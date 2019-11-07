Debate: who was the best Mr. Darcy, Colin Firth or Matthew Macfadyen?

If you follow me on Twitter, you’ve probably gotten used to my inane ramblings about tennis, a–hole kittens and my love of nearly every Jane Austen book adaptation. I will seriously watch any adaptation of an Austen novel, and I could easily devote dozens of posts to how Jonny Lee Miller is actually a brilliant Mr. Knightley and how Gwyneth Paltrow is actually an underrated Emma. But of course, internet debates tend to focus on everybody’s favorite Austen dude, Mr. Darcy. There are only two Darcys worth discussing: Colin Firth’s portrayal in the 1995 miniseries and Matthew Macfadyen’s Darcy in the 2005 film. And so begins the debate, which started yesterday with this Twitter post:
Important scientific research!
Please respond with your age and preferred Mr. Darcy (Colin Firth or Matthew Macfadyen). I'll start:
45
Colin Firth pic.twitter.com/UK3a23M4hn
— E (@EisReading) November 6, 2019
I’m not sure what age has to do with it, other than a presumption – perhaps merited? – that the younger peeps might prefer Macfadyen’s Darcy. Can I just say? I love them both!! They are actually quite different portrayals but both feel authentic and canonical. With the 1995 miniseries, we got what feels like a stricter adaptation of Austen’s text, and Firth was perfect as that grumpy, misanthropic Darcy who professes his love to Lizzie like he’s annoyed with her for being cute. With Macfadyen’s Darcy, his age felt more authentic to the book, and his Darcy comes across more as a socially awkward nerd and closet romantic. And even though the movie messes with the setting of the “proposal” scene, the way Macfadyen and Keira Knightley play it… my lord. It’s amazing. Why can’t we enjoy them both?!?! Colin’s Darcy is perfect but so is Matthew’s Darcy! BRING ME ALL THE DARCYS.
(Also, for what it’s worth, I do think it’s also about the chemistry between Darcy and Elizabeth – Keira and Matthew had so much chemistry, as did Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle).
Photos courtesy of BBC and Working Title.
They’re both fantastic, but for me it’s Matthew.
Colin was better at the aloof snob, but when Matthew performed his second proposal his earnestness gets me every time.
I loved Macfadyen as Darcy.
Colin Firth!
I feel like I should say Colin, but really, it’s Matthew.
Colin all the way.
43
Colin Firth
Definitely Matthew. He was so hot in that.
Matthew for me, also Rupert Penry-Jones or Ciaran Hinds as Captain Wentworth in Persuasion? What is the consensus there?
Ciaran Hinds as Captain Wentworth – that movie is so perfect. I watch it every time I’m sick.
Ciaran Hinds ! But I am of a mature age…
I love the 2005 adaptation. I know perhaps it’s less true to the text, but it is so romantic and so well done that I’m willing to overlook that. And totally agree about the chemistry – it was such a pleasure to watch. A lot of films lack that, which makes them less successful.
Colin Firth IS Darcy
Colin Firth all day every day.
Firth. Also loved him in Bridget Jones!
Laurence Olivier…
Only Darcy that matters is Colin Firth
Colin Firth for the win!😜
It would be great if the two could be combined because they are both great. But I have to go with Colin.
And yes, Paltrow is under rated as Emma because she is Emma in real life: empty and full of her self. So she isn’t really acting though, it’s her!!
Colin Firth. That scene on him walking home after the impromptu swim.
AGH, god, I HATED the Keira Knightly version. HATED. IT. It made me want to throw stuff at the TV. Colin Firth, every time. Agree about Jonny Lee Miller as Knightley in Emma though. Hot.
I loooove both, but if I should choose, I would go for Matthew. The 2005 version is the one I watch over and over again.
But hey – Colin Firth’s swimming scene… oh gosh… and Matthew’s final walk…. sigh
I actually prefer Mr Thornton from North & South to Mr Darcy.
And Richard Armitage was sublime in it and the ending still makes me swoon. The way he kept looking at Margaret.. swooning…
But Mr Thornton deserves his own post, not a comparison to Darcy! I only discovered North and South a couple of years back, but it is SO GOOD. The way he begs her to look back when she drives off in the carriage is heart-breaking.
I saw this on Twitter and the fact that they tried to link age of respondent with preference just struck me as irrelevant and odd.
I read P&P years before Firth’s adaptation, so I think one’s preference has little to do with which movie you saw first because, to be honest, I saw Olivier’s performance first.
In my opinion MacFayden’s Darcy was perfect. HIs arrogance was what I expected, but his nuanced facial expressions after Lizzy’s rejection made for the perfect Darcy.
The overwhelming preference on Twitter for Colin Firth floored me. I just don’t understand the love for Firth, I just don’t.
Both soooo good. But Matthew is just delicious. 🥰
Mathew. He was gorgeous in that movie.
While I adore Colin Firth, Matthew is the Mr. Darcy of my dreams. Ah that proposal scene, where he looks away for a moment cause he’s just so pissed off…,gah! When you first see him smile at Elizabeth when she comes to Pemberley with her aunt and uncle (dreamy). When he walks over to see her at dawn..just his walk, omg….to borrow another expression, I think my thighs went up in flames 🔥🔥🔥
I could go on….
I love both Colin and Matthew, I think they’ve both managed to make the role their own. HOWEVER, if I may, I’d like to give a shout out to other two interpreters of Darcy: Daniel Vincent Gordh (he played Modern!Darcy in the awesome 2014 web series The Lizzie Bennet Diaries) and Sam Riley, who played Zombie Slayer!Darcy in Pride & Prejudice & Zombies. I know this movie wasn’t really all that, but I thought he was great in it, and that he was able to capture the original essence of the character with an action twist. Anyone here agrees with me?
Matthew all the way. Amazing actor.