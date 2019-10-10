Mark Ruffalo is not here for treating George W. Bush with ‘kindness’

I really did not expect this to become one of the gossip stories of the week, but sure – it’s actually one of the most interesting conversations to have, especially at this point at the intersection of politics and celebrity. Over the weekend, Ellen DeGeneres went to a Dallas Cowboys game in Texas, and she was seated in the VIP area with George W. and Laura Bush. Ellen and Dubya were seen acting chummy and sharing laughs with each other, and a lot of people criticized Ellen for cozying up to a war criminal who also made homophobia a giant part of his 2004 re-election bid. Ellen ended up responding on her show and her argument was, in essence, that kindness is a virtue and we should all be more kind to each other, and you don’t have to surround yourself with people who agree with you on everything. She also said she considers George W. Bush a friend.
For days now, people have still been debating what happened and what she said. Some say that Ellen’s stance comes from her extremely privileged, rich-person position and some argue that this is all about the privilege afforded to white people. There’s another argument that Ellen is basically just out-of-touch, completely and totally… perhaps because her skin color and money insulate her from basically everything. Most of Ellen’s celebrity friends are defending her. But not… Mark Ruffalo…?
Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness. https://t.co/dpMwfck6su
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 9, 2019
I remember something Chris Hayes (from MSNBC) has said a few times, which is that the political landscape might be much different today if the Democrats had – at the very least – opened an impeachment inquiry into George W. Bush in 2007, when they got control of the House and Senate. Hayes’ argument has been that any kind of public hearings and public testimony into how Bush & Company lied us into war would have been one of the biggest services to democracy. I was around back then and I understand why the Dems didn’t do it. But in retrospect, it certainly would have stopped all of this “Bush is a kindly old bloke who is much better than Trump” stuff.
Photos courtesy of Getty and WENN.
Good for Mark. Kindness to those who are actively trying to harm other people is not a kindness to those on the receiving end of those acts. Bush’s judicial appointees could do serious harm to women and the LGBTQ community this year. And let’s not forget he campaigned for Kavanaugh.
forgiveness is good, but people need to atone before being forgiven.
has Dubya apologized for ANY of the terrible things he did while in office? no?
then Ellen can have a seat.
ETA: no one is even talking about how she was in Jerry Jones’ box. Jones is a bigot and a 45 supporter. that she even accepted an invitation to be there is gross.
Go Hulk, go smash it.
Thank *ucking god for Ruffalo. He’s always outspoken and never afraid.
I can’t believe how out of touch Ellen and her celebrities friends are.
Orlando Bloom commented on her post with “kill them in kindness”….LIKE WTF???
I love Mark!! I agree with him on pretty much everything politically. He’s absolutely right. Now that years have passed since W’s presidency we’re all supposed to forget about the BS war he put not only us, but Iraq through? Nope. He is a war criminal. He caused devastation for so many. People lost loved ones for nothing. Those of us who protested against him were branded unamerican. So ellen and everyone else who wants to live and let live can kiss my ass. He is dangerous and unrepentant and that doesn’t get my kindness.
Ruffalo being spot on again. We’re not talking about being kind to your ignorant uncle, neighbor, mailman, that thinks the GOP is great. Were talking about a criminal that should be in prison for crimes against humanity. Ellen is in the wrong here.
I understand the urge to be kind to him. I get it. He seems like a funny, normal guy who you know just happened to orchestrate the death of 1 million Iraqis for no reason. How quickly people forget how loathed we were worldwide before Obama.
He’s right.
Yes, he is.
*waves at Eve*
:*
Ellen preaches a lot from her rich white woman bubble, and it’s honestly made me dislike her now.
No, Ellen, I don’t have to be kind to everyone.
It’s especially funny since Ellen is known for being unkind. I’ve noticed that with a lot of people who are always on the whole “positive vibes only!!!” train seem to be the most unkind, judgmental people. They only care about “positive vibes” because they think it absolves them of accountability for their actions.
Eff Dubya and eff Ellen. Mark is absolutely correct. That man is a monster just like his father. I have been done with Ellen since the Kevin Hart defending bull$hit she pulled.
