T.I. takes his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist to check on her virginity

T.I. is a rapper and reality show guy. I used to like him. I don’t anymore, for various reasons, the main one being that I now realize he’s a disgusting human being who is doing irreparable damage to his teenage daughter. T.I. was a guest on the “Ladies Like Us With Nizanin and Nadia” podcast and he spoke at length about his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah and her virginity. If that isn’t disgusting enough – a father discussing his daughter’s virginity on a podcast, for the love of God – what he actually SAID about his daughter and her virginity made me sick to my stomach. This is emotional abuse.
T.I. doesn’t want his 18-year-old Deyjah, to be sexually active, so he takes annual trips to the gynecologist with the teenager to check on her virginity status.
“I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,” the rapper, 39, revealed on the Tuesday, November 5. “Not only have we had the conversation [about sex], we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”
The Georgia native said that after celebrating Deyjah’s birthday every year, he leaves a sticky note on her bedroom door, reading, “Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.” And even though doctors can’t share the teenager’s information without her consent, the “Whatever You Like” rapper has Deyjah sign a waiver.
“[When they] say, ‘Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken, like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity,’ I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously,’” T.I. said.
His 15-year-old son, King, is sexually active, and while the former reality star didn’t want his son to have sex “before it’s time,” he admitted, “I definitely feel different about a boy than about a girl. That’s just the God’s honest truth. I don’t think there’s any father out there who’ll tell you any different.” He believes his daughter will thank him “in hindsight for … not allowing [her] to damage [herself] as much as” she could have, he told the podcast hosts.
Imagine being taken to the gynecologist by your father as a teenage girl, and the conversation isn’t about reproductive health or how your body is beautiful and your own and you get to make your decisions. Imagine your father only giving a sh-t about… your hymen. Imagine how warping, misogynistic and abusive that is. And T.I. just talked about it like it was nothing. He admitted his disgusting views and his horrific abusive behavior like he was proud of it. Poor Deyjah.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
this is so infuriating and absolutely disgusting, and I feel awful for his daughter because now every single person who knows her knows she has to go through this humiliating ordeal. absolutely vile.
also I didn’t see in another article I read that his 15-year-old son is sexually active and he is fine with that and now I want to punch him in the face a million and one times.
I read this yesterday and now I just plain hate TI.
I’ll hold him for you while you punch him.
When I read that I thought that he better be okay with his son if he’s gay then, because he should definitely understand if other parents don’t want their daughters having intercourse with his son. But if course he won’t be, because he’s a garbage can fire of a human being, apparently.
He’s a disgusting excuse for a father. And whomever this gyn is should be investigated immediately by the state medical board. In fact, I think I’ll notify the board myself.
NO NO NO NO
this is abuse – sorry. This is so abusive, so toxic.
Exactly and he is setting his daughter up to accept a lifetime of abuse from romantic partners too, as her boundaries and personal autonomy will be nil.
It’s also criminal. This doctor need to lose his license. A doctor is a mandatory reporter of abuse both physical & emotional. The “she don’t ride horses or bikes & give me the results” is clearly an example of emotional abuse bordering on infliction of harm. This is invasive & against the law in ALL states. I’ve never been a fan but loathe is the word I feel for him & great sorrow for her
What the f….
Doesn’t he know the hymen can be broken by horse riding, bike riding and other form of exercise?
I am scared to think what he would to do her if it comes out she lost her virginity.
If you read the post it says he does know that but since she doesn’t do any of those activities he thinks he’s still justified. Disgusting
Omg, that’s so disgusting. Just another example of the double standards imposed on females.
I hope she told him to f*ck right off. Mysoginistic, abusive piece of sh*t.
I read this yesterday and couldn’t wait to see the CB comments about this disgusting man.
So, she isn’t allowed to use tampons.
The hymen usually has an opening big enough to comfortably use a tampon and for menstural blood to come out. I’m sure TI doesnt know that. Hes a disgusting man.
