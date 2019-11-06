Remember, Duchess Kate will launch the Early Years project by the end of 2019?

The Duchess of Cambridge hasn’t done any events since returning from the Pakistan tour. That’s pretty normal for Kate – she usually takes a few weeks (even a few months) off after a tour. In this case, the return from Pakistan coincided with a break in George and Charlotte’s school, so Kate took the kids to Anmer Hall for a few weeks for some country time and quiet time. Because of the way William and Kate have organized their lives, we really don’t know where William is most of the time, so I have no idea if William joined Kate and the kids at Anmer.

Instead of billing this school-holiday as “Kate has a light schedule, like always,” the Sun did a cloying story about how Kate is super NORMAL because she spends time at the country house, occasionally does her own grocery shopping, and picks up cheap Halloween costumes for her kids. Honestly though… that’s her brand as a duchess. She’s always done “just like us!” normal-person stuff, it’s just that NOW it’s paying off spectacularly because everything is a subtweet of Duchess Meghan. In any case, it does appear that Kate and the kids returned to London this week, and Kate even had a “meeting” on the Court Circular:

The Duchess of Cambridge quietly resumed her royal duties this week as her eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte returned to school after the autumn half term. The Court Circular states that Kate, 37, held an Early Years meeting at Kensington Palace on Tuesday. Last year the Duchess convened a steering group of experts, including practitioners, academics and charities, for a lifelong project to highlight the importance of early intervention to highlight the importance of early intervention. Prince William and Kate’s charity venture the Royal Foundation added an update to its website recently about the royal mum’s initiative, adding: “This has been a major body of work and will be unveiled later this year.” A source previously told HELLO!: “She [Kate] has found work that she’s really passionate about. She spent a lot of time at the start of her royal life learning about social issues and challenges like addiction, homelessness, mental health. It became clear to her that one of the main causes of it all was things not going right in the early years, so she knows the potential advantages to doing things in this space. It’s about solving much bigger problems but doing it early. She has spent a lot of time with a lot of experts and professionals and has learned from them. She has also done an enormous amount of reading on her own.”

I totally forgot that Kate had keen-baited us about the Early Years thing. Remember that? The Cambridges have revamped their foundation’s website and in an effort to make Kate’s vague meetings sound like *something*, the site claimed that Kate would launch the Early Years project/initiative later this year. Less than two months until the end of the year! When will it be unveiled, you guys?? Also: I truly laughed at “She has also done an enormous amount of reading on her own.” Does reading count as an event?!!?

Also: William and Kate are this year’s royal attendees for the Royal Variety Show. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got to go. William and Kate have attended before, in 2014 and 2017. It’s a revolving commitment – usually the same royals don’t go two years in a row, and it’s just Will & Kate’s “turn” this year. That will happen on November 18th, a Monday.