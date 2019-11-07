Duchess Meghan looked chic in black & navy for the Field of Remembrance event

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Field of Remembrance wreath-laying event today. Meghan wore black and navy, which was appropriate for the somber, respectful service. I’m struggling to find designer IDs, and I suspect that the Sussexes’ people still aren’t confirming the IDs on Meghan’s clothes, which started during the Africa tour. From what I can see of Meghan’s outfit, it looks fine – I don’t really like the “slouchy boots” with a longer skirt/dress and I don’t think the coat needed a skinny belt, but it’s fine. From the neck up, Meg looks gorgeous. And she’s slowly figuring out the hat/fascinator thing, thank God.

The Duchess of Cornwall was supposed to do this with Harry and Meghan, and the royal reporters were all geared up to write about how Camilla was the one doing a big show of support for the Sussexes. But… Camilla has a cold/chest infection. She’s been coughing throughout her events this week, and she had to cancel an appearance last night, and she pulled out of the event today. Katie Nicholl had already done a Vanity Fair story about how Camilla has been a “pillar of support” for the Sussexes:

“I think Camilla was probably just as surprised as anyone else when the documentary came out and perhaps didn’t realise how much Harry and Meghan were suffering,” said a source. “She wants everyone to get along and be happy. Her mantra is carry on and keep smiling. She doesn’t want to see anyone struggling and she is fond of Meghan and she could be a very good ally too.” While it is not known what Charles and Camilla thought of the documentary – which is said to have rattled some senior aides and members of the royal household – Camilla is understood to have been in touch with the couple. She is known for sensibly steering clear of family politics and not getting involved in William and Harry’s personal lives, but Camilla is also known—and liked —at the palace for her genuine and compassionate nature. According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, she is also in a unique position to advise and even help Meghan, as someone else who married into the royal family and faced more than her fair share of media scrutiny. “I think Camilla can easily empathise with Meghan because of what she went through in the media,” said Smith. “At one stage, no one was more beleaguered by the tabloids than Camilla, but she was shrewd enough to know that antagonism would get her nowhere.”

Sources go on to say that even though Camilla had it hard with the British press, she’s still quite friendly with royal reporters, unlike Harry and Meghan, etc. The thing is, Camilla was merely implementing a PR strategy set up by Prince Charles’ PR gurus to “embiggen Camilla” and make her seem like a worthy queen-consort. Those are likely the same PR gurus who are tossing Meghan under the bus with some regularity. Just FYI.

PS… Yes, I saw that the Sussexes did an event yesterday. I will cover it separately. Please don’t threadjack.