This can be true, but isn’t always. Some women are born without a hymen. Some girls’ hymens are so thin, they tear during infancy, from nothing but normal movement. Some so sturdy they are still intact even after sex.
Not sure who else needs to hear it in 2019 but…There is NO medical way to prove virginity. None. Nada. Zero. Zilch.
https://www.teenvogue.com/story/facts-about-hymen-and-virginity
The “intact hymen” being “proof” of “purity” is a myth. Plain and simple.
What T.I., and whoever this quack doctor is, are doing is abuse, plain and simple. He should be investigated by CPS, and the doctor should lose their license.
I don’t think it’s a doctor thing, S. I’d bet the doctor is rolling his eyes and lying so the poor girl doesn’t get in any sort of trouble.
@broodytrudy Oh, it very much IS a doctor thing. A doctor can not perform medically unnecessary and invasive exams, and that this one does so is sexual abuse, whether the patient “agrees” to the medically unnecessary exam or not. No one can “consent” to a crime/illegal procedure.
Doctors are very much bound by laws and regulations to maintain board certification. Agreeing to perform such an exam violates both laws and regulations.
But really, it might not be. We’re not getting the whole medical story here. It sounds like he’s taking her to multiple doctors, “they say”. He can call and make an appointment for his daughter and force her to go. But that doesn’t mean he is getting the whole story from the doc. We don’t know if he’s in the room when she/he does the exam, or if the doc is being responsible and talking to her when her dad is gone and agreeing to say something different. The doctor I’m sure could make a call to CPS and say they’re worried, but CPS won’t remove her for that. We have literally no information about what the doctor is or isn’t doing, we’re just hearing T.I. be a giant POS.
I’m sorry but this is very disturbing, and creepy!
This is sexual abuse too. The doctor doing this needs to be looked at by a medical review board. This is rape by proxy. Men like this are disgusting and should not be fathers. T.I. openly hates women and is pure trash. Throw the whole man away.
Yup, in America the recomendations semi-recently changed, gynos aren’t really used until 21 – unless there’s an issue. Pedestrians are used, which is odd to me looking back because i went to my GP at 16, but she tells me i was her youngest patient and she won’t take anyone that young anymore.
So, why is this doctor doing a medically unnecessary exam?? Did he/she do it every year?? Like even before age turned 18 as a minor?
I hope his/her license is seriously reviewed and revoked
Really? That seems… not right. No girl should be forced to see a gyno but here it’s perfectly normal to get checked out once your period arrives. Like… Ladies, we need to take care of ourselves.
And this dude belongs in a volcano. Piece of garbage.
In my country you don’t go to the gyno when periods start (unless something strange is happening), but you’re advised to show up when you become sexually active, regardless of age.
If you don’t have a regular gyno and show up at the emergency gyno for morning after pills, they schedule you with one right away. (Free healthcare, yo!)
On topic, a part of me hopes his daughter actually is having sex and the gyno just tells him what she instructs them. Wishful thinking?
We don’t know the doctor is doing the exam though. All we know is that TI is carting his kid to the doctor, and that the doctor is miraculously telling TI precisely what he wants to hear.
Why on earth would you give this monster any publicity at all???
Just read on Twitter that he said later in the interview that he congratulated his son on his sexual activities.
*Hold my purse*
Question: Does Tiny take you to the doctor to check for STDs because you have a problem with sticking your d@@k inanything that moves.
This guy has always been a POS. I put him in the same category with Steve Harvey and DL Hugley: black men who see women as nothing more than property, there to prop them and service them in every way.
I feel sorry for his daughter. She probably was too afraid to say no to him. He has no problem with his sons being sexually active. Who does he think his sons are having sex with?
Also, is he afraid his daughter is going to end up with a POS like him??
And f@ck all these women defending this sh@t
Really is DL Hughly problematic too?
He cheated on his wife and has a baby with his side piece.
One of his friend’s sexually assaulted his daughter and he chose to side with his friend.
