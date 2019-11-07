Is Kerry Washington hinting that Gwyneth Paltrow was a diva in high school?

Kerry Washington appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show yesterday and the two chatted about some of the friends they have in common, like Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow. Only Ellen didn’t realize how far back Kerry and Gwyneth’s relationship went. It turns out Gwyneth and Kerry attended The Spence School in New York at the same time, albeit Kerry was in the eighth grade when Gwyneth was a senior. So, Ellen asked about Gwyneth during their school years and Kerry said that even back then, Gwyneth was Gwyneth.

So, I don’t know how I’ve known you for as long as I have, and you’ve never mentioned you went to school with Gwyneth Paltrow She was like – you know, in high school, a few years difference makes a big deal. So, I’m not trying to say that she’s older than me, but she’s a bit older than me. She was a senior and I was in junior high school. Even back then, she was Gwyneth Paltrow. Was she acting back then? What was she doing? Yeah, we actually did one play together, because she was the Queen in Midsummer’s – of course – Midsummer’s Night Dream. And I was one of the fairies because the middle schoolers were allowed to audition for the fairies. We had one amazing show together.

If you watch the video below, you’ll see that Kerry’s inflection is more about her being in awe of who Gwyneth was at the time they met than mocking her. Kerry’s right, an eighth grader meeting a senior, especially one that is landing lead roles at a prestigious school like Spence, is a like meeting a rock star. I’m sure it was pretty well-known who Gwyneth’s parents were, I’ll bet Kerry was bowled over to act on stage with her. Plus, when Gwyneth interviewed Kerry for her Goop podcast and had nothing but lovely things to say about Kerry, like that she remembers hearing Kerry sing for the first time because she had “the most exquisite voice.” It doesn’t sound like there’s ill-will there.

So, although I don’t doubt Gwyneth probably was a diva by her senior year in high school, I don’t think that’s what Kerry is saying here. I think she’s just reverting back to being in eighth grade and getting to share the stage with the cool senior. Honestly, it’s kind of cute to see her fan over Gwyneth a little, those impressions stick with you.

My Spence sister @gwynethpaltrow interviewed me today for the @goop podcast on what it means to be a WOMAN ON TOP 😍 – in business, in life & ALL THAT!!! I had such a blast ❤️❤️❤️. Thanks to all who texted me q’s! You’ll have to listen to to find out which one was asked 😊 pic.twitter.com/BBt4Q0DRju — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2019