend his son.”
Charles has welcomed Meghan – who he walked down the aisle on her wedding day – to the family with open arms, the insiders insist. The source said: “It’s a real shame that Harry and Meghan didn’t go to Balmoral. That’s where the family talk about these things. There has also been at least one occasion when Charles invited Meghan to an event, she accepted and then didn’t turn up. You can’t do that. When the Royal Family send you an invitation you go, short of dying. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t be there.”
Yeah, there’s a lot to discuss. What I find interesting – consistently – is how Harry and Meghan truly intended the documentary to be their chance to say all of these things out loud, in their own voices, so there would be no way to misinterpret them or put words into their mouths. And then everyone in the Royal Family and everyone in the British media decided to willfully misinterpret them anyway.
I also think that when Charles is upset with his sons, that’s a whole different beast altogether. William has been burning Harry for months with little to no intervention from Charles or the Queen. But now that Charles is being negatively affected… yeah, there will be larger consequences. And I still think it was a good move for the Sussexes to avoid Balmoral. The Queen was too busy doing photo-ops with Prince Andrew, you know?
These are photos of Charles in Japan this week – he was there for Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.
Charles, your family’s protection of your disgusting brother undermines your work.
But the brother is the firm…eyeroll.
Boo f*cking hoo. No one cares about Chuck to begin with. He doesn’t sell papers or draw attention anymore since he and Camilla stopped being a scandal. He’s just mad because William is ruining the idea of a slimmed down monarchy. If Harry and Meghan leave, he’ll have to keep some of the others around.
“Staff at Clarence House are also said to be disappointed that the two-part ITV programme Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall – which starts tonight – has been virtually ignored.”
The above quote is just total BS. The documentary “Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall” will probably air in the USA in the next two months on the Smithsonian Chanel or BBC America. It will be a ratings smash just as “Charles at 70″ was. The USA is a much larger market than the UK and I really do believe the general public in the USA cares much more than general public in the UK in regards to the “going-ons” of the BRF based on talking to my friends from Norfolk and Leicestershire.
BREXIT is what is on my friends mind at the moment.
Someone’s looking more like his Dad as he ages.
Also that’s some narcissistic shit right there. You are being abused and are hurting and it’s affecting meeeeeee negatively so you are terrible.
Let’s be serious though. This entire family is emotionally just a mess. And I don’t mean that as an insult, just a statement of fact.
I HIGHLY doubt that Charles’ had much of a loving upbringing. I think he was kept at arms length when it came to his parents, and I really truly doubt there was much of a nurturing or emotionally transparent environment. They seem like the kind of family who just… doesn’t even hug or anything. And I get that – my grandfather was raised that way, and then raised his kids that way to a degree. There was always love there – but it was always very emotionally locked down environment.
And I think Charles probably sees himself as being at least more emotionally available than his own parents… but even still, very locked down, very concerned about appearances and not making an emotional show of things.
And I think that’s a good chunk of the problems with all of the generations here. Nobody knows how to properly handle emotions, and everyone is used to being secretly upset about something but not addressing it properly. So now that Harry is addressing things head-on, it is throwing them all off.
I said this before but I think they shy away from any kind of show of human emotion because they don’t want people to realize that they’re all actually just regular humans at the palace who make the same mistakes and have the same vices and sins as anyone else. Especially any other extremely wealthy, privileged, white family. It’s like they’re all trying to be RF robots who are distant and aloof and thus seem very above and apart from the regular populace. They don’t want people to think of them as humans because then people will question why they’re around anyways. Why are they paying this family billions of pounds a year to live in palaces and do charity work if these people aren’t actually the grand, noble, aristocratic, stabilizing, non-political, uniting face of a nation anyways? They shy away from anything emotional, anything interesting or new (like a biracial American duchess) because it will bring scrutiny to the family, people will look more closely at them and realize they’ve been duped for a long time into supporting a family that’s just as corrupt and nasty as any other rich family. That’s why they hide their pedophilia and affairs and financial crimes, as well.
Also, Chaz wasn’t afraid “for” Diana, he was afraid *of* Diana, who was far more popular than he was.
(I take these things with a boulder of salt, but I’m going to assume this is halfway true…)Had he actually learned something from the past, and intervened months ago this may have had a better outcome. Support from the white establishment would have taken the edge off. Charles who is actually going to be King should look into how decent leadership skills could have helped “The Firm” here. (BTW-I also don’t believe Megan would commit to something and not turn up without an explanation, because if she actually did that they would have eviscerated her at the time she did it so, I think there’s a whole lot misinformation here)
YES. If this is a reflection of his leadership skills, they’re in trouble. This has been handled so poorly.
Yup. No way she accepted a meeting with Charles and didn’t show. That would’ve been prime fodder for them to throw to the wall for all to see the minute it happened.
Maybe it was during her pregnancy and she was having complications or ordered to rest. The way they said “short of dying” you have to show up, makes it seem like Meghan did have what most people would consider a good excuse, but it wasn’t good enough for Charles and his aides.
I was also struck by how they say that Harry doing stuff to undermine or upset William is one thing, but to do it to your “Dad and paymaster” is another. WTF type of family is this where Dad and his people think of his son as some kind of underling employee/servant!?