He’s gross and disgusting. He made fun of Terry Crews for not fighting back when that guy groped him at a party.
What. The. Hell.
This is abuse, plain and simple.
If he isn’t given absolute hell for this there is no justice in the world.
Gross. Peak patriarchal entitlement. “Purity” being the measure of female value & wholeness has consequences. Guys growing up to have his kind of mentality is one of those natural consequences of hearing girls and women being degraded, dismissed, & victim blamed by both sexes. It’s everywhere.
Whether he’s lying for attention or actually has put his daughter through this abuse, this is exploitative, objectifying, sexist, & dangerous on so many levels, for Deyjah and others. Virginity tests (in this and other countries) along with the risks that come with them are a real problem that he shouldn’t be trivializing. This article is pretty long, but VERY IMPORTANT because it really goes into the issues and experiences girls have been facing with virginity tests and hymenoplasty. I really hope this link works…
https://www.marieclaire.com/health-fitness/a29488743/virginity-testing-america-doctors/
Human beings are not property. We don’t gain or lose worth the more we’re seen or touched. Both sexes need to be taught that. And girls and women also need to be empowered to see this for what it is. Misogyny kills.
So well said and thanks for the link. I will definitely make time to read it today.
This is disgusting
Considering she doesn’t need a gyno until 21, him taking her to a doctor for an unnecessary and invasive “medical” test, and pressuring her to sign a waiver to release information to him … it’s abuse. Physical as well as emotional.
God I hope the gyno was like “yeah this is medically not necessary, so just sit here for 5 minutes, while I play candy crush and I won’t check anything and we’ll tell him what he wants to hear.”
Absolutely! I can’t believe what some doctors will do for money.
Actually, where I am it’s encouraged to begin gyno checks around 16 for the girl to get to know that everything is functioning ok, NOT to have someone’s father determine ‘virginity’. It’s a simple check up for one’s health.
I don’t know any ti songs so I’m guessing he’s never made money off me. But from here forward I will be vigilant that not one dime goes from me as consumer to him.
He’s a monster. Child protective services should be involved.
Frankly he’s probably doing more damage to his sons than his poor daughter. Foul. Gross.
So gross, wonder what her Mom has to say?
I was just wondering the same thing. Where is her mother in all this? Does she actually condone this, or is he a controlling, abusive asshole with her too? I fear we may already know the answer to that, though. Ugh…what a garbage person he’s turned out to be.
His wife Tiny is an absolute door mat… He publicly cheats on her and she just takes it.
My son turned 18 last December, and had to sign whatever HIPPA waiver to grant access for me at his doctor’s office.
From just about toddler age, my son’s pediatrician asked the (age appropriate) health questions of my son, not of me-which I appreciated. Not only did they teach my son that he was in charge of his health, but I thought they were doing a good job at figuring out what were the healthy/less healthy habits in our lifestyle. Kids will tell the truth: “I don’t eat vegetables.”
So how is this happening with T. I. and his daughter? Does her doctor not care enough to have a private conversation with her to let her know she doesn’t have to sign that waiver? That she’s an adult in charge of her own body and health. SMH.
Maybe now, they will.
She’s an adult. The provider who is acquiescing to performing this should be reported. You can’t justify a procedure on an I’m-my-own-guardian-adult because their dad wants you to. Also? Fuck this guy.
This is so fucking gross and wrong on so many levels. And honestly – fuck his wife and anybody else in that family not defending this young woman’s right to privacy and control of her own body. That shit would have been a deal breaker for me as soon as he vocalized the idea.
Textbook sexist hypocrisy – his 15 year old son gets to do whatever he wants because of course, boys are different. What is he going to do if he finds out she did have sex with someone? Publicly shame her? Have one of her brothers throw acid on her or kill her for bringing shame on her family? Because all the garbage coming out of his mouth sounds a lot like the horror stories coming out of other countries where that actually does happen. Will she be allowed to divorce an abusive or unfaithful husband or is it just her duty to take it as a wife?
