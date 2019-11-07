Is Kerry Washington hinting that Gwyneth Paltrow was a diva in high school?

Kerry Washington appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show yesterday and the two chatted about some of the friends they have in common, like Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow. Only Ellen didn’t realize how far back Kerry and Gwyneth’s relationship went. It turns out Gwyneth and Kerry attended The Spence School in New York at the same time, albeit Kerry was in the eighth grade when Gwyneth was a senior. So, Ellen asked about Gwyneth during their school years and Kerry said that even back then, Gwyneth was Gwyneth.
So, I don’t know how I’ve known you for as long as I have, and you’ve never mentioned you went to school with Gwyneth Paltrow
She was like – you know, in high school, a few years difference makes a big deal. So, I’m not trying to say that she’s older than me, but she’s a bit older than me. She was a senior and I was in junior high school. Even back then, she was Gwyneth Paltrow.
Was she acting back then? What was she doing?
Yeah, we actually did one play together, because she was the Queen in Midsummer’s – of course – Midsummer’s Night Dream. And I was one of the fairies because the middle schoolers were allowed to audition for the fairies. We had one amazing show together.
[From ellentube via Just Jared]
If you watch the video below, you’ll see that Kerry’s inflection is more about her being in awe of who Gwyneth was at the time they met than mocking her. Kerry’s right, an eighth grader meeting a senior, especially one that is landing lead roles at a prestigious school like Spence, is a like meeting a rock star. I’m sure it was pretty well-known who Gwyneth’s parents were, I’ll bet Kerry was bowled over to act on stage with her. Plus, when Gwyneth interviewed Kerry for her Goop podcast and had nothing but lovely things to say about Kerry, like that she remembers hearing Kerry sing for the first time because she had “the most exquisite voice.” It doesn’t sound like there’s ill-will there.
So, although I don’t doubt Gwyneth probably was a diva by her senior year in high school, I don’t think that’s what Kerry is saying here. I think she’s just reverting back to being in eighth grade and getting to share the stage with the cool senior. Honestly, it’s kind of cute to see her fan over Gwyneth a little, those impressions stick with you.
My Spence sister @gwynethpaltrow interviewed me today for the @goop podcast on what it means to be a WOMAN ON TOP 😍 – in business, in life & ALL THAT!!! I had such a blast ❤️❤️❤️. Thanks to all who texted me q’s! You’ll have to listen to to find out which one was asked 😊 pic.twitter.com/BBt4Q0DRju
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2019
Photo credit: WENN Photos, ellentube and Twitter
Isn’t Kerry saying that she was just one year younger than Gwyneth, so that when Kerry was in 8th grade Gwyneth was a freshman?
Gwyneth is five years older than Kerry. Kerry was saying she was in junior high school, as in middle school, not that she was a junior.
No, she’s not. Kerry and Gwyn are several years apart. She’s saying Gwyn was in high school, and she was in middle school. For some reason, she’s going out of her way not to say Gwyn is older than her, even though she is.
Well, because really it’s just a couple of years. I would call that “around my age” as an adult, but when you’re in school, especially that leap between middle school and high school, that difference is vast and defines the hierarchies. I think she’s trying to say that she knew her, but they weren’t close.
Is it me or her face looks different?
The interview from the Goop podcast is available on Youtube: Kerry is exquisite as usual, I’ve always thought she is one of the smartest people in Hollywood by miles and her intelligence shines through in the interview. I have to say I was taken aback by the fact that Gwyneth was a good interviewer? She asked pretty interesting questions, some about race, class and privilege.
In the past, Kerry has FLAT-OUT said that Paltrow was a bitch so she’s being diplomatic. I can only imagine the level of bitchery High School Gwynnie reached and towards a younger, more attractive Black girl…..? Def-con 3!!!
I went to a school like this, and I doubt Gwyneth really cared about a middle school girl, black or otherwise. When you go to these K-12 private schools, you might know of some of the younger students, but they are not part of your day-to-day life. They would in no way be a threat to someone about to go to college. I know people love to hate Gwyneth, but come on.
Gwenyth went to UCSB, my alma mater. I know people who used to hang out with her. Heard a lot of interesting stories. They would probably embarrass her now but she actually sounded like a lot of fun (when drunk and high at least)
I heard a podcast of Gwyneth interviewing Kerry. They talked about High School and staying healthy. Girl Talk. They sounded like two friends talking about the old days. I got the feeling they liked each other. I am sure they don’t hang out together, but respected each other.
I think Maya Rudolph also went to school with Gwenyth? I love Maya.
More than went to school. Gwyneth and Maya grew up together bc their dads were close friends. Here is a pic of them as kids https://images.complex.com/complex/image/upload/c_limit,dpr_auto,q_90,w_720/fl_lossy,pg_1/pkx0m0gyddnjc7rng70i.jpg. Left is Maya and Right is Gwyneth.
I remember being in awe of the senior girls when I was in seventh and eighth grade and might even act the same a little if I saw them today. They seemed so self-possessed and cool and when you’re a preteen, your body is going through a lot and you feel pimply and gawky. It’s just the impression your 13-year old mind makes.
Plus while I do think she’s a little much, Paltrow’s stock has gone up for me. I’m reading book by the NYT reporters who covered Weinstein and she really was a turning point for their work. Loads of folks didn’t want to talk on the record and Paltrow really helped turn things around.