“Bill Gates is yet another billionaire terrified of Elizabeth Warren” links

I’m so excited that one of the Met gala Co chairs is Lin-Manuel Miranda!!!!!!!!
Meanwhile he’s Mr. Eugenics, makes it’s all the more clear. He fears what he knows, and is. We are not you Bill.
The quote above is an unfair representation of what he said. I just read direct quotes where he said he wants to be taxed more, has paid $10 billion in taxes already and is willing to increase that amount. I’m not sure why he thinks he’d be paying $100 billion if that’s what he’s worth. Hopefully he and Warren meet and will sort this out because I suspect they share some of the same values.
I’m not a Bill Gates expert, but I’m part way through his documentary on Netflix. The work he and Melinda Gates do around the world is remarkable.
Because Warren’s plan is a pipe dream. If the Dems run w her, they’ll hand it all back to Trump.
If it’s a pipe dream, why are they afraid?
Because all pipe dreams have well though out, logical plans…right?
Warren’s problem won’t ever be her lack of planning.
It’s a pipe dream if the GOP retains the Senate. You need Congress to get a lot of these initiatives passed. It will be a stalemate for 4 years, which … I would prefer to what we have now.
I agree that running Warren would be a mistake. I think Dems will vote for whoever the nominee is, but I don’t think she’ll attract the independents. They will stay home. And we need them desperately.
Warren is a weak candidate who will never follow through on her campaign promises, I agree, but her plans are popular, especially Medicare. Not a pipe dream.
Gates donated to several of her campaigns though, so he’s not scared lol. This dance of corporate heads pretending they think she’d do anything more than pass a couple weak regulations is silly. She’s Trudeau. No follow through or true change.
Because there’s no such thing as “enough” money. True for all of us trying to make ends meet. Apparently also true for people with their own planes, islands, mansions all over the world.
Well, screw them.