I keep getting the idea that Charles and William have been so indoctrinated into the idea that the most important thing in the world is ascending to the throne and keeping the monarchy going that they simply do not see their family members as individuals with their own families, hopes, dreams, ideas, and work anymore. It’s like Charles and William both think Meghan and Harry are just the managers of a Wales/Cambridge satellite branch who exist purely to work on behalf of Charles/William and make them look good. They don’t think of Harry and Meghan as being their own people and their own family and their own household. It’s ironic because William is now and always has been so obsessed with being his own family/household and not just being a Charles satellite. Yet he’s expecting Harry to be a Cambridge satellite.
Seriously, this is the man who said he wouldn’t be the “Keeper of the Faith” , but the “Keeper of ALL Faiths”, which includes POC.
Charles, look out, but your W.A.S.P. is showing, emphasis on the W.
“Defender of the Faith” vs. “Defender of Faiths”
Something shallow: He’s got stubby little hands.
They used to look pretty normal; I think the swelling has distorted their appearance.
Nope that would be your pedo brother and the lack of intervention at the attacks on your daughter in law.
I wonder why they don’t ask the media they’re so chummy with why they aren’t paying more attention to their own things?
But also, WK in Pakistan was not overshadowed at all – they did a commemorative booklet of Kate’s outfits!
And if Charles was smart or had any smart people around him, instead of smearing H&M, he’d use them to garner publicity for his own stuff.
Bush league, all of them.
Not sure if this was the intention but theyve kind of undermined their own work as well? The conversation is about their personal life and not their work, which was supposed to be the point of the documentary.
He was never afraid for Diana, he was bitter over being massively overshadowed by his young, strikingly charismatic bride. What a bunch of revisionist poopaganda!
And THIS…is why I know that Meghan isn’t pulling one over when it comes to broadcasting…pure terror….
The level of Family Hell that I know that SHE is used to….is NOTHING compared to THIS nest of sociopaths….I know she looks in wonder at Harry…everyday…the fact that he did the EXTREMELY HARD WORK to ACTIVELY not be emotionally and psychologically JUST like the rest of his family….because there was a point in time…that he was RIGHT ON THAT TRACK!
You add the demonic family drama from the HIGHEST of the British upper-class…throw in the political and socio-economic hellscape that is currently the country…knowing that you married into one of the most powerful families on the planet that is now ACTIVELY protecting a pedophile…..while offering you and yours no protection AT ALL against the vile press….
Yea…it’s a bit much….
I TRULY believe that H&M will forge a strong infrastructure and barrier of people/activities that will ultimately protect them from a LOT of the things that are going on now…you can already see their work on that…but that will take time…which they haven’t had yet…However, until that happens…I’m glad that they’re confronting this head-on and calling…. “A Thing a Thing”
The fact that they are still talking to a pile of rag such as the sun just speaks for itself.
Also, protecting a pedophile says it all about where their priorities lie.
This situation is going to end very badly. We just banished my partner’s family after years of this kind of behavior. Nothing else to do but separate. Until I read this article I thought there there was hope for those idiots (the royals, not H&Meghan). Now? No.
As I said in the other post, the ego and narcissism in this family continues to astound me (and I KNOW it shouldn’t! It’s been there all along). This pretty much puts paid to knowing that the majority of the “leaks” are coming from BP/KP, and they are APPROVED/FED leaks. Senior Royal “Source” my @ss! Passed straight from Daddy Dearest and Bothered Brother more like it!
NO ONE CARES what Charles is up to. WHO KNEW he was even IN Japan until those pics were put out? I sure didn’t.
I have lost ALL respect for the BRF, down to the very last shred. Gone.
I so wonder where the truth lies.
I know that I don’t believe this because I agree with HK9: had Meghan failed to turn up to an engagement with her FIL, oh that would have leaked immediately, no? But I’m one of those people who still kinda likes the Queen (although her less lately for her support of the pedophile) and Charles and I can’t see them or their staff actively supplying stories, let alone at the breakneck pace we saw this year. They’re in their 90s and 70s, FCOL. Not that they’re above petty squabbling, but that’s just unprofessional.
Now Miss Rose’s beau, OTOH…
It was leaked.
When has Charles defended them publicly?
He had so much good will from stepping up and walking Meghan down the aisle. I know I was really touched he did that.
Since then though…
Huh. New parents and hard workers Meghan and Harry undermine his work?
My goodness.
My, my, my.
From where I sit, it’s the burgeoning scandal regarding Pedo Andy (and Mummy’s attempts to shove it all under the rug) that undermines any respect that I used to have for the BRF. When I see news of Will and his wandering willy and Embiggened Kate, that doesn’t shine the turd either. Add all of that family’s obduracy regarding Meghan and Harry to the mix and, well…what can I say?
I think the best of the BRF comes from Meghan and Harry, actually. As for Charles?
Bless his heart.
