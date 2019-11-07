The Duke & Duchess of Sussex spent time with military families in Windsor

Before the Duke and Duchess stepped out for the Field of Remembrance wreath-laying, they did an unannounced event in Windsor on Wednesday as part of the whole lead-up to Remembrance Day. The event was basically Harry and Meghan spending time with military families who have loved ones deployed overseas. This kind of event reminds me so much of the work Michelle Obama did as First Lady – she was always doing events with and for military families here in the US and when she traveled. Anyway, Harry and Meghan went to the Broom Farm Community Centre where they had coffee and spent time with lots of moms and dads and kids. There’s one little girl who seemed to get a lot of attention from both Harry and Meghan, and I basically think Meghan is pregnant with a little girl now. Apparently, Harry and Meghan did chat about babies, Archie’s sleeping and more:

New mom Meghan used the occasion to swap parenting tips with other parents as she discussed 6-month-old baby Archie’s sleep patterns, teething and crawling. Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is attached to the Welsh Guards, told Army & You magazine: “My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl – she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend.” Meanwhile, Army spouse Leigh Smith brought along her daughter Molly, 8, to meet the couple. “Meghan promised not to tell anyone that I was off school,” Molly said. “She asked me who my best friend was.” Leigh told the magazine: “We had a party when Harry and Meghan got married and we’ve followed their story ever since. So it was an amazing experience for Molly to shake hands with them. It’s really special and a lovely boost for the whole community.” Former Army captain Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, live in Windsor and the town, on the edge of London, has a large barracks that is home to regiments from the Coldstream Guards and Welsh Guards. Many of the Coldstream Guards are serving on exercise in Kenya, Africa, while the Welsh Guards have a large section away in the Falkland Islands. Windsor also hosts some of the Household Cavalry — a regiment with which Harry served in the early years of his decade in the Army. Harry sympathized with those he met over the separations that the families face. “It’s unbelievably hard. I have so much respect and admiration for anyone who has to deal with that,” the prince said. And the new dad also acknowledged how difficult it is for serving parents to be away. “I can’t imagine what it’s like to miss so much as they change so quickly,” the prince added.

[From People]

The SussexRoyal Instagram posted a cute video too – you can see it here. I laughed when I saw that Harry immediately got on the ground to play with the kids. I imagine he’s like that home with Archie too! Meghan also told the other moms that Archie is already crawling and that he has “two teeth.” So cute.