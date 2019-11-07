“Bill Gates is yet another billionaire terrified of Elizabeth Warren” links
  • November 07, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Bill Gates isn’t sure if he wants to meet with Elizabeth Warren. He also said he would vote for Trump if the Democrats nominate someone who would make him pay his taxes. [Jezebel]
Cher breaks down her iconic looks with Vogue. [OMG Blog]
Old dude creepily films a cheerleader. [The Blemish]
The 2020 Met Gala theme & co-chairs have been announced: “About Time” and something to do with Virginia Woolf. Sure. [JustJared]
I strongly suspect that most conferences are actually like #BeckyCon. [Pajiba]
Will Charlize Theron get an Oscar nomination for Bombshell? [LaineyGossip]
Would you pick up the red basket or the black basket? Hm. [Dlisted]
The Midway premiere was a whole lot of bland. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Helen Mirren is a sunflower! [RCFA]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““Bill Gates is yet another billionaire terrified of Elizabeth Warren” links”

  1. LP says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    I’m so excited that one of the Met gala Co chairs is Lin-Manuel Miranda!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  2. Dorothy says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Meanwhile he’s Mr. Eugenics, makes it’s all the more clear. He fears what he knows, and is. We are not you Bill.

    Reply
    • India Rose says:
      November 7, 2019 at 1:23 pm

      The quote above is an unfair representation of what he said. I just read direct quotes where he said he wants to be taxed more, has paid $10 billion in taxes already and is willing to increase that amount. I’m not sure why he thinks he’d be paying $100 billion if that’s what he’s worth. Hopefully he and Warren meet and will sort this out because I suspect they share some of the same values.

      I’m not a Bill Gates expert, but I’m part way through his documentary on Netflix. The work he and Melinda Gates do around the world is remarkable.

      Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Because Warren’s plan is a pipe dream. If the Dems run w her, they’ll hand it all back to Trump.

    Reply
    • HK9 says:
      November 7, 2019 at 12:58 pm

      If it’s a pipe dream, why are they afraid?

      Reply
    • Obvious is Obvious says:
      November 7, 2019 at 1:06 pm

      Because all pipe dreams have well though out, logical plans…right?

      Warren’s problem won’t ever be her lack of planning.

      Reply
    • StartupSpouse says:
      November 7, 2019 at 1:13 pm

      It’s a pipe dream if the GOP retains the Senate. You need Congress to get a lot of these initiatives passed. It will be a stalemate for 4 years, which … I would prefer to what we have now.

      I agree that running Warren would be a mistake. I think Dems will vote for whoever the nominee is, but I don’t think she’ll attract the independents. They will stay home. And we need them desperately.

      Reply
    • BorderMollie says:
      November 7, 2019 at 1:37 pm

      Warren is a weak candidate who will never follow through on her campaign promises, I agree, but her plans are popular, especially Medicare. Not a pipe dream.

      Gates donated to several of her campaigns though, so he’s not scared lol. This dance of corporate heads pretending they think she’d do anything more than pass a couple weak regulations is silly. She’s Trudeau. No follow through or true change.

      Reply
  4. ariel says:
    November 7, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    Because there’s no such thing as “enough” money. True for all of us trying to make ends meet. Apparently also true for people with their own planes, islands, mansions all over the world.
    Well, screw them.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment