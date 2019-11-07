Carrie Ann Inaba gets real about Sean Spicer being saved on DWTS

Embed from Getty Images

It’s Week 8 of the 28th season of Dancing with the Stars, and, inexplicably, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is still on the show, despite being a terrible dancer. The title of New York Times critic Gia Kourlas’s November 4 piece summed it up: “No, Sean Spicer Really Can’t Dance.” And yet, he’s still on the show. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba finds this “frustrating”:

Still skating by. Sean Spicer received the lowest scores of the evening on the Monday, November 4, episode of Dancing With the Stars, but he managed to be saved once again — and did not even end up in the bottom two. Instead, Ally Brooke (who scored a perfect 30 with her paso doble) and Kate Flannery faced elimination, with the latter being the one sent home along with her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov. “My reaction to Sean being saved, it’s frustrating,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Us Weekly exclusively after the show. “There are really great dancers being sent home, but that is part of our show. It’s always been the audience and the judges’ perspective. So I’m not — I can’t be mad at it, but it’s frustrating.” Inaba, 51, pointed out that Karamo Brown went home the previous week despite getting six points higher than Spicer, 48, who has now had the lowest score four weeks in a row. “We want the people to be involved, and this is the way they are voting,” she told Us. “It’s hard because sometimes I hear the feedback from the people. ‘Hey, why aren’t the best dancers staying in?’ Well, that’s up to you guys. I’m doing my job, right? And people need to vote. So, I just hope that those who are frustrated with this happening as well vote as passionately as the people who support Sean.”

[From Us Weekly]

As Carrie Ann noted, Karamo of Queer Eye fame was eliminated. He didn’t mince words about his former costar when he was on Watch What Happens Live:

Karamo Brown may have developed a friendly relationship with his former Dancing with the Stars competitor Sean Spicer, but that doesn’t mean he’s blind to Spicer’s faults — including the fact that the former White House press secretary isn’t the best dancer. “He can’t dance!” Brown admitted on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He added, “I was robbed, I should have still been there.”

[From People]

I’m glad I’m not watching this season. (Poor Karamo.) I avoid most reality talent shows because I get second-hand embarrassment often, and I’m also averse to publicly shaming people who are trying their best. (I understand the point of talent competitions, sure.) Watching Sean win repeatedly when he’s a bad dancer would piss me off. Dlisted had this video (below) of him dancing to a jazzed-up rendition of Styx’s “Come Sail Away,” complete with backup-dancing sailors. He’s still a terrible person who can’t dance. Here are links to Karamo doing the salsa, quickstep and samba. He’s much better than Sean but that bar is quite low.

