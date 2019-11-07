Gigi Hadid clapped back at fans who were criticizing her non-iconic street style

I’ve noticed something increasingly strange about celebrities and their fans and followers in recent years. People really will tweet at celebrities or comment on celebrities’ Instagrams with the rudest and most unnecessary criticisms. It really bugs me. It’s one thing to sh-t talk a celebrity in a vacuum, without specifically directing your comments at the celebs for them to see. But don’t go on Khloe Kardashian’s Insta just to talk sh-t about her lips. But what’s the etiquette rule for talking sh-t about a celebrity without tweeting @ them, and they still see it? That’s what happened with Gigi Hadid and the result was… half-good and half-ridiculous.

Gigi Hadid didn’t ask for your opinion. On Tuesday, Gigi responded to fans who criticized her style in a recent paparazzi photo where she’s seen wearing black leggings, white sneakers and a puffer coat. Cozy, right? But some people on social media weren’t feeling the fashion look and felt the need to speak their truth. One person on Twitter posted a photo of the 24-year-old model, writing, “she’s such a natural beauty… idk what happened to her iconic street style tho.” The tweet has since been deleted. Another fan account (@doublegiforce), which Gigi follows, also retweeted the photo and added commentary in a now-deleted tweet about the model’s stylist, Mimi Cuttrell. “What happened is called Mimi,” the fan account wrote. Much to everyone’s surprise, Gigi went off. “U guys need to calm tf down sometimes. It’s called stepping out to do one errand- not dressing for your approval. Your unrealistic expectations & petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress differently,” the model responded. Gigi continued: “Not just talking about this specific moment. U all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don’t. It’s about choice. I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe & will continue to do so. Over the snarky comments.” From the looks of it, Gigi also responded to a now-deleted tweet from a second Twitter account. Since then, the page has both deleted their tweet and made their page private. Still, Gigi clearly isn’t one to be silenced. She responded by defending her stylist and urging people to focus their energies on something other than somebody else’s wardrobe. “I like what I wear and wear it for that reason. It’s not about a stylist, it’s how I’m choosing to express myself. Your opinion isn’t going to change that. Those of you who feel this way should focus on your energy on praising those whose style u love. Peace.”

[From E! News]

So, Gigi saw the tweet because she follows the fan account who retweeted it with the commentary about how Gigi’s stylist Mimi is to blame for Gigi’s current non-iconic street style. But it doesn’t seem like anyone was tweeting at Gigi directly, they were just being judgy about Gigi’s lowkey ensemble (seen in these photos). Which… I mean, that’s one of the reasons why social media exists! I get why Gigi was mad and truly, she had a valid point – it’s ridiculous to expect her to look ICONIC every time she steps out of the house to simply grab dinner. No one can live up to that. But on the other hand, I feel like it’s sort of off-side for Gigi to do such a direct call-out to her fans who were just doing some dumb tweets about her street style!

Also: Gigi looks perfectly fine and sporty in these photos. I don’t get what her fans were complaining about? It’s not like she rolled out of bed and ran out of the apartment in mis-matched pajamas and an orange furry coat.