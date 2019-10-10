Duchess Kate’s keen Early Years project ‘will be unveiled later this year’

Here are more photos from the Duchess of Cambridge’s appearance at the Natural History Museum’s Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity yesterday. People are still talking about her outfit, and there’s a special focus on how Kate was “thrifty” for choosing mass-market pieces like a $50 Warehouse sweater and some inexpensive Jigsaw culottes. And then she wasn’t so thrifty when she used a $4000 Chanel purse. I’ve always said – about Kate and Meghan both – that I don’t mind when they spend a lot of money on purses and jewelry, because those are the pieces which last forever and can be used forever. But yeah, it’s not “thrifty,” it’s just smart to mix-and-match High Street with expensive stuff when you’re a duchess.
The real reason for this post is that we’ve finally got an update on Kate’s secret, keen project. I called the “Broken Britain” project, because that’s how it was initially described, that Kate wanted something major to do with the children who have fallen through the cracks of a Broken Britain. We were told about this secret project relentlessly last year, that Kate was taking meetings and doing research and that she would soon unveil this major initiative. Or project. Or charity. They were never very clear about what was being announced or what any of it really WAS. Then in February of this year, Kate threw herself a palace party to celebrate this keen project, and VF tried to explain what it is and it still sounded… vague?
The point is that we’ve been keen-baited about this damn thing for 13 months and we finally have something solid to cling to. As The Royal Foundation continues to update their site and delete almost everything having to do with the Sussexes, it looks like Kate’s Keen Project made it onto the revamped site. She’s calling it “Early Years” and here’s what’s on the site:
The first few years of childhood are more pivotal for development, future health and happiness, than any other single moment of our lifetime. With greater focus on the early years, The Duchess of Cambridge believes we can better provide solid social and emotional platforms for children to make them healthier and more resilient later in life. Her Royal Highness and The Royal Foundation have brought academics, practitioners and charities together to form a steering group to develop a significant new body of work that will ultimately support all efforts to provide children with the best possible start in life. This has been a major body of work and will be unveiled later this year.
Stemming originally from her work on issues like addiction and family breakdown, The Duchess of Cambridge has observed that so many of society’s greatest social and health challenges, and the inter-generational cycle of disadvantage, could be mitigated or entirely avoided by providing the right support for children in the earliest years in life.
“Her Royal Highness and The Royal Foundation have brought academics, practitioners and charities together to form a steering group to develop a significant new body of work that will ultimately support all efforts to provide children with the best possible start in life. This has been a major body of work and will be unveiled later this year.” A BODY OF WORK. All of the keenness was really there and there is now a “major body of work” and “a significant body of work.” I still don’t really understand what is is though… a “body of work that will ultimately support all efforts to provide children with the best possible start in life.” “Ultimately” is doing a lot of work there. As is “support.” Again, I have to ask: is Early Years an actual thing, an actual charity or organization or program? Or is it just some floaty thing which offers “support” to existing charities and organizations?
I mean, she’s smart to lean into the kids thing. That’s about all I’ve got.
Lol! So much word salad to say that nothing is really going on. I think all of these keen meetings for the past year was to come up with a name for this significantly major body of work.
Lol! That’s what I thought as well, just complete vagueness and world salad. There’s nothing clear or concrete to what they are saying, It’s already close to the end of the year, they should hold off on announcements till they are ready to launch w.e this is.
“ ..better provide solid social and emotional platforms”— what does this even mean?
“ steering group to develop a significant new body of work that will ultimately support all efforts”—huh? What does a steering group do exactly? What does developing a “body of work” even mean and how is it significant? And this “body of work” will “support all efforts” what efforts? How? So it’s just about supporting something? Im more confused than before.
“ The Duchess of Cambridge has observed..” —so she observes? She observes is the only way she contributes to this “initiative”? In what capacity is she involved in this exactly?
Maybe I’m being harsh, but I just don’t understand what she’s contributing at all, or the need to constantly remind us how this initiative is still in development yet they can’t explain what it is. Total word salad.
Those culottes need set on fire, they ugly. Maybe if they were in another colour………..but current colour, yuk!
