Remember, Duchess Kate will launch the Early Years project by the end of 2019?

The Duchess of Cambridge hasn’t done any events since returning from the Pakistan tour. That’s pretty normal for Kate – she usually takes a few weeks (even a few months) off after a tour. In this case, the return from Pakistan coincided with a break in George and Charlotte’s school, so Kate took the kids to Anmer Hall for a few weeks for some country time and quiet time. Because of the way William and Kate have organized their lives, we really don’t know where William is most of the time, so I have no idea if William joined Kate and the kids at Anmer.
Instead of billing this school-holiday as “Kate has a light schedule, like always,” the Sun did a cloying story about how Kate is super NORMAL because she spends time at the country house, occasionally does her own grocery shopping, and picks up cheap Halloween costumes for her kids. Honestly though… that’s her brand as a duchess. She’s always done “just like us!” normal-person stuff, it’s just that NOW it’s paying off spectacularly because everything is a subtweet of Duchess Meghan. In any case, it does appear that Kate and the kids returned to London this week, and Kate even had a “meeting” on the Court Circular:
The Duchess of Cambridge quietly resumed her royal duties this week as her eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte returned to school after the autumn half term. The Court Circular states that Kate, 37, held an Early Years meeting at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.
Last year the Duchess convened a steering group of experts, including practitioners, academics and charities, for a lifelong project to highlight the importance of early intervention to highlight the importance of early intervention. Prince William and Kate’s charity venture the Royal Foundation added an update to its website recently about the royal mum’s initiative, adding: “This has been a major body of work and will be unveiled later this year.”
A source previously told HELLO!: “She [Kate] has found work that she’s really passionate about. She spent a lot of time at the start of her royal life learning about social issues and challenges like addiction, homelessness, mental health. It became clear to her that one of the main causes of it all was things not going right in the early years, so she knows the potential advantages to doing things in this space. It’s about solving much bigger problems but doing it early. She has spent a lot of time with a lot of experts and professionals and has learned from them. She has also done an enormous amount of reading on her own.”
I totally forgot that Kate had keen-baited us about the Early Years thing. Remember that? The Cambridges have revamped their foundation’s website and in an effort to make Kate’s vague meetings sound like *something*, the site claimed that Kate would launch the Early Years project/initiative later this year. Less than two months until the end of the year! When will it be unveiled, you guys?? Also: I truly laughed at “She has also done an enormous amount of reading on her own.” Does reading count as an event?!!?
Also: William and Kate are this year’s royal attendees for the Royal Variety Show. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got to go. William and Kate have attended before, in 2014 and 2017. It’s a revolving commitment – usually the same royals don’t go two years in a row, and it’s just Will & Kate’s “turn” this year. That will happen on November 18th, a Monday.
PW was at BP knighting people on behalf of the Queen this week.
And one of the recipients was the founder of SmartWorks.
And he worked the week he came back from Pakistan as well IIRC.
Sure, will believe it when it happens.
So Kate can read on her own – give her a cookie already. If I were her PR I would not be happy about articles like this infantalising my client. In fact if I were Kate I wouldn’t like these types of articles but saying all that I do get the sense that Kate likes been treated like a child.
Praising her for reading is so dumb. She was originally billed as the most educated royal bride ever but has never demonstrated any significant intellectual abilities. It’s not going to change at this point because she never puts in the work. She doesn’t have to when she gets credit for just showing up to the meeting.
these articles about her are so bad. Like I said the other day, they really just remind us that Kate isn’t doing anything.
Yes Kate likes to be presented as a child, not an intelligent capable 40 year old. She feels this makes her look enduring and her PR people are lazy so they go along.
Early intervention is key to most anything and the issues she “supports” are very important. However, I just think her press people or the press, in general, make such mockery of those issues every time they try to paint Kate as a central figure/contributor when it comes to talking about such waity issues—especially when there isn’t much follow through.
She should do the same as Meghan – only present an initiative when it is ready. This keen-baiting (which has gone on for a year with this project) is just odd.
Kate on her ‘Early Years’ crusade….
Eugenie on her ‘anti-slavery’ collective crusade …..
Bill on his mental health kick and being worried about how fragile his brother seems.
Hiding in plain sight never looked so good when you need to hide a pedophile and gas light your own sibling / cousin who is not playing ball as the family scapegoat….
“Major body of work”. Work that is to be performed by other people, yet who gets the credit?
We’re still waiting on the Broken Britain project girl.
I hate how a lot of reporters frame “quiet” and “quietly” as something good. Sure, there are times when quiet is great. A memorial…listening to someone else talk. But “quietly resuming her duties” is nothing to be admired.
This is, in part, how the notion that women should be “sweet” and “quiet” remains persistent in our society.
All the hopes people had about her being a queen with a degree are just out the window. All she seems interested in is collecting dresses and trying to game the press by teasing whether she’s pregnant or not (see top picture with the pretend baby bump cradling). If I ever meet her I’ll tell her she’s a prize plum.
I’m sorry, I can’t help but notice that she’s touching her crotch in a lot of pictures. Its weird.
Quietly is code for “not doing anything substantial as per usual”
Reading in her own. I mean, I’d you have to tout reading as an accomplishment it goes to show how stupid and lazy she really must be. And she has a post secondary education! Did Lori Laughlin help her get into University? Staged pictures at the library, making sure she isn’t holding one of the books upside down?
I remember when this was going to launch at the beginning of the year.
I also remember when it was first announced, coincidentally at the same time as the Together cookbook and… 15 months? before its actual launch!
I wonder what her salary would be if this “work” could be translated into a real job….
Actually, I think she would “owe” money when you factor in all of the perks and benefits.
I am still waiting for something substantial to be done with all this besides fluff.
Really, she’s done an enormous amount of reading on her own as if she needed assistance in the past. The more they try to praise her the more it backfires.