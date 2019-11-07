Duchess Kate wore bespoke Emilia Wickstead for a charity launch in London

The next five days will be full of royal appearances across the board as the royal family steps out for events around Remembrance Day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started things off this morning to launch the National Emergencies Trust, an organization which will help coordinate emergency services and charities in disasters, terrorist attacks, etc. This event was originally just supposed to be with Prince William, but Kate was added a few days ago, perhaps because her presence will legitimately bring more attention to the trust.
For this appearance, Kate wore a bespoke dress from Emilia Wickstead, one of her favorite designers. This is a very “Kate dress.” She loves this silhouette, she loves any shade of blue, and she loves a long sleeve. It’s actually a really pretty dress, I think? I mean, I’m not crazy-jazzed about it because she has a dozen dresses already in her closet with the same vibe and silhouette, but it’s cute. Fresh blowout too, which looks nice but I will always hate the way her hair covers up her bejeweled poppy pin. It defeats the purpose!
According to People Magazine, William and Kate also met with some survivors of recent attacks and disasters at the event, “including the Westminster Bridge terrorist attack and the Grenfell Tower blaze.”
Now this is something I really do like
She looks great. As far as repeating the same style: If it ain’t broke do not try and fix it!
For me, I would have the dress bespoke custom tailored with a strait skirt (get rid of the flounce) and no belt.
I would wear this and I’m younger than Kate. I so so love this. She looks really good
Agreed. She looks wonderful & I would love to wear that
The dress is lovely, again that jewel tone. I like the fit.
Hair everywhere! I almost want to see it just like pinned back a little bit, because she gets those fresh blowouts her hair is flying. Just pin the hair back, away from her face a little so we can see like her earrings and her jewlery.
Again, the “too heavy makeup” heavy top and bottom eyeliner in the middle of the day, just seems a bit much. Looks a little too heavy.
I wonder if she has a secondary wedding ring I’ve only ever seen her wear that large blue one, but I always wondered if Meg and Kate had more than one ring. It would make sense, like a larger one and then a smaller one. The ring looks fine on occasions like this but when shes in her boots and jeggings it looks a bit much, right? They should both just have a band for lowkey engagements.
I’m really into rings right now lol because we (partner and I) are looking at them. They are heavier than they look! I bet hers weighs a lot for her finger.
She looks like she’s flexing for a runway stroll rather than appearing (last minute as Kaiser noted) for a serious engagement.
Cute dress, great proportions on her. Also “bespoke” to cover up the price …nicely done. I think this is what Megan needs to do to keep people from yelling about the “price” of her clothes because if it’s “bespoke” no one will know what it is.
Nah, if Meghan started wearing all bespoke, suddenly bespoke would be a massive problem.
Not if they insinuate she’s following her SIL who ‘never puts a foot wrong’.
I know many people will disagree with me as they have many times before but I do not believe now nor will I ever believe that female members of the BRF and extended BRF (i.e. Lady Amelia Windsor and such others) pays full list retail price for any of their clothes.
I worked in fashion and no they don’t pay retail. They work out an agreement for a reasonable price that will cover costs because they press they get, and the money they make from other customers ordering what they wear is enormous.
Thank you! I definitely don’t believe they pay full retail. By wearing the clothes it’s instant publicity for the designer so it’s a win-win for both the wearer and designer.
@HK9, I have said the same thing for years and people always say I am dead wrong with respects to the BRF. I am glad your experience has backed up my claim. The only famous people who pay full price are those people that shop in department stores and do not buy direct from the designer or a fashion house.
Wasn’t there a whole big thing about the queen insisting all the women wear panty hose? Because I don’t think Kate is.
I think they only have to do it in the Queen’s presence/ formal events. Kate pretty much always does and I would be surprised if she wasn’t. The only time I’ve seen her skip them is when she wore shorts sailing. Maybe she decided to ditch them after the world didn’t end because her legs were showing.
Kate is a beautiful woman, no doubt about that. And all these British royals, save for Harry and Megan, come off like massive assholes. That’s all I got.
she looks good, I really like this. It is very classic Kate, but it suits her.
She and William look really tired, maybe one of the kids is sick?
I noticed that too. Don’t mean to pick at her, but in her face she looks very, very tired to me.
The dress is very pretty and pretty on her
She looks nice but god after everything her and William seem so fake.
She looks great.
She looks fresh and modern for a change.
Snooze fest. As Kaiser mentioned, this dress looks like SO MANY she already has in her massive closets. It bores me to tears. Could she pick more mundane shoes and clutch bag?
The hair looks good even though it’s all over the place.
She looks exhausted around the eyes. Poor Kate, she’s working too much.
These are minor tweaks to the silhouette and they are paying dividends. Somebody has a better stylist! It has a flat front, no bulky buttons; the length is perfectly to the knee, not calf and not thigh skimming; there’s an a-line skirt but no flounce and no peplum; and it’s a boat neck, no collar! Plus she put a rich jewel blue with a black shoe, not neutral! It is conservative but casual enough to not seem stuffy. I like it. Is it worth a custom price tag just to achieve this? Hardly.
But more than that, I like that she is working and meeting the people whose queen she will someday be. That looks better than anything she wears.
I like the color of the dress, but she does have a dozen other dresses almost exactly like this (not so many with the belt but still). I’m not sure why a new one was necessary, but oh well. That’s Kate.