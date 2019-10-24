“Justin Theroux is proud of Jennifer Aniston for joining Instagram” links
  • October 24, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Justin Theroux is “proud” of Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram. [LaineyGossip]
Great Halloween costume ideas! [OMG Blog]
Don’t click on anything having to do with Alexis Bledel. [The Blemish]
Laura Prepon is expecting her second child with Ben Foster. [JustJared]
Meghan McCain is too blonde to talk about impeachment or something. [Pajiba]
Rose McGowan is suing Harvey Weinstein. [Dlisted]
Zac Posen’s bridal collection is very sculptural. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Melania Trump is too busy Be-Besting to learn about this “impeachment.” [Jezebel]
Cara Delevingne is a Fendi disco globe. [RCFA]

Puppies!! They included the puppies in the junket!! Justin says the Aniston thing around the 2:50-mark.

1 Response to ““Justin Theroux is proud of Jennifer Aniston for joining Instagram” links”

  1. Anya says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Justin’s “proud” comment seemed genuine and loving. If you take it out of context, it may seem patronizing, but I didn’t hear it that way.

