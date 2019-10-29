Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are a ‘perfect golden couple,’ apparently

In this political era in America, every single political conversation seems like some kind of subtweet of Donald Trump. Even when we’re discussing something completely unrelated to Trump, there’s still that fat, baby-handed shadow cast over everything. Something similar has happened with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They’re the big conversation, and it feels like even when anyone is trying to have a conversation about the Queen, or Prince Charles or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, it’s some kind of subtweet about Meghan in particular. When Prince Charles’ latest documentary aired, people were literally saying “he understands his duty MORE THAN MEGHAN.” When Kate and William were on tour in Pakistan, everything became a “they’re doing it better than the Sussexes” subtweet too. So… even though Harry and Meghan are not mentioned in this interview, it feels like they’re the real subject:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are a ‘perfect’ ‘golden couple’, according to Princess Margaret’s closest confidante Lady Anne Glenconner. Lady Anne Glenconner, 87, told the Times that Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 37, are ‘absolutely splendid’ and ‘just right for the younger generation’.
The former lady-in-waiting also revealed how the couple told her they ‘loved’ holidaying on private island Mustique, which was owned by Lady Glenconner’s late husband Colin Tennant. She said: ‘They said how much they enjoyed Mustique because its so private. We’ve got turtles now and evidently George and Charlotte loved it.’
Lady Glenconner grew up living next to Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret at Holkham Hall, which neighboured Sandringham. She became great friends with Margaret, and was her lady-in-waiting until the royal’s death in 2002. She has also known Prince William and Prince Harry since they were children, even bathing the boys together when they were young.
She called Prince William and Kate ‘absolutely splendid’ together and added that they were a ‘golden couple’. She added that she holds ‘great admiration’ for them both.
A great admiration for William and Kate… and no one else, obviously. THEY are the golden couple, or should we say, the white couple. Which makes them perfect and splendid and “just right” for younger people. Do these people even remember the conversations we were having about William and Kate before Meghan came around? They were too dowdy, too work-shy, too reticent. William would throw tantrums at staff and media, they were hemorrhaging staff. But now they can do no wrong. Now they are perfectly golden white.
When I saw that title the first thing I wanted to ask was if “golden couple” meant white, but as I read your analysis I see you agree with me that it does. How gross.
The stuff about Kate and William being “just right” for the younger generation was interesting IMO. It just really shows that what many people still consider the ideal marriage is one in which the wife keeps her mouth shut, lets the husband have the spotlight, and never ever outshines him.
It’s hilarious that this is what all the old people think this is why the young people need and want.
And turns a blind eye to the cheating.
They are just *white* for the younger generation.
Honestly, I read this and my first thought wasn’t the Sussexes. It was, “oh, he totally had that affair and they all know it.”
Lol, right!
Also, who the hell boasts being friends with Margaret, by most accounts she didn’t seem like a great person. Then again, the Windsors have few they can boast in the realm of ‘good people’.
…birds of a feather
I just don’t get what there is to admire about these two.
Like them if you want (but why?), but I really don’t see any reason to hold anything better than complete indifference for them.
Yup. She got a university degree and proceeded to do nothing with it, save for a make-busy job her parents’ friends gave her for a few days a week, that lasted a few months. He did some military service, in which he actually gained a valuable skill, but once that was completed has flitted about doing this and that. Their aversion to work is so great that they have to be coaxed and wheedled to show up to BAFTA, a super-cool patronage….imagine how they feel about the non-glam patronages that do difficult work.
In this day where many people put themselves in debt go to university in hopes of getting a great job and instead are faced with the gig economy, their privilege and laziness disgusts me. I don’t expect them to dig ditches, but there’s no reason they can’t do an event a day, like Princess Anne seems to be averaging.
Rose who? …lol… Gosh they look so contrived, forced and stiff in that first pic 🙄 these two have the chemistry of two dead, cold fish. It feels as if they were trying really hard to hide the repulsion they have for each other but stand together to keep up appearances. “Golden couple” my butt! The price is too high just to be the future lonely queen on the throne, but Kate chose it. I’d rather have a loving, loyal man.
It’s getting truly nauseating. All of the Daily Fail commenters are in staunch agreement, of course. What is there to admire about any of these people? They’re not Nobel Prize winners. They were just born into or married into money. 🤦🏼♀️
I honestly cannot believe their love of Mustique doesn’t turn more heads in all their “normalcy”. They are literally vacationing on a private island that “normal” people can neither afford nor are invited to, and yet we’re constantly fed articles about how it’s such a lovely family vacation for the deserving Cambridges. WTAF?
They’re boring but that’s maybe what is best for the monarchy I don’t know.
I’m sure the monarchy thinks so. They all have a pretty sweet gig with some big downsides, but the benefits tend to outweigh those. Anyone involved in the monarchy wants to ride this out for as long as possible.
Old rich white woman who benefits from massive privilege talks up young rich white couple who benefit from massive privilege.
Yawn, okay.
What I wonder is if someone associated with the rf encouraged this woman to talk to the press.
I don’t know about encouraged, but I think we all know her interview was at least approved. I don’t think you remain as close to the royals as she apparently has been for her entire life without knowing when to talk to the press and when to keep your mouth shut.
It makes me laugh when people proclaim this dowdy middle aged couple as representing the younger generations – its far from the truth. The reality is that the Cambridge’s represent the stereotypical Brexit supporter, not something I’d brag about.
These people need to cover their asses, their racism is showing. Maybe she should cover up with a Rose bush.
On what planet is 37 considered middle age? Unless you’re 12 or we’re back in the 1600s.
ummm…British life expectancy is 80 years, so 37 is right on the early cusp of middle age.
Side note why does Kate grin so insanely? it’s not a normal smile by any standards.
He literally just got low-key busted on for cheating. 🙄
The BRF and courtiers just need to stop. They look foolish and like amateurs at this point.
“They look foolish and like amateurs at this point.” ….completely correct. They’re untrustworthy and move like a nest of vipers in a barrel of crabs. These courtiers leak information like a sieve and turn on whomever is most convenient. I know Harry & Megan know what’s up but unfortunately, I don’t think Will & Kate are smart enough to know they’ll turn on them too when necessary.
I mean, they’re fine. They’re boring and blank masks that “the little people” can project their own thoughts onto. She’s thin and reasonably pretty and appears to love her husband and family, he’s Diana’s son who would have made her a princess again. They’re bland and smile a lot. They never say or do anything that will set the world on fire. But I sincerely believe that he married her because he had no other true options and they’re merely good friends. She will never divorce him as long as he doesn’t embarrass the everloving shit out of her.
IA on everthing except on the divorce part. I don’t see her divorcing him ever.
Of course the 87 year old aristocrat thinks she knows what is best for the younger generation.
This is the couple Brexit Britain deserves.
The folks who voted for that mess are so easily controlled by the tabloids over there, you reap what you sow.
But half of us DIDN’T vote for it. We don’t want to be represented by white nationalists and rich idiots.
Lol right for younger people? Yeah im sure the younger generation really admires William and kate. That’s why the one that said that is almost 90. 👍
When will this stop, for the love of…
It’s kind of hilarious that all these sources are saying Will and Kate are perfect for “the younger generation”. Younger than whom? I’m fairly sure anyone under 40 isn’t exactly stanning the bald man and his Chardonnay-with-ice-cubes wife.