Amem! Let’s just not forget the worshiped Michelle Obama is great friends with GW and constantly supports him… It’s not just Ellen…
And she was criticized. The Obama’s didn’t go and preach afterwards though, did they?
no, she’s not “great friends” with him, and has only appeared with him at “official” kinds of functions (funerals/inauguration). she didn’t accept an invitation from a bigoted 45 supporter to sit in his box and share goodies with a war criminal, like Ellen did.
and, as noted, she WAS dragged for being friendly with him and didn’t preach afterwards about she considered him a friend.
What about the Obama’s being chummy with him? Everyone looks at that as great chivalry. Why is this different? My opinion is that everyone who wants to write of all Republicans are the reason the republicans have become the party they are. Democrats (which I am one) have gotten to the point they do think everyone has to be fully on board with their policies and sorry but that’s just not gonna happen ever and that’s why Trump will get a second term.
Kath … I don’t agree with you. What Bush did? He is quoted as saying, “War is good for business.” That is hugely unethical and immoral. It just is. It is okay to feel he deserves some type of consequences for his actions regarding Iraq. I think people who are angry in this regard are justified. And if THIS is why Trump gets a second term, because people think a war criminal should be held accountable for that? That is in no way, shape or form wrong to ask for. Perhaps our bar for morals and ethics is now so low that this type of behaviour seems like it should be tolerated? But it shouldn’t Kath. It really shouldn’t.
I didn’t say I agreed. I didn’t say he should get a pass.
But we should acknowledge that everyone doesn’t feel that way and not have the mentality that they should all get on board or get out… there’s certainly some hypocrisy there.
Err- not the same thing Kath. At all. Why? Because every instance of the Obamas interacting with Bush was during official Presidential events. Presidents HAVE to interact with each other and I have no issues with the Obamas doing so.
That is in no way the same thing as Ellen taking selfies with Dubya and calling him her friend
The Obamas have and continue to be criticized for their friendliness with Bush. If you’re not aware of that, then you need to expand your reading material.
While I agree with Mark, I’m wondering why people didn’t boast the same outrage over Michelle Obama’s friendship and love over Bush? Ellen and Michelle didn’t really say anything different about their fondness of him.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/time.com/5454153/michelle-obama-on-george-w-bush/%3famp=true
THIS. I came here to say the same thing. I come at this as a liberal Obama fan but I find it so curious that everything thinks Michelle’s friendship with W is adorable.
I feel like the answer to this is pretty damn obvious AND I’m perfectly ok with it right now.
However, when the collective is ready to holistically approach the Obama Presidency we can definitely talk about how he by his own admission was slightly left of Reagan.
You can despise the racism directed at the Obamas while also noting their many, many political flaws. But people still want to act like the only “wrong” thing Obama did was wear a tan suit.
The selective outrage is truly baffling. And I love the Obama’s, but why is Ellen getting trashed and no one gave Michelle the same vitriol?
Ellen is the embodiment of white rich privilege and I am happy that not everyone accepted her half-assed “we are all different and have to love each other nonetheless” explanation. I’ve never found her funny, or interesting, or progressive and while she will never get the comeuppance she deserves i am glad the bubble that she occupies has gotten somewhat smaller in the past few days.
Michelle for the rest of her life will be seated next to George W, funerals etc.
She said she will always remember the Bushes kindness to her family.
Do they invite one another to dinner? chances no.
Yeah this. MObama has to make the best of a situation that she’ll continually find herself in for up to another 20 years at any sort of national function. Same reason why she didn’t throw a temper tantrum at the Trump inauguration.
But her face told the story at the inauguration. https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=images&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjw16387JHlAhXrV98KHRdcAs4QjRx6BAgBEAQ&url=%2Furl%3Fsa%3Di%26rct%3Dj%26q%3D%26esrc%3Ds%26source%3Dimages%26cd%3D%26ved%3D%26url%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.standard.co.uk%252Fnews%252Fworld%252Fmichelle-obamas-honest-glare-during-inauguration-spotted-by-viewers-worldwide-a3446086.html%26psig%3DAOvVaw3caJMSMtht8jC0V-eK_WeT%26ust%3D1570802310889202&psig=AOvVaw3caJMSMtht8jC0V-eK_WeT&ust=1570802310889202
hero!
he may be rich enough to be honest with out fear of never working again or being popular
but clearly he is authentically honestly himself: brave! consistent, and
it takes courage to speak truth to power
Ellen always seemed like too good to be true so this doesn’t really surprise me. Kudos to Mark for calling her out when rest of the rich white Hollywood stayed silent as usual. Chris Evans wishes he had this kind of backbone or any backbone at all.
