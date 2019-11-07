Duchess Kate met a good dog & did a ‘private’ event for anti-bullying week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at St Martin-in-the-Fields

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge at the launch event for the National Emergencies Trust. Again, she wore bespoke Emilia Wickstead, in the same silhouette as at least a dozen dresses in her closet. She looked fine. Kate and William spent time at this launch event meeting with survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire and other disasters/terrorist attacks. Kate also met a very good dog, and she looked like she was telling him he was a Good Dog. Which makes me wonder where Lupo is and why we never see him anymore. I wonder if Lupo is still BFFs with George? Anyway, this is just a quickie because I found this tweet from a royal reporter very, very interesting:

We can’t even get through Remembrance Week without Kate doing some advance Bullying Week events?!? And what is this “interesting” something in the pipeline? As we discussed this week, everyone has forgotten that Kensington Palace promised that Kate would launch her Early Years initiative “by the end of the year.” Is that the “interesting” thing in the pipeline, and why would she launch it during Bullying Week or whatever? I don’t think Early Years will be launched next week. I think the “interesting” thing is probably something stupid like “Kate contributed a video to one of her patronages” or “Kate will Do A Garden for next year’s Bullying Week.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at St Martin-in-the-Fields

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at St Martin-in-the-Fields

17 Responses to “Duchess Kate met a good dog & did a ‘private’ event for anti-bullying week”

  1. BL says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:22 am

    She looks so tired in that third pic…mama with young kids!

    Reply
  2. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:23 am

    I’ll believe this when I see/hear it.

    🎵We won’t get fooled again! 🎶
    (Thank you, Roger Daltry!)

    Reply
  3. Guest says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:24 am

    Anti bullying? Hahahahah. What a joke. Neither her or William have any room talking about bullying.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 7, 2019 at 11:31 am

      They should have done something to support Meghan. Their silence is damning and makes this initiative look massively hypocritical on their end.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        November 7, 2019 at 11:56 am

        Apparently Kate never learned that kindness begins at home.

        How is she not ashamed to participate in this after being silent for years on the treatment of Meghan? I find her positively repulsive at this point.

        The only “interesting” thing in the pipeline would be if she actually opened her mouth for once and said something of substance on the way Meghan has been treated. But we all know that will never happen. She’s as much of a heartless ice queen as her grandmother-in-law.

    • Mignionette says:
      November 7, 2019 at 11:32 am

      Agreed. I also get teed off when people speak of Kate as just being Billy’s silent apprentice. She is complicit front left and center with her carefully staged re-wears and middle class mum pap pics which she lets slip through every know and then.

      She has a few years on Meghan in knowing how to dummy the media and so yes she does have the upper hand and abuses it to her own advantage. That is complicity whether people like it or not.

      I have always been un-interested and at most ambivalent towards her and normal Bill, but lately the sight of them makes me sick.

      Reply
  4. Guest says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:26 am

    Kate looks like a woman whose soul has been sucked out her body in that one pic.

    Reply
  5. Realitycheck says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:28 am

    She is starting to look like her painting.

    Reply
  6. Mumbles says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:32 am

    She does seem to love dogs. That K-9 event on their last tour was pretty charming.

    Reply
  7. Cosmo says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:39 am

    Anti bullying? That’s rich coming from a family that has allowed Meghan to be bullied for the last year and said absolutely nothing. They should speak out to the media that has been bullying their own brother and his wife. Of course why would they. The media has painted them as saints instead of pointing out that they don’t do much work.

    Reply
  8. TheOriginalMia says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:40 am

    Cute dog. Lots of blonde highlights going on. That’s all I got.

    As far as what’s in the pipeline, whatever. I’ll believe it when I see it. Until then…

    Reply
  9. Whatabout says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:47 am

    It wouldn’t shock me if Lupo lives in Norfolk or most likely with Carol. KP seems to be a large apartment/work site with lots of cars and people coming and going. Didn’t Meghan’s dog get hit by a car there, but thankfully survived?

    Reply
  10. bonobochick says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:50 am

    Looking forward to the tax folks weighing in regarding another similar looking bespoke dress.

    Reply
  11. RoyalBlue says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:53 am

    Enough with the teasers. After a while it comes like crying wolf.

    Reply
  12. Saz says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:53 am

    #whereislupo
    Can we get it going?
    I’m concerned about his whereabouts.

    Reply
  13. Marie says:
    November 7, 2019 at 11:53 am

    These two should not do anything related to anti bullying.
    As for the new project, I will believe it when I see it. They love to hype anything regarding Kate.

    Reply

