“Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy are still going strong, are you surprised?” links

Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy are still going strong, which surprises me. [JustJared]
I watched one version of The Grudge & it upset me so much. [Pajiba]
Reviews of The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston is great but the show isn’t. [LaineyGossip]
Caitlyn Jenner is Republican trash, but Michael Che just sucks. [Dlisted]
Before the 90 Days: someone wasn’t all-the-way divorced. [Starcasm]
Are Madonna & Boy George feuding? [Seriously OMG]
The Good Liar is one of the films I’m most looking forward to seeing. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Great British Bake-Off might have its first gay romance!! [Towleroad]
Keke Palmer looks great in lilac ruffles. [RCFA]
Wow, these two. I remember a time during the earlier seasons of Homeland when she was doing press for the show and she referred to Hugh as her boyfriend.. and years later, a marriage and two kids and a very private life. Im happy for them. Isnt Hugh from some posh family in Britain or something? Plus hes hot! I remember her saying she lucked out by marrying him and i agree. I mean, she can hold her own im sure but Hugh seems like a stabilizing force in their relationship.
Meanwhile, i miss Hannibal and wish the last season of Homeland would come out already.
Weren’t there blind items about her and Damien lewis? I still love her Romeo and Juliet movie. One of the best soundtracks ever made.
I stopped watching homeland after my favorite character was killed off. He was so great.
I love the Great British Bake off. Henry was one of my faves
If it’s true, I’m happy for them. Henry is absolutely adorable and delightful and Michael is very sweet. They always seem to have the nicest people on that show, unlike American reality competitors
The feminist in me says they’re consenting adults it’s their business but considering how promiscuous she was I am surprised they are still together. Didn’t they cheat on previous partners when they first got together? Maybe they have an open marriage? yeah I’m surprised they’re still together
It’s interesting, I always thought he was gay
I remember reading he was with a man previously so maybe he’s bisexual?
“Scarlett Johansson is wondering if she picked the wrong Update host.”
Hahaha, I actually laughed out loud at that.
I actually really like Danes and Dancy together. I’d be sad if they split, but given their industry it wouldn’t be a huge surprise, either. They seem like they keep their relationship to themselves, which is probably half the battle.