The Andrew situation is, IMO, the Worst scandal that has touched the BRF in modern times. This isn’t infidelity but criminal behaviour of the worst possible kind. He has attached the stench of the sexual abuse of minors to the BRF and the Queen has chosen to publicly support him! In the past, the BRF has been successful at suppressing extremely damaging information (such as the Duke of Windsor’s Nazi sympathies, which ran much deeper than originally thought as well as the suspicions of his possibly treasonous activities). However, the media landscape is quite different now – and the fact that foreign law enforcement agencies have a spotlight on Andrew makes this situation extremely damaging for the entire institution. If all the particulars of Andrew’s relationship with Epstein is made public, it could possibly topple the monarchy itself, especially because it is so very clear that they are actively protecting him and the Queen is clearly giving him her support, which is putting a huge black mark on her legacy as a monarch.
It really takes very little to overshadow W&K’s work.
And to be fair, H&M could hide in a bunker for a month while Kate cures cancer and the Daily Fail’s headline would be about audacity of Meghan to send a 7am email to ask for rat traps.
ITV decides when to air shows, nothing to do with the Sussexs.
By the way ITV sold ‘Meghan and Harry in Africa’ World Wide.
Maybe a source told Meghan how the Royal Family felt about her, so it was not hard to skip Charles visit and Balmoral.
Well, I mean, she didn’t show up for an event he invited her to. She deserves all of this! *sarcasm* I find it weird how often that supposed missed event was mentioned.
No one pays attention to Charles’s tours anyway, do they? I mean I follow Clarence House on IG and twitter so I see the pictures and stuff, but there definitely does not seem to be anywhere near the same level of coverage as the Cambridges and Sussexes get – which makes sense, they are younger, more glamorous, etc. So, while the focus on his sons may annoy Charles, its nothing new.
And I also call total BS on Meghan cancelling an appointment with Charles. Okay, not total BS. What I imagine happened was that there was a meeting/appointment/something set up, and Meghan canceled for a valid reason, with ample notice, and Charles was fine with it, but someone was not and leaked that tidbit. If she just no-showed for a meeting with the Prince of Wales, we would have heard about it months ago.
The Balmoral thing…..I honestly don’t think the Queen or Charles care that they didn’t go. Archie was only 3-4 months old, they were preparing for a big tour, Meghan was doing Vogue and the smart set – I don’t think there were any hard feelings about them not going. But, its something that the press can latch onto and say “they should have gone” and then next year IF they do go it will be “see? H&M listened to us.”
I mean, can we all agree to put “work” in quotation marks?
He’s undermined his own work by not sticking up for H&M, and by defending his pedo brother. No one had to help him there.
Dear Charles,
No one would have cared about your doc regardless of when H&M’s had aired. Because no one cares about YOU. Hell they even keep forgetting that you’re next in line for the throne and not your dullard oldest son. It’s clear Will learned all of his viper tactics from you.
So they are saying she cancelled, then saying she didn’t turn up. Which one is it? I highly doubt the latter. Also, if she cancelled, get over yourself. People who live in the real world know things come up.
He’s not wrong tho…their pr games have overshadowed his work and that of other royals. It’s a shame you didn’t cover Sophie’s trip to Kosovo to support victims of torture.
This site isn’t the court circular.
Sophie’s trips NEVER get the coverage that other royals get. Neither do Anne’s, or Edward’s. I cant remember the last time Kaiser posted a Sophie story on here, and it was probably bc people asked her to post one.
Sophie’s trip to Kosovo was important and I followed it, but the reason it didn’t get more coverage is not because of this documentary.
If this is true then Charles has learned nothing from the last 20 years.
And Meghan going ghost on Charles would have been leaked months ago believe me.
I really feel for Harry in all this mess. I think he is seeing, perhaps REALLY seeing, for the first time how nasty his family is. I remember after Meghan’s first Christmas with the RF, Harry made that comment about his family being the family she never had and now he’s understanding just how selfish, out of touch and self centered each and every member of that family is. Since the wedding and immediately after, none of them has spoken or shown one bit of support. They used Meghan just as they’ve used Harry for all these years.
Because it’s always about you, Charles, isn’t it? Just hate him.
Charles should have been CONCERNED a year ago when his pregnant daughter in law was being savaged by the press on a daily basis.
I dont think Charles is a monster. I do believe he likes Meghan and cares about his children. But he grew up in a household where it was every man for himself. I think he believed that walking Meghan down the aisle was enough to show how much he cared about her and Harry. Its more than he’s done for his other son.
Charles didn’t do anything about the press because it he didn’t think it affected him directly. None of those people have the insight to realize that what’s happening to the Duchess of Sussex happens to ALL of them because she’s ONE OF THEM.
The condescension towards the Sussexes is palpable.
Meghan’s White trash relatives seem like a walk in the park compared to the Royals.
If everyone on here commenting and likely reading is pretty much in agreement that the royal family is doing a huge disservice protecting Andrew. And not publicly coming out and showing support for Megan why oh why are the comments on the daily mail so dark and hateful toward Megan.
I am convinced that the mail has professional commenters. They also do not publish any negative commenting on Kate Williams’s or Andrew.
Also the red arrows are strangely quick. I just wonder if they have a system in place to manipulate to show support for everyone but Harry and Meghan.