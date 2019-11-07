Kim Kardashian wore a bonkers Canadian tuxedo to the WSJ Innovator Awards

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Riccard...

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards. They were there to honor Riccardo Tisci, formerly the creative chief of Givenchy and now in charge of Burberry (I’m so sorry, Burberry). His tenure at Givenchy was kind of terrible from a design standpoint, but he honestly made Givenchy “relevant” from a pop culture standpoint and really got the brand so much exposure. Plus, he’s been friends with Kanye for years and he’s tight with Kim too. I think it’s kind of cool that they came out to honor him. As for Kim’s absolutely insane ensemble… it was designed by Tisci, obvs. It’s being called a next-level (God-mode?) Canadian tuxedo with g-ddamn CHAPS. It reminds me very much of a “winning design” on Project Runway. Right??

Meanwhile, while Kim was in New York, she attended the New York Times‘ DealBrook Conference and she chatted about social media and mental health:

Kim Kardashian West believes Instagram’s decision to remove likes will improve one’s mental health. On Wednesday, the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, attended the New York Times‘ DealBrook Conference, where she opened up about the new feature Instagram is testing that hides the like and view counts of photos and videos you post from your followers. Though followers won’t be able to see the like counts during the test, users will still be able to access that information on all of their own posts.

“As far as mental health… I think taking the likes away and taking that aspect away from [Instagram] would be really beneficial for people,” she said at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room at the Time Warner Center in New York City beside her mom Kris Jenner. “I know the Instagram team has been having a bunch of conversations with people to get everyone’s take on that and they’re taking it really seriously, and that makes me happy,” Kardashian West went on.

While the mother of four said she doesn’t personally struggle with mental health issues in relation to Instagram likes, she believes that having the feature instilled will help many others who do. “I find myself to be extremely mentally strong and I have people who are obsessed with the comments, and I find that to be really unhealthy. I struggle with having to step outside of how I feel and thinking about, ‘What if one of my children was like one of my friends who wasn’t as mentally strong and would really be affected by the comments?’ That would really affect me,” she admitted.

[From People]

She also spoke about how her social media habits changed after she was robbed in Paris and that after that, she’s more likely to not post on social media in real time, especially with any kind of identifiable locations. As for what she says about Instagram hiding likes… I imagine it would do something for the mental health of the youths. But it feels like it would also affect the businesses of a lot of those Instagram influencers too?

Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West pose for a photo at the WSJ Innovator Awards in NYC

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West at arriv...

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Kim Kardashian wore a bonkers Canadian tuxedo to the WSJ Innovator Awards”

  1. Lenn says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:42 am

    I know i should hate it and I want to…but strangely..I don’t

    Reply
    • broodytrudy says:
      November 7, 2019 at 8:46 am

      I don’t either? I actually think the chaps save it? Like, it’s not good…but it’s not atrocious.

      Reply
    • Kateeeee says:
      November 7, 2019 at 8:55 am

      So glad you said so! Like, look, I would never wear something like this but all her bits are tucked away, it’s well fit to her proportions, and her loose hair and crazy sleeves defy the odds to achieve… I dunno, romance novel heroine chic? Like she was a poor maid toiling away on a rodeo pirate ship when Kanye spirited her away to a life of luxury. And apparently that look works for her! Or just–how about this: she has worn way worse clothing, and this isn’t as hideous as some of that.

      Reply
  2. jules says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:45 am

    Yikes. I’m sad that outfit is associated with my Country. Her face looks semi-normal though.

    Reply
  3. Penguin says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:46 am

    I like this? Especially the side view of the outfit. Yee haww kimmy….

    Reply
  4. Skyblue says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:48 am

    More importantly, why is Kanye wearing a shrunken blazer and why are his pants tucked into his boots?

    I think Kim’s denim ensemble is rather flattering. Best she’s looked in pants in a long time.

    Reply
  5. Faithmobile says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:52 am

    It’s been long time since she smiled on a red carpet. I’m curious to see how Kanye’s desire for a more modest Kim plays out.

    Reply
    • Gatorlover says:
      November 7, 2019 at 9:02 am

      She seems more relaxed, like a person who actually could study for a law degree and enjoy a career. Maybe because the pressure is off to do non-stop meat-display and sexy face?

      Reply
  6. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:53 am

    Perhaps K and K can make another music video. This time on a horse.

    Reply
  7. HK9 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:56 am

    I actually like this….

    Reply
  8. JulieCarr says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:57 am

    I like it a lot. The chaps should have been a little looser at the thighs cause there’s a bit of a sausage casing thing happening there, but otherwise it’s a really good look for Kim.

    Reply
  9. Vava says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Hate it. Tacky as hell. Just like her.
    Kanye’s sleeves are too short.

    Reply
  10. Astrid says:
    November 7, 2019 at 9:00 am

    Nice to see them smiling but that outfit – yikes!

    Reply
  11. BendyWindy says:
    November 7, 2019 at 9:01 am

    I like the outfit. Also, as someone trying to build a small brand on IG, looking at people considered “influencers” in my niche is actually helpful.

    For example, I use the number of likes to gauge what percentage of engagement they get on posts relative to their number of followers. The number of eyes you have is less important than how many of them actually see your content. It has helped me set personal targets.

    Reply
  12. Sassbr says:
    November 7, 2019 at 9:02 am

    Kanye is looking better! Tbh I think if cleans up like this a bit more and gets himself back into what he used to love, like fashion and hip hop, it would turn his head around. He’s been doing what he needs for his mental health but maybe he’s been isolating himself too much.

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    November 7, 2019 at 9:03 am

    Bonkers is right.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment