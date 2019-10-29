Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are a ‘perfect golden couple,’ apparently

In this political era in America, every single political conversation seems like some kind of subtweet of Donald Trump. Even when we’re discussing something completely unrelated to Trump, there’s still that fat, baby-handed shadow cast over everything. Something similar has happened with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They’re the big conversation, and it feels like even when anyone is trying to have a conversation about the Queen, or Prince Charles or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, it’s some kind of subtweet about Meghan in particular. When Prince Charles’ latest documentary aired, people were literally saying “he understands his duty MORE THAN MEGHAN.” When Kate and William were on tour in Pakistan, everything became a “they’re doing it better than the Sussexes” subtweet too. So… even though Harry and Meghan are not mentioned in this interview, it feels like they’re the real subject:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are a ‘perfect’ ‘golden couple’, according to Princess Margaret’s closest confidante Lady Anne Glenconner. Lady Anne Glenconner, 87, told the Times that Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 37, are ‘absolutely splendid’ and ‘just right for the younger generation’. The former lady-in-waiting also revealed how the couple told her they ‘loved’ holidaying on private island Mustique, which was owned by Lady Glenconner’s late husband Colin Tennant. She said: ‘They said how much they enjoyed Mustique because its so private. We’ve got turtles now and evidently George and Charlotte loved it.’ Lady Glenconner grew up living next to Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret at Holkham Hall, which neighboured Sandringham. She became great friends with Margaret, and was her lady-in-waiting until the royal’s death in 2002. She has also known Prince William and Prince Harry since they were children, even bathing the boys together when they were young. She called Prince William and Kate ‘absolutely splendid’ together and added that they were a ‘golden couple’. She added that she holds ‘great admiration’ for them both.

[From The Daily Mail]

A great admiration for William and Kate… and no one else, obviously. THEY are the golden couple, or should we say, the white couple. Which makes them perfect and splendid and “just right” for younger people. Do these people even remember the conversations we were having about William and Kate before Meghan came around? They were too dowdy, too work-shy, too reticent. William would throw tantrums at staff and media, they were hemorrhaging staff. But now they can do no wrong. Now they are perfectly golden white.