I’m hoping she’s a good student with a plan for life because I’m guessing these visits are accompanied by the warning that if he doesn’t like what he hears, then he’s throwing her out or disowning her.
I had the same thoughts about him threatening to cut off money if she doesn’t comply. The money ain’t worth it. I would go get a job and move the hell out of I were this poor girl.
I thought same. He must be threatening her financially, or worse…
I read in the Guardian that she has liked some of the comments on twitter condemning her father’s actions.
Where is the mother? This would happen to my daughter over by dead body and I mean it literally. More likely, his dead body.
This is so horrific.
His daughter was liking tweets that called this abuse and invasive so I’d say it’s clear where her feelings are.
What is the point of a pelvic exam on someone who hasn’t been sexually active?!
My only hope is that her doctor is doing her a solid and lying about the results to protect her. Surely T.I isn’t in the room when the exam is performed?? Because if so that makes this abuse even more disgusting.
Who? I don’t even know who this guy is however he is a pig and deserves the career backlash that he’s going to get. If he has a career at all. Also, tiny penis alert.
but it’s perfectly ok for dad to appear in music videos with scantily clad women, while rapping about not wanting no mediocre bi3ch…
“Bring ME back MY results.” This is so disgusting on so many levels. He’s a POS. I find it so interesting that men are so invested in making sure their daughters aren’t treated the same way THEY themselves continue to treat other women.
He’s a POS-end of.
Holy God. Way to teach his daughter that her body does not belong to her. It belongs to MEN. First her father and then her husband. Despicable. I can’t believe her mother allows this abuse.
I listened to about three minutes of the podcast and my skin was crawling so painfully that I couldn’t continue.
I hope that he gets no end to backlash for this. I hope that he is relentlessly shamed and I hope that his idiot wife gets the same. What kind of woman allows this? Yes, probably an abused one, but even so.
I hope that he is never, EVER allowed to live this down. … TI? Oh, yeah, the creep who abused his own daughter and was so stupid that he bragged about it on a podcast. …
Gross. Misogynistic. Of course, he owns the vaginas in his family, but the dicks in his are free to roam indiscriminately. Ugh.
TI is just a garbage person- the Mother is too. Feel bad for the daughter.
“Imagine being taken to the gynecologist by your father as a teenage girl, and the conversation isn’t about reproductive health or how your body is beautiful and your own and you get to make your decisions. Imagine your father only giving a sh-t about… your hymen. Imagine how warping, misogynistic and abusive that is.”
And then imagine everyone on the internet knowing about it!!! How long does he intend to keep up his Hymen Watch? Until she’s 21? Engaged? Married? Wtf.
How about taking your daughter to the gynecologist for every reason except her hyman. He’s proud that his 15 year old son is sexually active. Toxic masculinity.
The doctor who is participating in this should have their license revoked. This is sexual abuse, pure and simple. A coerced unnecessary examination, followed by a coerced release of the results to this POS excuse for a Father. Besides abusive, he’s also obviously stupid, because that’s not how hymen’s work. He also says that his wife’s vagina is half his. Sorry Obama, there are still a lot of people who deserve to be cancelled. I’m sure this is incredibly triggering to a lot of women.
“Sorry Obama, there are still a lot of people who deserve to be cancelled.”
I cackled!
Not necessarily, I think it depends on how the doctor chooses to deal with it. If the doctor in question deal with the poor girl as they would a normal patient while they’re alone in the examination room, answering all of the girls questions and concerns, then once it’s over, tell her father her hymen’s intact regardless of whether or not it’s true, I would think would be perfectly fine.