Both Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Bell defended Ellen. It’s just so…gross. And it goes back to what others have said. That rich white people are their own little clique and they will defend each other. Mark has always been politically and socially active and I expected nothing less of him.
Amen, sister. Preach it louder.
In a just world, Bush and co. would be tried at the Hague.
I wrote Ellen off long ago for her support of the Kardashians. The Kardashians are a part of what’s wrong with this world right now and Ellen actively promotes and supports them.
As mentioned in earlier comments… Michelle Obama has a very special and public relationships with him. It is beyond that she has to interact with him at public events because her husband was president. She is not being lacerated by public option. If people want to intensely criticize Ellen (which is fine) then criticize Michele Obama too.
There’s a difference in being polite and kind to a human being, and calling a man whose actions have cause worldwide damage, death, and mutilation, a friend.
She could have said “it was awkward because of our beliefs but we were being polite because a cowboys game is not the time or place for a political discussion”. But, nope. She claims W as a friend. She’s absolutely living up to the whispers that she’s two-faced and a mean spirited person when the cameras are off. With war criminal friends, honestly, who needs enemies?
spot on!
Stupid question here:
Can someone explain the start of the Iraq war? Why do people call Bush a war criminal? I was very young when it all happened so I don’t know much about it… Also I’m not from the US so I may have heard less about it too…
Because he lied to the world about Iraq to justify a war. He told everyone that Iraq had weponds of mass destruction. When America got attacked on 9/11 he tried to connect Iraq with the attacks, which they never had anything to do with it. He invaded Iraq without an exit plan, putting our people and our allies and the iraq people at terrible risk. In other words, he started a unwinnable war on lies.
I don’t want to be mean about it but isn’t this outlook the exact problem? Instead of educating yourself through research you want someone else to do it for you? There are fairly quick summaries that can be read in 30 min to 1 hour…
I was 5 years old when we invaded Afghanistan and I remember vividly listening to NPR in total silence driving with my parents to school.
No one is saying everyone around the world must know everything about US history but this topic is one that merits deep attention.
It’s not that he’s only a war criminal. He’s actively anti LGBTQ, was pro Kavanaugh, mishandled the response to Katrina etc etc.
Given all this Ellen’s response makes no sense. Someone on twitter said “Ellen is very good at playing the role of Ellen”. I suspect that’s right.
@BRUNSWICKSTOVAL
I totally agree. Ellen’s good guy/kindness thing has seemed like a shtick for a long time. Her smile never quite a reaches her eyes and she usually seems annoyed.
Must be the hoards of money that allow her to forget W considers her marriage and abomination
Yes, it doesn’t matter if he strips her of her rights as a gay woman. She’s so rich, she knows she will never have to worry about her actions.
And all of this was coming out when the Supreme Court was hearing testimony about LGBTQ rights.
I doubt that I’ve seen her show even ten times all the years it’s been on, but she seems to put her guests on the spot with her teasing, her mean teasing. I saw clips of her interaction with the young tennis player and she was really obnoxious.
Mark Ruffalo-the real Avenger!
What gets me so much about this is that it is known that Ellen is not kind to everyone. She has an all-out feud with Kathy Griffin and she hated Joan Rivers. Ellen has been able to “forgive” and be kind to Kevin Hart (an anti-gay comic), Dax Shepard (who said women lie about sexual assault), Brad Pitt (who “allegedly” had a physical confrontation with at least 1 child), and a war criminal like George W. Bush. She seems to have lots of kindness for straight dudes.
Also, she has a reputation for not being kind at her workplace. That’s been documented time and time again. I don’t remember one of the most recent interviews when it was brought up about how her workplace was not happy. Her reaction was something like, “Who said that?”
And anyone who gets off on scaring people over and over again has a big mean streak going through them. It’s funny the first 50 times. Then it’s just mean.
I agree wholeheartedly with Mark Ruffalo. Even on this website people were way to forgevinf of Bush Jr when he was cosying up with the Obamas.
He and his administration are war criminals. They started an illegal war that killed and still kill today thousand and thousand of people and which lead to the rise of ISIS. All of that because their greed.
Donald Trump being a terrible piece of sh!t does not negate any of this.