Kim Kardashian wore a bonkers Canadian tuxedo to the WSJ Innovator Awards

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards. They were there to honor Riccardo Tisci, formerly the creative chief of Givenchy and now in charge of Burberry (I’m so sorry, Burberry). His tenure at Givenchy was kind of terrible from a design standpoint, but he honestly made Givenchy “relevant” from a pop culture standpoint and really got the brand so much exposure. Plus, he’s been friends with Kanye for years and he’s tight with Kim too. I think it’s kind of cool that they came out to honor him. As for Kim’s absolutely insane ensemble… it was designed by Tisci, obvs. It’s being called a next-level (God-mode?) Canadian tuxedo with g-ddamn CHAPS. It reminds me very much of a “winning design” on Project Runway. Right??

Meanwhile, while Kim was in New York, she attended the New York Times‘ DealBrook Conference and she chatted about social media and mental health:

Kim Kardashian West believes Instagram’s decision to remove likes will improve one’s mental health. On Wednesday, the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, attended the New York Times‘ DealBrook Conference, where she opened up about the new feature Instagram is testing that hides the like and view counts of photos and videos you post from your followers. Though followers won’t be able to see the like counts during the test, users will still be able to access that information on all of their own posts. “As far as mental health… I think taking the likes away and taking that aspect away from [Instagram] would be really beneficial for people,” she said at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room at the Time Warner Center in New York City beside her mom Kris Jenner. “I know the Instagram team has been having a bunch of conversations with people to get everyone’s take on that and they’re taking it really seriously, and that makes me happy,” Kardashian West went on. While the mother of four said she doesn’t personally struggle with mental health issues in relation to Instagram likes, she believes that having the feature instilled will help many others who do. “I find myself to be extremely mentally strong and I have people who are obsessed with the comments, and I find that to be really unhealthy. I struggle with having to step outside of how I feel and thinking about, ‘What if one of my children was like one of my friends who wasn’t as mentally strong and would really be affected by the comments?’ That would really affect me,” she admitted.

[From People]

She also spoke about how her social media habits changed after she was robbed in Paris and that after that, she’s more likely to not post on social media in real time, especially with any kind of identifiable locations. As for what she says about Instagram hiding likes… I imagine it would do something for the mental health of the youths. But it feels like it would also affect the businesses of a lot of those Instagram influencers too?