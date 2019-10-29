“Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy are still going strong, are you surprised?” links

Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy are still going strong, which surprises me. [JustJared]

I watched one version of The Grudge & it upset me so much. [Pajiba]

Reviews of The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston is great but the show isn’t. [LaineyGossip]

Caitlyn Jenner is Republican trash, but Michael Che just sucks. [Dlisted]

Before the 90 Days: someone wasn’t all-the-way divorced. [Starcasm]

Are Madonna & Boy George feuding? [Seriously OMG]

The Good Liar is one of the films I’m most looking forward to seeing. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Great British Bake-Off might have its first gay romance!! [Towleroad]

Keke Palmer looks great in lilac ruffles. [RCFA]