Though I’m not a doctor, in my own role as a health care provider I’ve told small lies to the patient’s families before to protect my patient’s privacy if that’s what my patient wanted. In those cases, we usually tell patients that it’s obviously generally encouraged to communicate as much medical information they’re willing to share with their loved ones so they can be aware of your wishes should the patient be unable to express them for any reason, but they certainly have a right to refuse to disclose that information for whatever reason and we would not go against their decisions. Legally speaking, a parent of a child mentally capable of making their own decisions have no right to their child’s medical information when it’s against the child’s will. The consent form he had his daughter sign was pretty blatantly done under coercion. Also, the information he wants is not even medically significant to her care, since sexually active women may still have an intact hymen. From what I read into the doctor’s attempt to dissuade him from pursuing this, I’m not sure this physician is as complicit as it might first appear.
Granted, I live in Canada, where we’re not as blatantly held hostage by religious fanatics, so take my words with an understanding of my POV.
If someone forced her to wear a burka he would probably act all offended- but this is the same thing and maybe someone should tell him he is not a Taliban and not in ISIS.
I love that on her twitter, it shows her liking comments AGAINST what her father did. Like she KNOWS he was fucked up. I feel bad for her…
This breaks my heart to hear. I actually know Deyjah. She’s a sweet, kind girl who is likely horrified by all of this being public. It’s not healthy for her at all that this is happening, and I’m extremely pissed at T.I. for using her to show the world his misogyny. I’m glad to see all of the sympathy for her on this board, because it sucks that so much of the discussion is about him. Being the child of a celebrity really sucks. I can say that w/o violating confidences. The child never asked for the attention and publicity, and the child has to answer to all of the garbage that the parent does in the name of publicity. That includes bullying, both in person and over social media. People claiming to want to be your friend just so they can meet famous relative. Famous parent prioritizing their own career over you and missing milestones in your life. That this is happening to Deyjah is just vile. She doesn’t deserve this at all. I don’t know what T.I was trying to achieve here, but this is an act of selfishness and cruelty on his part toward a vulnerable human being who he has failed in countless ways. It’s a gut punch.
I really hope she is okay. This is HIS fuck up. I can totally understand her feeling embarrassment about it, but I hope she can talk herself out of that. HE should be ashamed and HE should carry the burden of that. Not her.
Give her a big hug from me when next you see her.
It’s true that he SHOULD carry the burden, but she’s the one who ends up carrying it ,too. She has 1 good relative in her life, and unfortunately it’s neither mom nor dad. Both of them are terrible. (Tiny isn’t mom). But this relative is amazing, and takes really good care of her.
I would say, where is the mother and why isn’t she stepping in? But then I remember she’s the one who had the color of her eyes surgically changed so…yeah.
Has no doctor ever commented on this? Patient confidentiality extends to minors as well, at least at this age and since it’s no crucial medical matter.
Aside from what this whole mess says about him as a person, he has simply no right to know.
So many things to say about this disgusting, abusive a-hole. I have a young teen daughter who just went on her first “date” and we had not talked about dating rules (don’t worry, none of ‘em are “keep your hymen intact.”) When her dad and I talked about it, we were on the same page, but he said he had no rules about dating as a kid even though his sisters did! Such bullshit! Raise your boys and girls with the same rules at the very least.
I’m a health care practitioner who provides reproductive health care to teenagers as a component of their well visits. I would absolutely refuse to perform a medically-unnecessary exam and I would absolutely refuse to provide this man with information on the “status” of his daughter’s hymen. His daughter’s healthcare providers should not be enabling this man or participating in this. He is a garbage human.
OMFG. I hope this jag and his wife lose custody. This is disgusting.
I was sick at home yesterday and watched the Talk for the first time. They discussed this. They started off with “oh hell no” but then it shattered into “well, i’m friends with TI, he’s a nice guy” and “maybe this is just for his reality show.” 🤮
Also, I’m SURE it’s been said above….BUT A TORN HYMEN DOESN’T EVEN NECESSARILY INDICATE SEXUAL ACTIVITY. 🤬
I hope & pray this girl’s gyno is an ally.
Oh. My. God. I can’t believe what I just read. I hope attorneys are lining up. What a disgusting, vile, pile of garbage. I’m shivering with anger!