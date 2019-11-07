Duchess Kate wore bespoke Emilia Wickstead for a charity launch in London

Embed from Getty Images

The next five days will be full of royal appearances across the board as the royal family steps out for events around Remembrance Day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started things off this morning to launch the National Emergencies Trust, an organization which will help coordinate emergency services and charities in disasters, terrorist attacks, etc. This event was originally just supposed to be with Prince William, but Kate was added a few days ago, perhaps because her presence will legitimately bring more attention to the trust.

For this appearance, Kate wore a bespoke dress from Emilia Wickstead, one of her favorite designers. This is a very “Kate dress.” She loves this silhouette, she loves any shade of blue, and she loves a long sleeve. It’s actually a really pretty dress, I think? I mean, I’m not crazy-jazzed about it because she has a dozen dresses already in her closet with the same vibe and silhouette, but it’s cute. Fresh blowout too, which looks nice but I will always hate the way her hair covers up her bejeweled poppy pin. It defeats the purpose!

According to People Magazine, William and Kate also met with some survivors of recent attacks and disasters at the event, “including the Westminster Bridge terrorist attack and the Grenfell Tower blaze.”