Wasn’t this the SAAME EXACT THING Ashe was doing this time last year, when this “initiative “ was announced?? Still all air and fluff. While I do believe Kate *feels* like she’s doing something with her 45 min. meetings, it’s just all embiggening. She’s actually *still* doing nothing concrete.
We are already in the later part of the year. There are only two months left. Just release the info. I wish her success, but I think this all kind of dramatic.
My thoughts exactly. Keen has only 2 1/2 months left and most of that is holidays.
I just don’t understand what this is. is it going to be something like Heads Together, an umbrella organization/campaign for children? That announcement/posting is still incredibly vague, and honestly it sounds like something I would have written in HS when I didn’t have anything substantive to say but still needed another 300 words in my paper.
So there is a steering group, that seems good – and I guess those are the meetings she has been attending at KP – but after that it loses me – “a significant body of work that will support all efforts….” What does that MEAN??
or is this crystal clear and I’m just missing something?
That reads like it is a heads together kind of project that groups together the work that other people have done on early childhood development. As for claiming that Kate has observed anything, that’s a joke. She does so few engagements that maybe she does about five a year that remotely relate to young kids. No one takes her seriously on any subject with substance. It didn’t have to be this way but with 8 years of doing bare minimum and shallow involvement, you can’t pretend to know anything about a complex subject like early childhood development without putting in serious work. Something she still fails to do. Yesterday she looked at bugs. We don’t even know why. She should stick to the garden thing because that’s her level at this point. Anything more complex and she looks like ivanka trump playing at being an adult.
Holy photoshop! That top picture is amazing!
so they got a steering group to do what? make recommendations to early years practitioners? It sounds to me like they’re come up with almost a white paper for early years care and everyone else should go along with it. I sincerely hope that whatever it is, it works and has significant benefits to our children not just a bunch of people suggesting recommendations then providing no funding or support to follow them up.
“Body of work” is a phrase often used in academic research. Could be pilot projects based on research findings. If so, then that’s actually fairly innovative, to close the loop btwn research & practice, in social policy anyway. Science/medical findings are more straightforward than social policy in changing practice. (Yes, I’m an academic in social (education) policy who worked in policy circles first.
Just think how much more promising it would have been to say “the Duchess has been working behind the scenes for the last year to bring together [whatever the heck this is because I still don't know] and look! Here are the results!”
This feels empty and dull because we’ve heard so much about it over the last year and it’s still… Nothing.
All she seems to do is attach her name to things, delegate the work to others and show up for the photo ops when the work is done, taking credit. Harry has a team to help and advise him but he truly seems a lot more hands on & willing to roll up his sleeves…
Wasn’t this big new initiative supposed to launch early 2019? It’s now October and we don’t know a single new thing about it. It doesn’t sound like the idea has progressed at all. It’s still just a bunch of people in a room talking about doing something.
And there are so many layers of removal between Kate and the actual work. Kate has a royal foundation. The foundation has brought together academics, charities, etc. The academics, charities, etc. will form a steering group. The steering group will develop “a significant new body of work.” The “body of work” will eventually support all efforts to provide children with a good start in life. It just sounds like layers upon layers of distance between the problem and the woman who supposedly wants to fix it.
Why does the royal foundation need to create a group that consists of existing charities who then talk about how they can make a new charity to address children’s issues? Why doesn’t Kate just work with the children’s charities that already exist? And if those charities aren’t doing exactly what needs to be done to help children, or they’re not doing it effectively, then why doesn’t she help them do their work better? Like Meghan went into Smart Works and saw that they needed certain things to function even better, so she came up with a solution to help them do their own work even better. She didn’t ask smart works to come to meetings with other charities and her royal foundation and talk for 18 months about how they could eventually create a new charity that would maybe meet the needs of women entering the workforce.
I have a queasy feeling this may be a whole lot of “blame / scold the victim” nonsense, couched in fluffy language, surrounded by charts.
I feel bad for her. That writeup did her no favours. I have to believe that more work has been done behind the scene than they’ve managed to convey so far. But the culottes are nice.